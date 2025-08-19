MBA Directory 2025

Goodman School of Business, Brock University

At Goodman, students gain academic knowledge, real world experience and the confidence to use their skills to create change. MBA students can chart their own path to success with concentrations, unique double-degree opportunities or co-op options. Studying at Goodman is characterized by active student clubs, small class sizes and interactive lectures with scholars who are passionate experts in their field.

Programs Offered: MBA, MBA and MSc (Master of Science, International double degree), MBA and MIM (Master in Management, International double degree), MSc in Management

Duration: Full-time: 20 months; Part-time: 2-4 years

Work experience required: Work experience is recommended but not required.

Tuition: Domestic: $14,997; International: $39,565

Application Deadline: Rolling admissions for domestic students; March 1 for international students.

Financial Assistance Available: Yes

International Business University

International Business University (IBU) is a Toronto-based, not-for-profit institution offering accelerated BCom (Honours) and MBA programs. Designed with industry input and backed by the Future Talent Research Institute, IBU delivers practical, employer responsive education.

Programs Offered: MBA in Technology, Innovation & Entrepreneurship (online and on-campus), MBA in Global Business Management, MBA in Financial & Management Analytics, General Stream MBA, MBA in Information Systems Management

Duration: Full-time and Part-time: 16 months (4 semesters)

Work experience required: Minimum of 2 years

Tuition: Domestic: $24,160; International: $38,660

Application Deadline: Domestic: September intake: August 31; January intake: December 20; May intake: April 20. International: September intake: July 15; January intake: November 10; May intake: March 10.

Financial Assistance Available: Yes, scholarships and bursaries available

Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, Wilfrid Laurier University

Located in Waterloo, Ontario, the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics offers Canada’s largest business school co-op program, where students gain real experience and land roles at top companies. Nearly 700 graduates are now presidents and CEOs, and thousands have launched their own businesses. Our welcoming and ambitious culture supports leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs who want to create real impact.

Programs Offered: MBA (Full-time, Full-time with co-op, Part-time)

Duration: Full-time: 12 months; Full-time with co-op: 20 months; Part-time: 2.3 years (or flexible over 4 years)

Work experience required: Full-time and part-time: minimum 2 years; Full-time with co-op: no work experience required

Tuition: Full-time: $9,935 per term (Domestic); $18,638 per term (International); Part-time: $1,490 per course

Application Deadline: Rolling admissions; Full-time & Full-time with co-op: July 15 (Domestic) and March 30 (International); Part-time: November 15, March 15, July 15

Financial Assistance Available: Yes

University of Fredericton

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK | ufred.ca

The University of Fredericton (UFred) is an accredited online university that has educated more than 12,000 modern learners in Canada and around the world. For over 20 years, UFred has been delivering high-quality, high-care education online, on purpose. MBA and EMBA students can choose from 11 business specialization streams, including an option with international travel. These programs offer the flexibility and real-world relevance that purpose-driven professionals need to get ahead.

Programs Offered: MBA (Full-time and Part-time); Executive MBA (Full-time and Part-time)

Duration: MBA: 2-3.5 years; EMBA: 1.5-2.5 years

Work experience required: MBA: minimum 1 year; EMBA: 5 years with 2 years in mid-senior level management

Tuition: MBA: $7,457 (annual); EMBA: $13,019 (annual)

Application Deadline: MBA: October 17, December 5, February 20; EMBA: September 28, December 5, January 23