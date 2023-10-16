5 must-visit Prince Edward County restaurants 

Created for
Renowned for its wineries, bed and breakfasts, and breathtaking beaches at Sandbanks Provincial Park, Ontario’s Prince Edward County is also home to a vast array of top-notch restaurants. Just two and a half hours northeast of Toronto, “the County”—as it’s affectionately known—has evolved into a foodie hot spot, rewarding culinary connoisseurs with an ever-growing list of casual eateries, quirky cafés and fine dining destinations serving up tasty local and international cuisine.
Whether you’re looking for a big sit-down meal after a day of antiquing or just a quick bite between wine tastings, these five exceptional establishments are bound to satisfy your cravings. And for an even more rewarding visit to the County? Use your Scotiabank®* Gold American Express® Card at these restaurants to earn five Scene+™ points for every CDN$1 spent on dining—and earn rewards faster to get ready for your next adventure!
Creekside Café
280 Wellington Main St., creeksidepec.com
Start your day by settling into one of the mismatched chairs at this charming breakfast, brunch and lunch spot. Opened in 2022, Creekside’s small-but-mighty menu is packed with simple, delectable classics crafted by chef Remi Parron—from hearty burgers, bennies and bacon-and-egg plates with all the fixin’s, to pillowy Dutch babies and waffles topped with Chantilly cream for guests with a sweet tooth. Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays to Tuesdays, Creekside is the place to go for brunchtime mimosas and cocktails (try the Tequila + Jalapeño Caesar for a little kick). And if you prefer to bring some of Creekside’s meals back home with you, you’re in luck: they also sell a rotating assortment of pre-made, ready-to-serve entrées—including belly-warming, cold-weather fare such as pastas, meatloaves, curries and fried chicken.
Flame + Smith
106 Bloomfield Main St., flameandsmith.com
Given its name, it’s no surprise that “food cooked over fire” is the ethos of this sustainably minded, farm-to-table, fine dining eatery. Featured on the Food Network’s Big Food Bucket List, Flame (as it’s known locally) has ambiance and history baked into every corner, from the wood-beam ceilings to the blacksmith-forged tools adorning the hearth. Co-owners Hidde and Sarah Zomer transformed a 120-year-old former dairy into a cozy and welcoming space, where diners can savour burgundy escargots, steak + frites and grilled seabass, or just chow down on a crowd-pleasing classic cheeseburger. With ingredients sourced from local farmers, the menu also features vegan and vegetarian options, including the Mediterranean flatbread, topped with pit-fired baba ghanoush, goat cheese and piquillo peppers. And if you’re unsure about what to order from the expansive wine list, fret not: Flame’s sommelier is on hand to recommend the perfect pairing.
La Condesa
298 Wellington Main St., lacondesarestaurant.com
Chef, owner and Mexican expat Samantha Valdivia launched this taqueria as a way of celebrating the cuisine and culture of her native country. Another Big Food Bucket List stop, and a great place to rack up Scene+™ points with your Scotiabank®* Gold American Express® Card, Valdivia’s colourful cocina specializes in Mexican small plates infused with traditional tastes and textures. Beverage director Matthew Gilsenan also crafts tequila- and mezcal-based cocktails to complement the fabulous food. La Condesa’s menu boasts a variety of familiar faves, from tasty tostadas (try the octopus and chorizo, or the black-bean-based veggie option), tacos, flautas and chili- and Cotija-topped street-style corn to luscious tres leches cake for dessert. If you arrive and the restaurant is full, simply join the virtual waitlist remotely to snag your spot in the queue.
Midtown Brewing Company
266 Wellington Main St., midtownbrewingcompany.com
What was once an abandoned meat-packing factory has become a warm, inviting gathering place for locals and out-of-towners alike. Co-founded by Paul Lees (who’s been brewing beer since he was a teen!) and Mark Andrewsky, Wellington’s first brewpub is open 364 days a year (closed only on Christmas Day) and is the ideal spot for seasonal small-batch taps, along with a broad selection of beers, wines and ciders from around the County—and the globe. Try the Midtown Dry Irish Stout, with its notes of chocolate and coffee, or sip the Limoncello-infused Nonna’s Backyard Spritz for a refreshing taste of summer all year long. Midtown’s full kitchen ensures there are plenty of burgers, fries, snacks and wood-fired pizzas to accompany their libations, and the on-site farmer’s market and retail store mean guests can also stock up before heading out. Tip: this is a walk-in–only establishment, where reservations aren’t accepted, so arrive early.
Sujeo
104-172 Picton Main St., instagram.com/sujeo_koreanrestaurant
“Sujeo” is the Korean word for the set of utensils used to eat, and you’ll need them to dig into the yummy home-style Korean dishes—served with scratch-made sauces—at this popular eatery, which has offered takeout since 2020 and added dine-in service in 2022. Authentic Korean fare such as bibimbap, bulgogi, kimchi, gimbap (fish cake), mandu-guk (pork-dumpling soup) and galbi (beef short ribs with vegetables) are the stars of the menu here, as are the must-try handmade dumplings. And to warm up on a chilly day, the special spicy fried udon noodles—with beef, pork, seafood or tofu—are sure to do the trick. Open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, Sujeo also sells imported Korean snacks and beverages (including seaweed chips and sake-based carbonated “jelly shots”) to complement any order. Mokja!