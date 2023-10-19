Where to eat, drink, play and stay in Prince Edward County

Presented by

Prince Edward County is back and bustling after its COVID-induced slumber, thanks in part to the throngs of Torontonians who relocated there during the pandemic and opened new wineries, boutique hotels and restaurants. Nearly half a million visitors will flock to the area by the end of 2023 to check out P.E.C.’s freshest attractions, including cool cocktail bars, tapas-style restaurants and innovative breweries, plus County mainstays like Sandbanks Provincial Park’s pristine stretch of beaches, which are arguably the best in the province. Here is a selection of the top picks—new and old—for drinks and dining out during your next trip to P.E.C.

Best Winery

Domaine Darius

1316 Wilson Road, Hillier | facebook.com/domainedarius

In 2008, Dave and Joni Gillingham bought 50 acres of County land. Dave, a winemaking hobbyist, wanted to grow his own grapes, but the couple wound up with more vines than they needed. “If you’ve ever wanted to open a winery, now’s the time,” Joni said. Six years later, Domaine Darius finally opened its doors. It might be one of the County’s smallest wineries, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in quality: on average, the Gillinghams only produce 1,000 cases each year, and many varietals sell out before they’re even bottled. Domaine offers a wide range of wines, including ripassos, gewürztraminers, chardonnays, pinot noirs and cuvées, which are unique blends that Dave makes once a year. On the outdoor terrace, Joni often guides visitors through tastings, walking them through each wine’s notes and creation process. Her guiding philosophy: “Even if you know nothing about wine, you know what you like.”

Best Pizza

TerraCello Winery

2436 Prince Edward County Road 1, Bloomfield | terracellowinery.com

Tony Auciello was four years old when his nonna from Calabria, Italy, taught him how to make pizza. In the early 2000s, he moved from Toronto to the County and constructed one of the area’s first Neapolitan-style outdoor pizza ovens on his property. He’s been serving guests the best pizza in the County ever since. For a true Neapolitan pie, order the Margherita, which Auciello prepares by following strict regulations that govern the diameter of the dough, how it’s stretched (by hand, of course), the height of the crust and the cooking time—90 seconds exactly. The Calabrese is equally authentic, topped with mozzarella, Calabrian soppressata, green olives, sweet sun-dried tomatoes and a drizzle of Italian olive oil. Auciello calls it “sheer pizza alchemy.”

Best Sandwiches

Flossie’s Sandwich Parlour

1317 Wilson Road, Hillier | flossiesandwiches.com