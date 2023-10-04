The best college programs for today’s job market

Cyberattacks are now front-page political news: last April, after pro-Russian hackers claimed responsibility for temporarily taking down Hydro-Québec’s website, the Prime Minister pledged that such attacks would not “cause us to rethink our unequivocal stance of doing whatever it takes for as long as it takes to support Ukraine.” Meanwhile, ransomware attacks—where a bad actor holds sensitive information or critical infrastructure hostage—have spiked sharply since our lives moved even more online. In the first year of the pandemic, ransomware attacks rose by nearly 500 per cent.

That increase is a big reason why (ISC)², a non-profit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, surveyed 1,000 C-suite leaders across five countries and found that even though 85 per cent of them expected to conduct layoffs during the economic downturn, their cybersecurity teams would be the least affected. In fact, (ISC)² estimates that the world needs 3.4 million more trained cybersecurity experts to join the 4.7 million already working in the field.

Anyone interested in answering the five-alarm call for more cybersecurity professionals might look first to the British Columbia Institute of Technology, which has multiple paths into the field. Most commonly, BCIT undergrads start with a background in computing, either with the computer information technology diploma, which primes students on the workings of information networks, or the computer systems technology diploma, which focuses more on programming—a path for those who may one day want to create cybersecurity software. Students who pursue the industrial network cybersecurity diploma will find themselves in the midst of a mock real-world cyberwar, where they split into lab groups that simulate factories trying to attack each other. Graduates of this diploma might head straight into jobs that protect critical infrastructure like hydro grids, water systems and nuclear systems.

Either way, after one of those two-year diplomas, students are eligible to move into BCIT’s bachelor of technology degree in digital forensics and cybersecurity. In this program, students delve deeper into the topic, learning such skills as how to put network security into place, investigate breaches and hunt down hackers, recover business assets after cyberattacks, and navigate digital information law.

On its campuses in southern Ontario, Sheridan College offers another option for those eager to get into cybersecurity. Its honours bachelor of information sciences (cyber security) program, which includes courses on network security, ethical hacking and database security, also includes an eight-month paid internship between the third and fourth year. Taking even a few courses in cybersecurity is great for anyone whose work might require at least some knowledge of the field—which is, frankly, pretty much every profession nowadays.

Electric Vehicle Technology

As Canada chases a net-zero future, the need for EV technicians is accelerating

Last December, the federal government announced that all cars sold in Canada must be fully electric by 2035. Since then, there’s been lots of discussion about the need for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure—getting millions of charging stations in place along highways and across cities. There has been less talk, though, about where to take an EV when it’s not working, or who’s going to maintain all those stations once they’re up and running.

Clean Energy Canada, a climate program within Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., has declared that EV technology will be the fastest-growing clean energy industry over the next decade. That starts now, not in another 12 years, when the government’s mandate comes into effect. According to Clean Energy Canada’s estimate, jobs in the sector will increase 26-fold between 2020 and 2030, for a total of 184,000 positions.

Toronto’s George Brown College offers an electric vehicle technician program that’s one of the most comprehensive in the country. The program, which runs fully online and asynchronously, is great for someone coming into the field without any car or electricity expertise, but it’s also helpful for mechanics looking to transition from gas-powered cars. George Brown sets up students with 3D simulation software, as well as videos and animations, to learn everything from the basics of how electricity works right through to the functioning of autonomous vehicles.

For those who aren’t ready to jump fully into the field, one-off courses have also emerged. At Conestoga College in southwestern Ontario, the online Introduction to Electric Vehicles course is a primer that promises to explore “the pros and cons of EVs,” as well as dive into the comparative cost of owning an EV versus a car with an internal combustion engine.

Currently, the majority of postsecondary opportunities in the electric vehicle space require a student to possess a baseline level of automotive training. For instance, to apply for the exhaustive electric vehicle technology program at Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, northwest of Montreal, you’ll need to have a diplôme d’études professionnelles (DEP) in one of several related fields, hold an attestation of college studies (ACS/AEC) in mechanical or electrical engineering or industrial electronics, or bring five years’ work experience. Taking one of those steps in advance might be worth it, though, since Saint-Jérôme’s EV curriculum is solid, including electrical diagrams, inspection, batteries and recharging, mechanical elements and quality control. And you can trust that the job market in this line of work is only going to accelerate.

Data Analytics

Making sense of a deluge of data can help health-care systems, business owners and climate scientists

Most of us are now aware that pretty much everything we click on—a social media post, a shopping link, an online quiz—is collected and recorded somewhere. But who receives all those billions of points of data? The answer is data analysts: computer scientists who can extract useful insights and information from those clicks for companies, organizations and governments. According to the employment site Indeed, tech careers continue to dominate the job market in terms of demand and compensation. The rapid emergence of artificial intelligence programs—including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which was launched in November 2022—has both lit a new spark in the field and introduced a wave of uncertainty. As in other industries, some jobs will be replaced by the AI systems that computer scientists create. Getting artificial intelligence to do some of the grunt work, however, just means more brainy tasks for humans, including drawing higher-level insights from data and making strategic decisions, according to Reid Kerr, a data science professor at Seneca Polytechnic. “Figuring out what questions to ask is more difficult than answering them,” Kerr says. “AI won’t replace humans in that regard in the foreseeable future.” When it comes to programs, Seneca’s honours bachelor of data science and analytics, the first of its kind in Ontario when it launched four years ago, is among the best. During the four-year program, students learn the fundamentals of the field—advanced math, data management, writing code and developing algorithms—but also gain tools to present data visually and apply data to running (or working for) a business. Most classes take place in a hands-on lab, and between the third and fourth year, students spend 420 hours at a co-op placement. Seneca won’t go into specifics for confidentiality reasons, but co-op employers include big banks, major retailers and media companies, large consulting firms, and all levels of government. For those looking for a shorter option, Red River College Polytechnic in Winnipeg offers a two-year data science and machine learning program, where students gain advanced math and technology skills, learn how to use data to develop code, and implement cutting-edge machine learning algorithms. They also participate in co-op placements. Data-curious students may want to explore one-off introductory courses in data science and big data analytics. Some programs also offer a taste of Python programming, a ubiquitous coding language. Wherever grads in data analysis complete their degrees, they can go on to work for tech giants like Google and Facebook, as well as for banks and other financial institutions. Health-care systems benefit from data analysts, and data science is crucial to science itself—climate modelling is a particularly urgent example. In fact, it’s hard to think of a discipline that won’t need a team of data scientists in the years to come.

Personal Support Workers