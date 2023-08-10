Sarah Henderson is the scientific director of Environmental Health Services at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. For her, the defining moment of the 2021 heat dome was the night of June 28, when the interior of her East Vancouver apartment reached 38 degrees. She made a makeshift bed on her narrow balcony, but sleeping outside was a different kind of hell. Her apartment was two blocks away from a hospital that was being bombarded by victims of the heat. “I just lay there all night, listening to sirens screaming,” she says.

The previous week, Henderson and her colleagues had mobilized standard operating procedures for extreme heat. They proved entirely unequal to the severity of the event. The experience raised for her a critical question as the world plunges into hotter, uncharted territory: “How do we prepare for what we’ve never seen before?”

This summer, while I was writing this story, the world seemed to be accelerating toward any number of unseen things. The North Atlantic Ocean broke the record for the warmest June. From July 3 to July 6, the entire planet clocked the four hottest days in recorded history—which were also estimated to be hotter than any in at least 100,000 years. It was a global echo of the record-breaking three days that preceded the Lytton inferno. It is more apparent than ever that the world in which we took our first steps, learned to ride bikes, sold lemonade, got married and had children, is lost to us.

A clear-eyed view about what’s to come, and how to handle it, will take us far. Better emergency management, upgraded building codes, more resilient infrastructure and investment in public health and mental-health supports—all these things will help us live in the world to come. But that’s just to deal with the consequences already locked in: the masses of displaced people, the burning forests, the dying species, the psychological and physical toll of it all.

The good news is that the most dire “hothouse earth” hellscapes appear less likely than they did just a few years ago. Forecasts that brought the world to an apocalyptic four, five or six degrees of warming by the end of this century now appear unlikely. Renewable energy of all kinds is becoming the cheapest energy on the planet, and though the incumbent fossil-fuel industry is politically powerful, the energy transition has picked up too much momentum to be stopped: global fossil fuel use is expected to peak this decade. We can still choose how much the climate changes, especially beyond mid-century. But that depends not just on when fossil fuel use hits its apex, but how fast it declines. “Net zero isn’t like a political campaign pledge,” says Concordia’s Damon Matthews. “It is the tool by which we stop the runaway train.”

That means generating electricity from renewables and other zero-emission sources. It means transitioning other sectors to zero-emission fuels, electrifying car and truck engines, furnaces, water boilers and stoves. It means changing how we manage our forests for logging. The success stories are out there. Europe has reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by 35 per cent since 1990. Eight out of ten new cars sold in Norway are electric. The world’s second-largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, successfully used green hydrogen to reduce the carbon footprint of steelmaking at a plant in Quebec last year. And oil-friendly Alberta is quickly becoming the country’s solar-power capital, with hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of solar investments flowing into our sunniest province.

In Canada, we’ll need to align ourselves with the sustainability of communities—like the Inuit who are seeing their way of life altered in front of their eyes—over the sustainability of carbon-intensive businesses. The same Indigenous communities disproportionately harmed by climate change are also on the front lines of the energy transition. Indigenous communities own, co-own or have a defined financial benefit agreement in place for almost 20 per cent of Canada’s clean electricity infrastructure. David Isaac, President of W Dusk Energy Group Inc., is at the forefront of that work, deploying community-owned wind, solar and tidal power systems. He sees these technologies as an embodiment of Indigenous values: “To decarbonize a community is to really decolonize a community.”

By the middle of this century, millennials will be in their 70s and 80s. Their kids will be in their 40s and 50s. It’s not that far off. Tens of millions of Canadians have had the forethought to squirrel away, collectively, $4 trillion into retirement funds to ensure their well-being until the ends of their lives. RBC has estimated the cost to fully transition Canada off of fossil fuels to be about $2 trillion.

If Canadians can prioritize our shared future and national well-being with the same foresight we save for ourselves, our future outlook will improve enormously. Those times that Canada has acted with this kind of foresight have gone down as our proudest moments: establishing universal public education, the Medicare Act, the 1991 acid-rain treaty with the U.S., which helped save our lakes and rivers, despite industry opposition.

It’s too late to stop all of the beasts climate change will unleash. They’re at the gates; we can hear and feel them out there, in the unknown to come. But if we work together to build our walls higher and stronger, we can keep them at bay.