The Year Ahead: Our Guide To 2024

If 2023 was the year of wake-up calls—to the dystopian reality of AI, to the destructive force of climate change, to the challenges plaguing immigration and the cost of living—then 2024 will be the year we finally do something about it all. Post-secondary institutions will prep students for careers in quantum computing, the EV economy and, yes, artificial intelligence. Evacuation shelters and emergency management plans will protect Canadians from extreme weather, and governments will finally join forces to build the housing stock we need to solve the affordability crisis. We’ll also finally get some answers—to questions like who will win the U.S. presidential election and, for that matter, whether we’ll have a leadership shakeup of our own. We’ll find out what will come out on top in the battle between fossil fuels and renewables, and whether Quebec’s new language laws will hold water. Here, a guide to everything to expect in the year to come.