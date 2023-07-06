How an MBA can transform your career

A successful career path doesn’t have to be linear—and with more than half of working Canadians considering a career change, it’s safe to say that the hunt for new job opportunities is top of mind for many. In today’s competitive market, upskilling is a great way to set yourself apart and a business degree is a powerful differentiator. Whether you want to change industries or become an entrepreneur, pursuing an MBA equips you with a comprehensive skill set, invaluable networks and empower you to navigate the complex landscape of a career pivot.

The power of a comprehensive skill set

An MBA gives you a versatile skill set. Through rigorous coursework, individuals gain a deep understanding of a wide range of business functions, from finance and marketing to operations and strategy.

MBA programs foster critical thinking, problem-solving and analytical skills, honing students’ abilities to navigate complex business challenges. These skills are invaluable in a career transition, as graduates can apply their newfound knowledge to evaluating opportunities, devising innovative job search strategies and making data-driven decisions in their new role.

Many business schools offer career and student leadership support that helps put MBA students on the right path. “We understand the difficulty that some students may have in translating and applying what they’ve learned and experienced through their courses and co-curricular activities into the various real-world career contexts,” says Dr. Narongsak Thongpapanl, associate dean of research and graduate programs at the Goodman School of Business at Brock University. “That’s why our professors structure their teaching and mentoring to ensure that students are skillful in recognizing and articulating how their learned knowledge and experience are closely connected with the marketable competencies, skills and readiness employers are looking for.”

How a strong network brings in quality leads

Beyond the classroom, an MBA program offers access to a vast and diverse network of classmates, alumni and industry professionals. These connections can make a big difference when embarking on a career change. A strong network can provide opportunities for mentorship and guidance from, and collaboration with, experienced professionals who have successfully made their own career transitions or pursued entrepreneurial endeavours. And MBA holders can leverage their network to tap into industry insights, gain exposure to different sectors and expand their professional reach.

Queen’s University Smith School of Business’s MBA program takes a holistic approach to career coaching and networking. One-on-one assistance focuses on job searches, and students work exclusively with coaches to discover and develop their areas of strength. “Smith MBA students have access to career development programs—workshops, self-directed learning tutorials, online career resources, campus recruiting events and corporate relations trips,” says Teresa Pires, associate director of recruitment. “This blend of coaching and career support services ensures our students are successful in their post-MBA goals.”

The practical knowledge and experience that many business programs offer can not only make changing industries or careers easier, but it can also help catapult your career trajectory. If you find yourself yearning for a new professional experience, consider the transformative power of an MBA degree.

