These 8 Scholarships Should Be On Everyone’s Radar

There are scholarships for students with all types of interests. Here is a curated list of unique scholarships worth considering.

Finding scholarships can be a grueling and tedious task, that item at the top of every student’s checklist that is never crossed off. We’ve rounded up a list of eight scholarships so diverse anyone can find something that fits them. Whether students are hoping to feed future Canadians or are looking for some help paying for smaller expenses, like textbooks and groceries, there is something for everyone.

For women in STEM

De Beers Group Scholarship for Canadian Women

Value: $4,500

Deadline: July

Diamond company De Beers Group gives out 10 $4,500 awards to women pursuing careers in STEM-related fields. Preference for the awards is given to Indigenous women and women who live in northern Ontario, southern Alberta, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

For sustainability sages

Dairy Farmers of Canada Here for Tomorrow Scholarship

Value: $3,000

Deadline: May

Dairy Farmers of Canada awards five students $3,000 each for evaluating sustainable food choices through a 10-step application process. First, students complete a quiz that matches them to an agricultural-related industry. Although students don’t need to be pursuing a career in agri-food to apply, they must talk about an agri-food career and its relation to sustainability in a written, video-recorded or visually creative response.

For money makers

Future Leaders in Technology and Business Scholarship

Value: $3,000

Deadline: June

Five Canadian students seeking careers in finance and business have the opportunity to receive $3,000, as well as a career coaching session from an executive at communications investment company Lumine Group. Applicants must demonstrate financial need and identify as Black, Indigenous, a person of colour, a person with a disability, a woman or a member of the LGBTQ2S+ community. To apply, students must submit a completed form and a brief 250-word essay that outlines their interest in the award and any community outreach experience.

For creative types

The Kevin Doherty Scholarship to Support Digital Creativity

Value: $1,500

Deadline: June

The Kevin Doherty Scholarship is for students who want to pursue graphic design or communications, including digital illustration, web design, copywriting or marketing. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on why they think they deserve the scholarship, as well a transcript, a letter of recommendation and three high-resolution portfolio samples.

For entrepreneurs

Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarship

Value: $10,000

Deadline: March

This award goes to 10 students in Grade 11 who intend to study at university and are in need of financial assistance. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in entrepreneurship and a commitment to community service, and share how they have overcome adversity. The scholarship pays homage to Horatio Alger, a 19th-century American author known for writing stories about individuals conquering hardship. Proof of income is required. Bonus: students who apply for this award will automatically be considered for one of 160 $5,000 Horatio Alger Undergraduate Scholarships.

For future feeders

​​Bayer Crop Science Opportunity Scholarship

Value: $3,000

Deadline: June

This scholarship supports up to 32 students who plan to study agriculture, food science or culinary arts at a Canadian university or college. Applicants must answer an essay question on food sustainability and submit a transcript of the last three semesters and two reference letters: one from a close acquaintance and the other from a farmer or food professional. Two awards are reserved for students of Indigenous background.

For a little fun

Canada’s Luckiest Student

Value: more than $50,000, distributed in smaller amounts

Deadline: May

Not technically a scholarship, the Luckiest Student Contest is still a chance to get some cash to help pay for student expenses. This annual contest offers prizes like free groceries, new electronics such as phones and laptops, paid rent for a year, free vacation and $20,000. By completing a blend of surveys, puzzles, riddles and daily challenges posted by Student Life Network, applicants will receive codes that they can use to enter to win prizes.

For future civic leaders

Jean Lumb Awards

Value: $1,000

Deadline: May