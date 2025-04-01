Should You Do a Co-Op Program?

Wilfrid Laurier graduate Eliza Clarry didn’t go into her B.A. in global studies with rose-coloured glasses. She was well aware of the challenges arts graduates often face in finding work after university, so she enrolled in the school’s co-op program—available to all students pursuing a bachelor of arts—to gain an edge in the job market.

For her first co-op term, which took place during the summer after second year, she applied to 120 positions on Laurier’s job board (the university recommends applying to 100) but only landed two interviews. In the next stage of the recruiting process, both students and employers rank candidates, and an algorithm is used to match the top choices of both parties. Unfortunately, Clarry wasn’t offered either job. Desperate to find a placement so the term wasn’t lost, Clarry started applying for jobs that weren’t on the school job board. She applied for—and got—a job as a summer camp director, then sent the details to her co-op consultant to prove that it met the basic requirements of a co-op position.

Clarry had better luck in her second co-op term the following summer, by focusing on quality over quantity when it came to applications. She landed a corporate communications position in Toronto at the wealth management firm Richardson Wealth. She supported the communications team by writing memos for company staff and press releases for the public. Clarry also sharpened her editing skills by revising internal documents and updating pertinent information.

Co-op programs are of growing interest to students seeking tangible returns on their university degrees. They offer the opportunity to learn job search techniques, build relationships in their industries and add impressive company names to their resumes. However, gaining admission to these programs often requires strong grades, and the challenges don’t end there—securing a co-op job can be just as demanding, with students navigating competitive and lengthy application processes.

How a co-op program works

Admission to co-op programs is usually competitive: students typically need a higher GPA to get in than for a comparable program without the co-op. In a typical co-op program, students alternate between learning terms–where time is spent in the classroom doing coursework—and work terms, where students apply for, and get jobs, in the workforce. Depending on the program, students are expected to complete anywhere from two to six co-op terms during fall, winter or summer terms, each lasting from four months to 16 months. The work terms mean a co-op degree takes longer to complete, too—five years, for example, rather than four. In some cases, students may have to relocate for their position.

Benefits of co-op programs

Emily Garant-Jones is the director of student success and career navigation at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Career, Co-op and Student Success Centre. She says that, over the past five years, the school has increased its number of co-op programs from 23 to 33, including four new programs within the faculty of arts this past fall: criminology, psychology, international economics and finance, and language and intercultural relations. Previously, none of the degrees in the faculty of arts offered co-ops, but the school has found there’s a significant benefit to students, particularly those in programs where the career pathway isn’t well defined. For example, a criminology degree could lead to a job as a court reporter, human rights worker, probation officer or social justice policy analyst. “They can try on different professional identities while they’re still students,” says Garant-Jones.

On their work terms, students are exposed to real-world scenarios related to things they’ve learned in the classroom. Once they’re back in class, they can reflect on what they’ve learned on the job and what they want to focus on going forward. Sanjay Ramesh, a computer engineering co-op student at the University of Waterloo, says his work terms have helped him decide which courses to pursue. Ramesh recently relocated to Toronto from Waterloo to work as a product data science intern at Shopify. If he likes the role, he plans on picking up statistics courses in his upper year electives.

The financial benefit is also hard to ignore. Co-op students work full-time hours and pay starts at minimum wage, but can average anywhere from $18 to $30 an hour, depending on a student’s industry and their role during the work term. Students in engineering- and mathematics-related roles typically earn more than those in health or arts fields, for instance.

Challenges for students

For students considering a co-op program, it’s important to understand they are not automatically placed in roles—they need to apply and interview for their positions, and there’s no guarantee they’ll get one. Universities typically have staff dedicated to helping students in the job search process, such as resumé-writing support and interview preparation. The fee to take part in a co-op program ranges from $750 to $1,000 per term, and it covers these services.

Students still have to put in their own time and energy to be successful in the program. This can mean long days applying, interviewing and performing assessment tests (such as writing or coding) while balancing school work. And, since co-op programs often require students to maintain a certain GPA, students can’t afford to let their grades slip while they’re on the job hunt.

Javed Iqbal, the director of science co-op programs at the University of British Columbia, says that while universities try to provide as much support as possible, sometimes students don’t land jobs. At UBC, if that’s the case during one term, such as their fall term, the student can try to make up for the missed opportunity by taking their co-op in the following winter term. If, for whatever reason, a student doesn’t complete their co-op terms, graduating is still possible, they just won’t have the co-op designation on their transcript.

Internships and work placements

There are many opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in university beyond co-op programs, such as internships and work placements. These might be paid or unpaid, and can last anywhere from a few months to more than a year. Students can also gain real-world experience in classroom-based projects that partner with small businesses or community organizations, pursue entrepreneurial work as part of their studies or find ways to give back to the community and volunteer in their spare time. Some programs, such as education and nursing, require professional practice or clinical placements that are accredited and mandatory for students.