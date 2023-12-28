The Year Ahead: Our Guide To 2024

Our annual look at what’s coming your way this year

Maclean's

If 2023 was the year of wake-up calls—to the dystopian reality of AI, to the destructive force of climate change, to the challenges plaguing immigration and the cost of living—then 2024 will be the year we finally do something about it all. Post-secondary institutions will prep students for careers in quantum computing, the EV economy and, yes, artificial intelligence. Evacuation shelters and emergency management plans will protect Canadians from extreme weather, and governments will finally join forces to build the housing stock we need to solve the affordability crisis. We’ll also finally get some answers—to questions like who will win the U.S. presidential election and, for that matter, whether we’ll have a leadership shakeup of our own. We’ll find out what will come out on top in the battle between fossil fuels and renewables, and whether Quebec’s new language laws will hold water. Here, a guide to everything to expect in the year to come.

The federal government will apply pressure to skyrocketing grocery prices, while food banks will struggle to keep up with demand. Canadians will have more options for sustainably grown meat but fewer pickings for pasta—and less interest in any wine to pair with it.

On to the list...

By fermenting milk the way we brew beer, we can disrupt Canada’s dairy industry.

On to the story...

Slowing inflation and rising incomes will provide relief, even as the threat of an economic slowdown looms. Canadian business stalwarts like Indigo and Irving Oil are in for serious change. And fast-evolving AI will keep transforming everything.

On to the list...

Canada is poised to become a leader in EVs, but we’ll need to move fast.

On to the story...

The AI revolution will transform the way scientists think and do business, while regulators will struggle to keep up. At the same time, new frontiers like hydrogen power, quantum computing and agetech will keep gaining steam.

On to the list...

In 2024, the country will launch payloads (plus an astronaut of our own) into orbit.

On to the story...

Taylor Swift will leave her mark on Toronto and Vancouver, while business mogul Ryan Reynolds returns to the big screen. Montreal’s video game industry will boom with new business, but Canada’s film and TV sector may take a hit.

On to the list...

If we expand our idea of what Canadian film means, we can watch our industry boom.

On to the story...

Interest rates will finally give it a rest, while household debt spirals out of control. Cities will flood the market with rental projects (and ask provinces to foot the bill). And new housing stock will crop up in creative places—office buildings, laneways and tiny-home communities.

On to the list...

Tent cities are here to stay, thanks to increasing support from the courts.

On to the story...

Canada’s men’s basketball team will make its first Olympic appearance since 2000, and soccer superstars are building our first women’s pro league. Pickleball’s popularity isn’t dying down anytime soon—but Hockey Canada remains on the rocks.

On to the list...

As old favourites grow costlier, fans will start seeking new teams and new experiences.

On to the story...

Canadian premiers will battle the feds over renewable energy projects and emissions caps, while cities and communities will prep for fires and floods with innovative new emergency-readiness plans

On to the list...

The Earth has a fever, and we’re all feeling the symptoms.

On to the story...

Governments will shell out more cash for struggling health systems as private care providers make new inroads. Technological breakthroughs will create new treatments. And psychedelics will find a cannabis-like fast track to the mainstream.

On to the list...

Antibiotic-resistant infections threaten our health system. We need urgent action.

On to the story...

Immigration, LGBTQ+ rights and language laws will raise provincial hackles, while Justin Trudeau’s long-time leadership might be on shaky ground. Meanwhile, the next Oval Office occupant will have a ripple effect on Canada’s relationship with its closest neighbour.

On to the list...

Global conflicts are deepening political divisions at home, and Canadians need to fight back.

On to the story...

Pronoun arguments and French-English language tensions will ensnare school boards. International students will get extra government protection, but find housing harder to come by—and fewer will come from India. For the rest of us: AI lessons.

On to the list...

Whether distraction or addiction, devices will keep getting kicked out of classrooms.

On to the story...
FILED UNDER: