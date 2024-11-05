Inside an Antiques Collector’s Century-Old New Brunswick Home

Some of Wren Silverii’s best childhood memories involve tagging along with her dad to Ottawa’s Stittsville Flea Market in the ’90s, watching him thumb through stacks of old baseball cards. Their bond grew stronger on family road trips. “My dad and I always popped into old barns to look at dusty things when no one else wanted to,” says Silverii. Now an antiques collector herself, Silverii buys a lot of copper—stock pots and sauce pans and skillets. “If it can be hung and it’s copper, it’s coming home with me,” she says.

During the pandemic, Wren Silverii swapped Ottawa suburbia for her late father’s home province of New Brunswick.

Such vintage finds, however, looked like interlopers in the new-build Ottawa home she and her husband, Nate, bought in 2019. Silverii could never warm up to the open-concept layout and the cookie-cutter vibe. Nate, who worked as a tattoo artist, and Wren, who was a public transit worker, planned to suck it up, stockpile their savings and eventually shuffle off to a farmhouse, perhaps in Prince Edward County, to live out their golden years.

When Silverii’s best friend from Ottawa visited, they went antiquing and found a lithograph that now hangs over her bed.

The pandemic quashed that plan. As house prices soared and urbanites scrambled to escape the city, they could no longer afford a rural home in Ontario. So Silverii shifted her focus to New Brunswick, her dad’s home province, where she’d spent summers and Christmases. A quick search of local listings led her to a white, cottage-like Victorian home, built in 1898 and perched on a tree-covered hill in the small town of Rothesay, 15 minutes out of Saint John, where wealthy merchants and builders would once spend summers during Saint John’s shipbuilding heyday. The property overlooked the Kennebecasis River and had a wraparound porch, handsome archways and original hardware.

The Silveriis loved it. By the fall of 2021, they had sold their Ottawa home for a tidy profit and moved into a rental condo in the city, while family and friends inspected the Rothesay home in person. When the price dropped by $100,000 a month later, the couple pounced.

The coffee table in the living room is a refinished toy box from Silverii’s childhood. On her Instagram shop, Hungry Heart Home, she sells a curated mix of new, vintage and antique pieces.

Modern updates had stripped away some of the home’s character, so Wren and Nate infused rooms with vintage va-voom. In the kitchen, her collection of vintage and antique copper pots and pans hang on display, though the induction cooktop makes them more decorative than functional. An upstairs hallway is plastered with vintage and modern prints, lithographs and paintings, many of which Silverii collected from thrift stores over the years. A standout piece is a portrait of one of the founders of a local Knights of Pythias lodge. She picked it up for $50 at My City Life, a nearby vintage and antiques shop, and hung it in her dining nook. “Part of his nose was missing, but I liked its history,” says Silverii. (She later found the nose buried in the frame and glued it back on.) Another favourite piece is the coffee table in her living room, repurposed from a childhood toy chest. “My sister’s name, Danielle, and the year 1993 are scratched onto it,” she says.

Silverii collects antique copper kitchenware.

She chronicles her home’s makeover for 63,000 followers on her Instagram page, Hungry Heart Home, where she also sells new and antique housewares and decor. “There’s a Habitat for Humanity ReStore 10 minutes from my house that I visit frequently,” she says. She also scouts southern New Brunswick towns like Saint Andrews and Shediac and even hops over the border to Ellsworth, Maine, an antique hot spot. During the holidays, Silverii is known online for her dried-orange garlands and festive cedar swags.

To restore some of the Victorian home’s history, Wren and her husband Nate filled rooms with vintage art. This upstairs hallway features a gallery of thrifted vintage and modern prints, lithographs and paintings—a mix of wildlife, boats, and portraits.