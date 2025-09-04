Eight Years of School. Zero Job Offers.

Everyone’s saying it, and I’m living it. The most educated cohort in history is also the most chronically underemployed. It can take years for current grads to land a job in their field—and that’s if they’re lucky. I’m one of the displaced. I’m nearing 30 years old, living in a one-bedroom apartment in Montreal with my wife, and I’ve spent more than eight years in school all in order to break into the industry that I’m now, by every measure, more than qualified for. I have two master’s degrees, a strong GPA from one of Canada’s top universities and years of experience in the field. Yet, since August of last year, I’ve sent more than 100 job applications—not one has led to even an entry-level interview on Bay Street.

While the Canadian labour market is steady, in July of 2025 Statistics Canada reported that among youth who want to work, about one in seven can’t find a job. Nationwide, nearly one in four unemployed Canadians have been job-hunting for more than half a year, the highest level of long-term unemployment since 1998. We’ve invested more time, energy and money into finding work, but the return on investment has virtually disappeared. A university education used to be a golden ticket to a stable, high-paying career, but now there are too many qualified grads crowding the market.

AI can also perform tasks junior employees used to do, and at a fraction of the speed and cost. As employers automate entry-level work, there’s less and less chance for new grads like me to get their foot in the door. I’m in finance. That used to be a surefire career path. But the industry is shrinking. Even though the TSX is doing well, businesses are cutting staff drastically and using AI to do the work of entire departments. Before AI, financial institutions employed 2,000 to 3,000 people to generate $1 billion in revenue. When ChatGPT-5 rolled out, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted a future where a single person could build a billion-dollar company. In mid July, Microsoft released a report showing that AI can now replace about 75 per cent of analysts.

I fought hard to get into this field. In 2019, I graduated university with an optics and laser engineering bachelor’s degree back in Iran, where I’m from. But my true passion was business and finance. I started as an assistant to the finance manager at a small import-export company specializing in dental equipment, where I reconciled accounts, prepared tax documents and filed customs paperwork. Then I got into the MBA program at Tehran Polytechnic, one of the country’s best business schools. After class I stuck around to trade ideas and help my professors out with their side projects, all while working as a financial-planning analyst at an international sales company.

By 2022, I wanted to learn more about North America’s financial landscape, so after finishing my MBA, my wife and I moved to Montreal and I started in the master’s of financial management program at Concordia University. I debated between a Ph.D. or a second master’s, but I’d heard a Ph.D. would close doors, making me too expensive to hire. At the time that sounded convincing. I now know it isn’t true.

I chipped away at the M.Sc. program and accumulated about $50,000 in debt. I was lucky to get two scholarships and steady work as a teaching and research assistant, which helped cover costs. I also worked as a part-time financial manager for the graduate students’ union, which paid $55,000 a year. But the role offered little room to grow. I wanted a job in the private sector after graduating, so I put all of my energy into getting good grades and showing up at career fairs, networking cocktail parties and recruiter panels, armed with my well-researched market insights and carefully honed questions meant to set me apart. Ultimately, I left with a 3.8 GPA, more than 2,200 teaching and research assistant hours and glowing references. I thought I was an ideal candidate.

But something about those networking events bugged me. My conversations with company representatives often ended the same way: “We’re not currently hiring.” I was baffled. Why were they coming to career fairs with no prospects for potential employees? It felt like companies were just trying to build up their brand visibility, showcase how well they were doing and stay in touch with emerging skills, ideas and technology.

I started applying to full-time finance roles in Montreal. My dream was to become a market-risk analyst. At first, I visited company websites to look for available positions. These were banks, financial institutions and large and medium-sized corporations, as well as some health-care and insurance-related companies. I never sent out boilerplate applications—I did research on the company’s history and what they were looking for and tailored every resumé and cover letter for the job. If a posting emphasized global markets, I drew attention to how I could assist with currency risk; if it was more heavily skewed toward regulation, I highlighted my knowledge of compliance frameworks. But most companies looking for a market-risk analyst preferred candidates with a financial-risk management certificate, which I didn’t have.

I widened my search to look for corporate finance roles—similar to the financial planning analyst roles I’d already held. I had tons of evidence that I could help a business budget, raise capital and plan for the future. I started searching across more sources like LinkedIn and Indeed. I asked friends at companies for referrals as well, but that never landed me an interview.

On LinkedIn I cold-messaged employees at companies I was interested in—a tactic I’d seen work for some of my friends and colleagues. Many were quick to refer me to their bosses, because many companies offer bonuses to their employees if their referrals lead to a hire. Once again, this process led nowhere for me. Eventually I was applying for junior roles that I was overqualified for. Even though I have entry-level experience from Tehran, much of it seems invisible to Canadian employers. One day I spent all day sending out 10 applications. No one got back to me.

After searching for so long, I began to notice that many postings were just smoke and mirrors. I saw the same roles be deleted and reposted over and over again with no one ever hired. Companies seemed more interested in giving the illusion of growth, stockpiling résumés, testing salary expectations or holding out for some fantasy candidate than actually filling roles. In one case, a friend from Concordia was working for a large financial company that regularly tops the list of prolific employers. When I asked him about a posting that kept resurfacing, he told me that the position had been filled long ago and he was personally training the new hire.

Of the junior roles I applied for, I landed seven first-round interviews and four second-round interviews. But more often than not, I’d hear nothing at all—not even a boilerplate rejection email. Often the companies used opaque, one-way portals that made it impossible to contact anyone in the hiring committee to follow up on an application or ask for feedback. At first the silence made me question myself. Was I missing something? Was I a lousy candidate after all? But the more I spoke to those trying to break into the industry, the more I realized I wasn’t alone. I know eight people with the same M.Sc. degree as me who can’t find work. One of them is a brilliant strategist who ended up working as a manager at Pharmaprix (Shoppers Drug Mart in most provinces). The company is happy to have him—he keeps getting promotions—but it’s not what he planned on.

Living in Montreal presented another hurdle: my lack of French. When I started my degree, there weren’t French-language requirements for professional jobs, just a preference for bilingual employees. But four months into my program, the Quebec government overhauled Bill 96, which significantly increased the priority of the French language. Now firms that once operated entirely in English wanted proof of fluent French, even if just to appease the Bill. Without that, my candidacy meant almost nothing. At the same time, employers seem more interested in practical certifications—such as the Chartered Financial Analyst, Certified Financial Planner and Certified Public Accountant designations—than master’s degrees.

In May, I finally stopped applying in Quebec and turned my sights to Toronto, where I think I’ll have a better shot of getting a job in my field. I haven’t been called for an interview yet, but if I get a job, my wife and I will have to pack up the life we’ve built in Montreal and relocate. I’ve already endured one painful immigration, and this one feels like a second. We’ll miss our community, but I’m not the first one in my friend group to feel pushed out of the province after finishing school.