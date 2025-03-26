A City of Newcomers

Growing up in Sarnia, Ontario, in the 1990s was a kid’s dream. I spent my childhood playing basketball in the park, taking music lessons, and sharing bridge fries—thick-cut wedges drenched in vinegar, a Sarnia staple—with friends under the Blue Water Bridge, which stretched across the St. Clair River into Port Huron, Michigan. Back then, Sarnia was a small city of 70,000, and I knew very few immigrants. I desperately wanted to travel and meet people from across the world.

At 20, I moved to Scotland on a two-year visa, spending my time working, travelling and documenting everything with my camera. I was particularly enamoured with the otherworldly beauty of the Isle of Skye, where green, rugged cliffs met the Atlantic Ocean and medieval castles stood frozen in time. That was when photography became more than a hobby for me.

After my visa expired in 2007, I moved back to Canada and enrolled at OCAD University in Toronto, where I specialized in portraits. I love how they create a fleeting yet intimate exchange, a moment when someone allows themselves to be truly seen. It’s a way to learn about people beyond words.

Living in Toronto, I spent years photographing strangers, posting requests on Craigslist for anyone willing to sit for a shoot. I met all kinds of people—avid knitters proudly wrapped in their handmade creations, people who wanted to be photographed nude and even someone who confronted their fear by letting me take their picture underwater.

In 2013, I returned to Sarnia to start a family. I had three kids in the span of six years, and photography took a back seat. It wasn’t until my youngest child turned four that I had time to focus on it again. I wanted to take portraits, but most of the people I knew—other parents, old school friends—were busy with their own lives. I figured younger people might have more time so, in 2023, I put up a flyer seeking subjects at Lambton College, which was only a 10-minute drive from my home.

Over the years, Sarnia had transformed from the relatively homogenous city of my childhood into a diverse hub for international students, partly due to Lambton College’s rapid enrolment growth. In 2023 alone, nearly 10,000 international student applications at Lambton were approved, making it the sixth-largest destination in Canada for newcomers pursuing post-secondary education. In the 2024 fall term, slightly less than half of Lambton’s student population came from overseas, the vast majority from India. The college’s hands-on business and engineering programs were popular, and its co-op placements made it especially appealing to students looking to gain Canadian work experience. Although the number of people living in the city hasn’t changed much, immigrants and international students form a much larger slice of the pie.

Every student who replied to my flyer was originally from somewhere else. About 40 people reached out, many of them excited to have a portrait taken for the first time. In the end, I photographed 18 students for a series I called Familiar Faces. I chose that title because I wanted to capture them in landscapes that had long been part of daily life in Sarnia—the parks, trails, beaches and the rural fields on the edge of town where generations of Sarnians had spent their weekends and vacations. Photographing international students in these spaces reflected that they aren’t just visitors; they’re now part of this diverse city.

Many of our shoot locations weren’t accessible by public transit, so I drove the students myself. For some, it was their first time seeing Sarnia beyond their usual bus routes. As we drove, we talked. They all had different reasons for coming to Sarnia. Some had family in Canada—a sister in New Brunswick, an aunt in Brampton, cousins in Toronto—and wanted to be closer to them, even if it meant moving to a city they had never heard of. Others were attracted by the chance to build a new life: up until last year, Canada offered many students a path to permanent residency, or PR.

One student, Marlyn, left the Philippines in 2024 with a plan already in place. Back home, she had a job at a bank, but she wanted a better life for herself and her family. “I thought I’d do my two-year program, work for two years and then apply for PR,” she told me. If she gets her residency, she plans to bring her mother and brother to Canada.

For some, the transition to Canada was smooth—they got part-time jobs quickly, moved into shared apartments with classmates and threw themselves into their schoolwork. Others struggled from the start. Some had trouble finding work, and some took on unpaid co-op placements while still trying to cover rent and tuition. Many juggled two jobs, surviving on just a few hours of sleep each night.

One student, Shyam, told me about some classmates who were staying at Sarnia motels that weren’t meant for long-term living. They were often in dangerous neighbourhoods, something the students didn’t realize until after they moved in. They’d chosen those spots because they were close to Lambton College and were the only places they could afford.

Of all the young people I photographed, Abhirajsinh, a 25-year-old student from India, was the one I connected with most. He was easygoing and warm, and he told me I could call him Abhi for short. His photo shoot was effortless—he was so comfortable in his own skin as I took his portrait near Sarnia’s popular Howard Watson Trail. “It’s not as easy being myself back home,” he told me, explaining that he’s able to embrace his individuality here.

I wanted to see him again, so we stayed in touch. Later, I invited him over to my house, and we sat in my backyard, drinking cocktails and chatting. He met my husband and kids. I introduced him to my sisters, and we all had brunch together. Abhi already had a master’s degree in marine biology from India, and he had moved to Sarnia for a post-grad program in environmental project management, hoping it would open doors for him in Canada.

