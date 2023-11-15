What to expect from the 2023 Maclean’s Ideas Summit

For the second time this year, the Maclean’s Ideas Summit will make space for creative thinkers and influential leaders to share their insights into some of the most pressing issues facing Canadians today. Building on the success of the inaugural Summit, this will be an intellectual journey consisting of three events of compelling programming. Beginning with a thought leadership panel on November 20, a virtual fireside chat will follow on November 29, and concluding the summit will be a feature panel and Q&A on December 4. We will explore cutting-edge topics such as newcomers and education access, technology integration and new educational practices, colliding with AI and the future of skill development, and the evolution of how we will learn in Canada.

Join Maclean’s as we deep dive into hot button conversations featuring some of the country’s brightest and most innovative minds. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store:

Monday, November 20, 2023

Maclean’s, along with Signature Sponsor 369 Global, will be kicking off this year’s Idea’s Summit with an insightful thought leadership panel and networking session at Luma. Guests will join Maclean’s publisher Jason Maghanoy as he moderates a panel of speakers addressing the theme of Newcomers and Education Access. The evening’s discussion will cover topics such as pedagogy and groundbreaking innovation in the education space. 6 p.m. EST.

Featured Speakers

Muraly Srinarayanathas, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of 369 Global

Ana Serrano, President of OCAD University

Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre

Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, Resident Physician, University of Toronto; Maclean’s Power List

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

A Virtual Fireside Chat with Dr. Elka Walsh

Dr. Elka Walsh is the founder of UDiscover Learning Inc, and associate vice president of Learning and Teaching at Microsoft Canada. She’ll be joining the Maclean’s Ideas Summit for a virtual Fireside Chat where she will be discussing education and skilling strategies and policy, as well as her experience leading innovative that result in tangible outcomes. 12 p.m. EST.

Monday, December 4, 2023

Join us for the exhilarating culmination of the 2023 Maclean’s Ideas Summit at OCAD by the Waterfront as we delve into the summit’s topline theme: How we will learn. On this final day, we’ll explore the intersection of learning and AI, the evolving landscape of skill development in Canada, and vital subjects like diversity, equity, and inclusion. A keynote address by Cyndi McLeod, CEO Canada at Global University Systems will kick off the evening, followed by an engaging thought leadership panel at Q&A featuring some of the biggest names in Canadian tech and education.

Featured Speakers

Cyndi Mcleod, CEO, Global University Systems Canada

Satish Kanwar, Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Toronto Life‘s Most Influential List

Sara Diamond, President Emerita, OCAD University

Paulette Senior, President & CEO, Canadian Women’s Foundation

Want to attend the Maclean’s Ideas Summit?

Get your tickets for each event at the links below.

November 20

November 29

December 4