A degree in legal studies is an excellent choice for thoughtful students interested in issues of law, society and social justice. While legal studies—also known as justice studies, criminology and socio-legal studies—is often associated with law-school prep, this degree also provides a broad foundation for a range of occupations that go well beyond the courtroom.

Legal studies programs take three to four years to complete, depending on their degree or specialization, and take a multidisciplinary approach to understanding the legal systems that shape the world. Courses typically include topics like ethics, criminology, public policy, dispute resolution and the history and philosophy of law. The coursework in a legal studies program helps students develop highly transferable skills in research, communication, critical thinking and problem-solving, which are valuable across many industries. While some grads will indeed continue on to law school, many build careers in areas like politics, communication, mediation, policy analysis, government relations, public service, paralegal work and customs and immigration. It can also be a stepping stone to graduate studies in areas like public administration and criminology.

When choosing a legal studies program, students should consider which path they’re hoping to take after graduation and how much practical, hands-on learning they’d like during their degree. Some curriculums, like the one at the University of Waterloo, provide paid co-op opportunities in various settings such as government agencies and corporate legal departments, while others tend to be more theoretical and academic. Most schools have extracurricular clubs and groups that allow would-be law students to immerse themselves in the legal world and meet similarly minded students. Student government, student law societies, debate clubs, women’s groups, mock trials and public speaking clubs all improve students’ skills (and look great on a CV).

For those laser-focused undergraduates who already have their hearts set on law school, legal studies might seem like the obvious choice. While it certainly doesn’t hurt, it won’t guarantee an acceptance and a seemingly unrelated major could score a spot just as well. Law schools don’t have subject prerequisites, and any degree—from humanities and science to math and theatre—can forge a route to studying to become a lawyer.

Canadian law schools are working hard to diversify their student bodies to make sure they represent the population, and are deliberately seeking students of all kinds. So if law school is the end game, a legal studies degree can work especially well when paired with a minor in something unique. For example, combining a major in legal studies with a minor in a personal interest like art history or music can be beneficial—the interest and enthusiasm a student has in the subject will likely correlate to better grades. When it comes to getting into law school, a high GPA is more important than the subject matter studied. A competitive LSAT score and impressive admission essay complete the law school application trifecta, of which a legal studies undergrad degree can be a strong and competitive part.

Standout Legal Studies Programs

Dalhousie University

Degree: Bachelor of arts

Co-op: No

The diverse syllabus at this East Coast institution focuses on the intersection of anthropology, history, politics, sociology and philosophy with the law. Possible courses throughout the program include Forensic Psychology, Legal Theory, Criminal Law, Politics of Crime, Prison Literature and Ethics, Law, and Society. Many students move on to the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie, while others launch careers as criminal profilers, probation officers, court reporters and correctional treatment specialists. Those headed in other career directions benefit greatly from Dal’s Bissett Student Success Centre, where advisors work with students to cater their courses to secure careers in all justice-related fields.

University of Waterloo

Degree: Bachelor of arts

Co-op: Yes

Legal studies students at Waterloo can opt for the regular program or can layer on courses, like Microeconomics and Introduction to Business in North America, in the honours arts and business program. For second year and beyond, just 40 per cent of courses are legal studies, so there’s plenty of room to specialize with a minor. Some popular picks include human resources management, psychology and sociology. Waterloo also offers robust paid co-op opportunities in everything from community relations to academia, which can be alternated with in-school semesters to help fund tuition and explore different areas of the law in action.

University of Alberta

Degree: Bachelor of arts

Co-op: No

At the University of Alberta’s Augustana campus in Camrose—about an hour southeast of Edmonton—law, crime and justice studies undergrads experience a multidisciplinary approach that explores the relationship between law, society and politics with a special focus on gender, class and ethnicity, as well as how biases affect the Canadian justice system. The century-old law faculty has a stellar international reputation, cohorts with just 22 students and is a popular choice for students keen for acceptance at the University of Alberta’s prestigious faculty of law.

University of Toronto

Degree: Bachelor of arts

Co-op: No