But for many international students like Abhi, a future in Canada is now filled with uncertainty. The government’s recent clampdown on international student permits is expected to hit colleges like Lambton the hardest: it had a 12 per cent drop in international student enrolment for the fall 2024 term, resulting in around $1.3 million in lost revenue. With the government set to cut study permits by another 10 per cent this year, the situation will likely worsen, potentially forcing the school to shut down some programs. Students applying for PR are also at risk: the government cut the number of spots by 20 per cent this year.

International students have become woven into the fabric of the city. They play cricket in its parks, go for picnics alongside the Howard Watson Trail and sit under the Blue Water Bridge eating bridge fries and tossing leftovers to the seagulls, just like I did growing up. They work at restaurants, retail stores and corporate offices. They aren’t just passing through—they’ve left their mark on this place.

When I posted that flyer at Lambton College, I was simply looking for subjects to photograph. But somewhere along the way, it became more than that. It became a chronicle of the international students who are building lives in small cities like Sarnia, even as the system makes it harder for them to stay.

If you had asked me as a kid, I never would have guessed that, decades later, I’d be driving through Sarnia with my camera, photographing students from around the world. These people have transformed my city into a richer, more diverse community. As I look back at the photos I’ve collected, I can’t help but wonder—not just about what happens to these students when they’re gone, but about what happens to the places they leave behind. Here are six of their stories.

Allwyn Rodrigues, 23

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India

“After growing up in Mumbai, where everyone and everything is always in a rush, I found that Sarnia offered me a starkly different life. In Mumbai, public transit is plentiful, with buses and trains arriving every few minutes. In Sarnia, buses only come every 40 minutes. Back home, the sidewalks are bustling. Here, there are few people out on the streets. Still, adjusting to the slower-paced lifestyle and freezing winters was surprisingly easy for me. I love the cold and often walk around the city, even in -15° C weather.

Back home I worked for the Godrej Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate, where I handled digital marketing and events. In 2023, I coordinated the CWIEME Berlin, one of the largest networking events in the electrical engineering industry. That’s when I realized project management was my calling. I came to Lambton College in the fall of 2024 to study it. Canada offered me opportunities to work during and after my studies. In India, I felt like everyone was only looking out for themselves. The culture here is refreshingly supportive—people recognize your work and encourage your growth.

Early on, I had a nightmarish housing situation. The landlord lived in a trailer in our driveway, which he said was a temporary situation while he did repairs and looked for tenants. But he stuck around. He used the upstairs tenants’ kitchen and banned friends or guests from visiting. Just four days after I moved in, he demanded more money for rent. I spoke to someone from the college’s housing department, who advised us to leave. Within five days, my roommates and I signed a lease for another house and moved out. Only later did we learn that the house was legally meant for four occupants—yet the landlord had crammed in seven.”

Liya Davis, 25

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India

“I moved to Sarnia during the pandemic, so I spent the first year stuck inside, doing online classes at Lambton College. I had to be creative to meet new people: I found my roommates through a Facebook group and chatted with people at bus stops and restaurants. It was on a bus in May of 2022 where I met my future husband. He approached me and my friend, who’s also from India, after hearing us speak our shared mother tongue. We discovered we were from neighbouring towns in India and started texting soon after. Though I initially turned down his request for a first date, I later reached out to him. Last September, we got married back home.

I studied business management at Lambton. For my co-op term, I worked full-time as a marketing intern at a zero-waste grocery store. It was unpaid, but at least it was flexible: I only had to go in two days a week and could complete the rest of the hours on my own schedule. This allowed me to continue working as a shift supervisor at a restaurant, which helped me pay the bills. I was even able to save enough money to take a two-week vacation to Dubai during a semester break.

I graduated in December of 2023. Now my priority is securing permanent residency while continuing my job as a shift supervisor. Eventually, I’d love to use my business degree to open a restaurant with my husband, who’s a chef. We haven’t decided whether to stay in Sarnia. While the prospect of a larger city and its many opportunities is appealing, Sarnia has become special to us. I love how safe it is here. In India, I couldn’t go out alone at night, but here I’m free to explore the city on my own. It feels like home.”

Juan Gomez, 30

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Colombia

“My life in Canada got off to a terrible start. When my flight arrived in Toronto in August of 2022, my luggage was lost. I was beginning the long journey of an international student, but I had nothing but my laptop and backpack.

