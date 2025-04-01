What I Spend Each Month as a University Student at McGill

Winnie Yu, 19

McGill University, Psychology

I grew up in Winnipeg but I wanted to go to university in a bigger city. I visited Montreal and loved how European it felt, so I applied to McGill. I studied computer science at first, but I didn’t really like the math and computer science courses, so I switched to psychology in my second year.

My parents have an RESP for me, but it only covers half of my tuition and living expenses—I took out a $20,000 student loan to cover the rest. My parents are paying back most of the loan, but I’m also working part-time to help out. Last summer, I worked about 20 hours a week at Bikini Village in Winnipeg, earning $15.30 an hour. I also do virtual English tutoring for a family friend’s kid in China for an hour once a week, which pays $20. I’m hoping to get a paid internship over the summer; otherwise, I’ll find another part-time job.

Rent: $1,270

I share a three-bedroom apartment with two roommates. We picked this spot because it’s right downtown and only a 15-minute walk to school. The rent is a little high—my boyfriend lives a 30-minute metro ride away and he only pays $820—but I think it’s worth living here for the convenience.

Groceries: $190

My roommates and I take turns buying groceries and keep a tally of costs on the fridge. We have a group chat where we can each add what we need. Whoever’s turn it is to buy groceries gets the items. I end up buying our groceries once or twice a month. I usually go to Provigo, or we’ll get a T&T delivery. I buy ground beef or chicken breast; vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, bok choy and potatoes; and fruits like apples and oranges, plus a lot of frozen ones for smoothies or to eat with yogurt. Eggs, milk and tortilla wraps are also often on the list, and I find frozen dumplings are a quick and cost-efficient meal. I usually just make meals for myself, but sometimes I share with my roommates.

Eating out: $56

I only eat out once or twice a month. I wanted to try a new onigiri place, which cost $10. It was also my friend’s birthday last month, so we went to a higher-end place and I got duck poutine. We all split the cost of my friend’s meal, so my bill came to $46.

Transportation: $33

Most months, I buy a 10-ride metro pass so I can visit my boyfriend. Other places I go are usually within walking distance.

Entertainment: $38

I go out to a club once a month with my friends. The cover charge is around $5. I don’t buy drinks because we pre-drink at one of our houses beforehand. (Last time, my friend bought pre-drinks for the group, which was nice.) I also like to attend events hosted by groups on campus. Recently, McGill’s Chinese Students’ Society held a casino night. My ticket cost $33 and that included food, mixed drinks, casino games and goodie bags.

Spotify: $2.60

I share a Spotify family account with six of my high school friends. I’ve been listening to a lot of R&B and K-pop lately.

Textbooks and other materials: $100

Luckily, I am able to access most of my textbooks for free this year. I only had to buy the book for one of my classes in order to complete the weekly quizzes.

ChatGPT Plus: $33

One of my friends recently bought a ChatGPT premium subscription, so I thought I’d try it out. I’ve been using it a lot. If I don’t understand a concept in one of my classes, I’ll ask ChatGPT to explain it to me and it does a good job. The premium version is a lot better than the free version, so it’s worth it to me. I use it every day.

Recent Splurge - BIXI Bike: $15

My friend and I were taking a walk, and we looked across the St. Lawrence River at Habitat 67, a cool building in Montreal that was built for Expo 67. I’d never been there so we rented BIXI bikes to go check it out. We also biked around the other attractions in that area like the Biosphère, the Casino de Montréal and the F1 track.

Total monthly spend: $1,737.60