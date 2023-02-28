For $9.9 million you can buy this B.C. estate that comes with its own vineyard

The 10-acre property produces up to 15 tons of wine each year and was designed with sustainability at top of mind

The home was designed by Robert Mackenzie, a local architect who specializes in wineries (Photos courtesy Sotheby's Realty)

There are approximately 400 wineries in B.C., many of them concentrated in the Okanagan Valley—and one of them is currently on the market.

Priced at just under $10 million, this nearly 10-acre property comes with a modern five-bedroom residence and an operational 6.5-acre vineyard capable of producing 15 tons of wine each year.

The owners, a Calgary couple, had always loved visiting Okanagan and dreamed of having their own vineyard there. In 2007, they bought a tract of hillside near the village of Naramata, situated on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake. They commissioned Robert Mackenzie, a local architect who specializes in wineries, to build them a summer home on the property. In 2011, construction was completed. After 12 years, the owners plan to spend more time in their Calgary hometown, so they’re bidding farewell to their vineyard estate.

To compensate for strong winds on the hillside, the two-storey home was built with a durable exposed steel frame, concrete and rough-cut natural stone. To accent those materials, locally sourced veneer panelling and reclaimed timber were also used during construction.

Mackenzie emphasized extreme angular shapes in his designs, including the massive triangular roof. Its largest portion juts out over the living area, which has 20-foot floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home was designed with sustainability in mind: the owners installed solar panelling and a geothermal system that efficiently provides radiant heating as well as air-conditioning while maintaining a minimal carbon footprint.

On the first level, you can find the master bedroom, two guest bedrooms and a wine cellar. Upstairs, there’s an added guest room, as well as that main living space. In the back, there’s a patio with an infinity pool overlooking the lake.

Maintained by a local management company, the vineyard is capable of yielding 15 tons of Cabernet Franc, Gewürztraminer, Merlot, and Pinot Gris annually. The harvest is sold to two local wineries.

The property backs onto the Kettle Valley Rail Trail, which offers both biking and hiking routes on a continuous 650-kilometre stretch of decommissioned railway that extends from Hope to Castlegar. The lake is great for rainbow trout and kokanee salmon fishing enthusiasts, and the Naramata Marina is only a nine-minute drive away. And, of course, there’s also wineries aplenty nearby.