It was my first lesson in the power of community: a friend of a friend provided clothes and blankets, while Lambton College gave me a care package. This experience inspired me to give back. I joined the student council as an ambassador, helping new students learn their way around the college and Sarnia. I also assisted the athletics department with marketing and events and worked with Career and Co-op Services. I graduated from Lambton College’s human resources program in June of 2024. Currently I work as a recruiter for Community Living Sarnia-Lambton, a non-profit that supports people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

My goal is to become a Canadian permanent resident, because I want a better and safer life for me and my family. But it hasn’t been easy. Of course, the biggest challenge has been the cost and precarity of getting by. International students generally pay three to four times more than domestic students. Even after working full-time for five years in Colombia and saving and selling everything I could, I still needed to apply for loans and work multiple jobs. In today’s economy, things are tough for everyone. For an international student, it goes a step further. There are days when I thought, ‘Why am I doing this?’

But I am not alone. My friends have brought me food during times when I’ve had to choose textbooks over groceries. They motivate me to keep going—and they’ve become my family here in Canada.”

Abhirajsinh Bhatti, 25

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India

“In 2022, I earned my master’s degree in marine biology at Goa University in Taleigão, India. I set my sights on a Ph.D. But my uncle suggested I gain technical experience first, so I enrolled in Lambton College’s environmental project management program.

I arrived in the following year, spending two months with family in Toronto and Ajax, Ontario, before moving to Sarnia for the fall semester. I was shocked by how small it all felt. I walked the entire town in just three days—a surreal experience for someone used to bigger cities. But the peaceful environment gradually won me over, and I learned to embrace small-town living by tapping into my social-butterfly side. I made friends through international student events, house parties and classes.

Last summer, I worked full-time as a line cook at a beach restaurant in Grand Bend, Ontario. It was a five-hour round trip commute by bus, and I was there six days a week. Still, it was a great job because I loved cooking and customer service, and I built strong friendships with other students on staff. As the season ended, we closed the restaurant with an emotional farewell and celebrated Thanksgiving together. When the school year started again, I took a part-time job at Lion’s Mind, Lambton’s on-campus peer wellness centre.

When it came time to secure a co-op placement, the search was brutal. I submitted more than 450 applications and received just two responses. Finally, my supervisor at Lion’s Mind allowed me to do my co-op there. Now, as a mentor and social media coordinator, I give back to the community that helped me find my feet.”

Marlyn Argente, 30

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Philippines

“I spent a decade working in banking in the Philippines before I moved to Canada in 2023. I enrolled in the financial planning and wealth management program at Lambton College, which I thought was a good start for my Canadian dream. Studying there would give me work experience and let me grow in my career, which could eventually help me attain permanent residency and bring my mom and brother to Canada. I knew the journey would be long.

It started off chaotically: my student visa arrived just weeks before classes started. I had to quit my job with barely any notice and spent the next few weeks in a whirlwind of preparations. Once I got to Sarnia, I was immediately struck by the contrast between my hometown’s bustling streets and high towers and Sarnia’s quiet landscape. I’m learning to embrace the calm. A small group of friends from my program, also from the Philippines, have become my support system. We explore the town together.

After some trouble getting a part-time job in Sarnia, I found work at a Costco in London, Ontario, as a sampler. It’s a tough commute—more than an hour each way—and my ride-share sometimes comes two hours after my shift ends. In bad weather, it even gets cancelled. In that case, I’d either wait up to three hours for another ride or stay with a Filipina friend who works at Costco and lives nearby. Getting to class comes with a similar struggle: buses can take 40 minutes to arrive, and I take several of them to get to school.

It’s difficult being away from home, but at least I have relatives nearby. My aunt and her family live in Kitchener, Ontario—I can always run to them if I need support.”

Tanya Rana, 22

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: India

“I left Chandigarh, a large city in North India, for Sarnia, in March of 2023, when winter was in full swing. As soon as I arrived, securing a part-time job was at the top of my priority list. Without a bus pass, I had to walk for miles in the cold, resumé in hand, going into businesses and inquiring about job opportunities. Finally, I landed a position as a bartender and server at a Mexican restaurant, where I worked for 10 months before the place shut down. I then found two jobs, one at Walmart and one at Carter’s, a baby clothing store. I usually only worked 14 hours a week, so balancing work with school wasn’t too difficult.

I studied business management at Lambton College and, for my four-month co-op, I worked as an administrative assistant at the school. It was paid, but I needed additional income to cover high costs of living and save for future expenses, so I juggled it with my two other jobs. It was exhausting and not something I could have kept up long-term, but it was worth it in the end because I was able to gain skills and meet my financial needs.

After graduating this past December, I moved to Sudbury, Ontario, to work as an administrator at Apple. One of my friends was already working at the store, knew about an opening and referred me. I interviewed with them, and since my co-op was in a similar role, they hired me.

I dream of one day opening a café but for now, I’m focused on building my work experience and saving up enough money to start it. I like the idea of staying in Canada long-term and am even considering moving to Edmonton; I’m not tied down to any single path right now.”