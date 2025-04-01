How to Pick the Right University

In my work as a higher education consultant, specializing in student experience, I help universities understand what matters most to their students. During my travels across Canada I’ve dressed up as a school mascot to engage students, built cardboard prototypes of new student service centres for people to walk through, and held design workshops where students define the moments that matter most to them. I also use data collected from national surveys and our own university-wide surveys to inform my work.

The most important theme that has emerged from talking to students is that they don’t separate the idea of “school” from “life.” Student experience is not limited to the classroom—the university they choose determines the city they live in, their support system and their community, and will influence their life and career for the years to come. Here are five things students should consider when picking a school.

Academics beyond rankings

From my conversations with students, it’s clear that academics are the most important factor they consider when picking a school. This makes sense—a student attends a university to get an education that they hope will launch their career or set them up for another degree, like law or medical school. When surveyed, Canadian students consistently say that having clear and engaging professors is much more important than how knowledgeable a professor is in their field. Students can look for indicators of teaching quality by looking at average class size, the opportunity for upper-year seminars where students can develop relationships with professors, and opportunities for experiential learning, like independent research, labs, reading groups or conferences.

Student services

When a student goes to a university, they are paying for access to the entire institution. The food on campus, student services like tutoring or financial support, and the quality of the residences all make a huge impact on their day-to-day life. Students can research these online or, even better, ask current students: is there enough study space on campus? Is the campus walkable and, if not, is there available parking or convenient transit? Are staff friendly, helpful and available for questions? Can students get access to a doctor, a tutor or a therapist? Some universities, like the University of Alberta, offer a “student ambassador” program, where prospective students can contact current students to learn more about student life. This is a great way to get a sense for how good the services are in practice.

Social connections

A recurring theme in my work is a need for connection and belonging. One student I talked to had moved away from home for school and was not used to the extremely cold winters in their new city. They found themselves isolated in their residence over the winter months, lonely, and unsure how to meet other students since their classes were large and hectic. Prospective students can ask current ones about the university’s social life. Students can also research the extracurricular activities of the school. Are there clubs, intramurals or opportunities to meet other students outside of class? Small programs can also be a helpful way to develop a community, as it’s easier to meet people in smaller classes.

The city

Often a student’s reflection on their time as a student is just as much about the city they studied in as the school itself—it’s hard to like university if you hate the city you’re in. When I interview students about what makes a city enjoyable, the most common answer is their ability to engage with a hobby or something meaningful to them. That could be hiking, sports, concerts or socializing with friends.

Opportunities after graduation

According to a 2022 survey of over 11,000 students conducted by the Canadian University Survey Consortium, getting a good job is the No. 1 reason students say they went to university. But only a third of students enter university with a specific career in mind, and even fewer say they understand their career options well. Students should find out what opportunities each school provides to explore potential careers, like internships, co-op programs and networking opportunities. This will help students avoid the peak of anxiety I often notice when their degree is ending.

As schools work to improve student experience, students should be clear on their own expectations and be sure to understand what the school offers. If everyone gets this right, next time I’m walking around as a campus mascot, all I’ll get is smiles and high-fives from satisfied students.

Michael Tremblay has a Ph.D. in philosophy and is a manager at the international management consultancy Nous Group, where he partners with Canadian universities to help them better understand their students and improve the student journey.