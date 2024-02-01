  • subscribe

    • Whoops! We're having trouble finding the page you're looking for.

    But here are some stories that may interest you.

    A picture of red dresses hanging in the snow
    Society

    A Killer Among Them

    In the spring of 2022, four women went missing within the same few blocks in downtown Winnipeg. This spring, the man accused of their murders will go on trial. So will the city they all called home.
    A photo of a child sitting on the ground between two parents' legs.
    Longforms

    The Rise of the One-and-Done Family

    Many Canadian couples are having just one kid. Why a declining birth rate spells trouble for the country’s future.
    12 Neighbours founder Marcel LeBrun at the 12 Neighbours warehouse. (Photography by Chris Donovan)
    Society

    How one Canadian tech millionaire built a tiny-home community

    Marcel LeBrun made millions as a software tycoon, then funnelled his fortune into 12 Neighbours, a planned community of 99 affordable tiny homes in Fredericton. For the city’s unhoused, it’s a chance to turn their luck around.
    A young boy in a white t-shirt and blue jeans sits cross-legged and stares intently ahead, holding a gaming console in his hand
    Society

    They Lost their Kids to Fortnite

    A group of Canadian parents say their kids are so addicted to the video game Fortnite that they’ve stopped eating, sleeping and showering. Now these parents want to hold its tech-giant creator accountable.
    A smiling family in front of a tropical background
    Real Estate

    Why One Edmonton Family Moved to Mexico

    “Our new home is cheaper, warmer and buzzing with Canadian expats”
    Rigo-Screaming Heads-005
    Real Estate

    A Macabre Castle in Cottage Country

    A retired teacher filled a 310-acre property with monoliths that look like screaming heads
    Wildfires BC 20210709
    Society

    I Watched My Hometown Burn to the Ground

    Three years after a fire wiped out Lytton, B.C., locals are just starting to rebuild their lives
    MAC24_MBA_AI

    How MBA programs are adapting to the age of AI

    Canadian business schools are integrating AI-focused specializations and courses into their MBA programs, equipping future leaders with the skills to navigate and leverage AI’s transformative impact on businesses
    MAC24_MBA_Networking

    How to build meaningful connections inside and outside the classroom

    Learn practical strategies to connect with peers, industry leaders and alumni during your MBA, ensuring a robust professional network for your future successes
    MAC24_MBA_OnlineVInperson

    The rise of flexible online MBA programs

    Thinking about an MBA but worried it won’t fit into your busy schedule? The rise of online programs means you can get a quality education without sacrificing flexibility
    Colleagues standing and posing in cafeteria
    Education

    MBA Directory 2024

    Browse through Canada’s top MBA programs to find the right fit for you.
    214AUGUST 2024_BUILDING_GIES FAMILY CENTRE_BY JENS LANGEN
    Real Estate

    From Homestead to Hospice

    The Gies Family Centre is Waterloo Region’s fresh answer to end-of-life care
    JULY 2024_INTERVIEW_NIGARA SHAHEEN_BY WADE HUDSON212_CROP
    Sports

    The Many Battles of Refugee Olympian Nigara Shaheen

    She fled Afghanistan as a baby. Now she’s headed to the Olympics. How she fought her way to to the top.
    Big crowd of people. People gathered together in one place. Top view from drone.
    Society

    THE IMMIGRATION ISSUE