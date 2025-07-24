Why Maclean’s Matters Now
Maclean’s magazine is dedicated to leading the national conversation on everything that’s happening now. People who subscribe to Maclean’s tell us the magazine makes them feel better informed and more connected to their country.
At Maclean’s, we publish Canada’s finest longform journalism and set the agenda with investigative pieces, creative visual storytelling and provocative opinion writing on the issues affecting Canadians, including tariffs, tech innovation, climate change, immigration, housing and health care—pieces that reveal the story of Canada and its people in all their thorny complexity.
In the last few years, we’ve published generation-defining trend articles about money and housing, deep-dive investigations into phone scams and political figures and, most recently, we dedicated an entire edition to the new nationalism, spotlighting how tariffs have affected ordinary Canadians.
In a media landscape polluted by polarization and misinformation, Maclean’s is a trusted source of insight and facts. It has won many National Magazine Awards, including prizes in investigative journalism, longform journalism and service journalism. In 2023, it was named the Best Magazine in Canada.
The magazine has also launched a popular live events series, hosting summits on subjects like education, AI and the year ahead, which bring together the country’s top experts for evenings of conversation, snacks and networking.
Today, Maclean’s has more than 3.5 million readers per month across its print and digital platforms. Join them by subscribing to Maclean’s; signing up for our free twice-weekly newsletter, The Best of Maclean’s; and following the brand on LinkedIn, X, Bluesky and TikTok. Our digital archive, available via subscription, offers complete access to every issue from the magazine’s 120-year history.
—Sarah Fulford, editor-in-chief