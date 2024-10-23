The rapid pace of progress in the tech and finance industries can leave recent graduates feeling like the ink on their diplomas is barely dry before their skills are outdated. It’s a similar case with many seasoned professionals, who are left scrambling to stay relevant managing roles that are constantly evolving. In sectors known for lightning-fast innovation, staying current requires continuous professional development, which can be challenging on top of a full-time job. Fortunately, some companies go the extra mile to make sure their employees stay ahead of the curve without burning out.

Capital One Canada, for example, is bringing its signature people-first philosophy to support and invest in their associates’ careers and their personal well-being. By investing in continuous learning, leadership development programs and personalized growth opportunities, the company ensures its associates are not only equipped to handle today’s challenges but also prepared for whatever the future might hold.

Putting People First: A Commitment to Growth

At Capital One Canada, linking success with personal and professional growth isn’t just a talking point—it’s a strategic approach built into the culture, during the workday and beyond. On-the-job training is central, as associates have ample support to access the training and mentorship they need, whether that means getting additional certifications or mastering soft skills.

At the core of Capital One’s talent development strategy is the Capital One Leads program—an intensive, nine-month offering for people leaders that centers both tactical capabilities and emotional intelligence. In keeping with the company’s people-first philosophy, leaders in this program learn how to effectively drive business results and motivate their diverse teams. Coupled with the annual People Leader Summit—a day dedicated to learning and making connections with their peers for all people-leaders across the Canadian business—Capital One walks the talk, prioritizing the ongoing development of its leaders.

Besides formal training programs and the company’s investment in its associates professional development, Capital One also offers holistic well-being benefits, such as Invest in Yourself Day, an initiative that gives associates dedicated time to focus on their personal growth and wellness. Falling on the last Friday of each month, Invest in Yourself Day is an opportunity for Capital One associates to develop new skills, or explore areas of interest outside their day-to-day role. Setting aside time for learning on your own terms or investing in your well-being is just one way Capital One makes personal well-being and professional growth accessible to everyone, no matter their position in the company.

Empowering Underrepresented Communities

Capital One is also committed to fostering an inclusive workplace, ensuring that opportunities for career advancement are available to everyone. Diversity is still a major challenge in corporate settings, but Capital One makes a point to cultivate a robust support ecosystem dedicated to empowering historically underrepresented groups. As an example, women represent a majority (54 per cent) of the company’s director-plus leadership team—something of an anomaly in the industry.

Meanwhile, Capital One’s Business Resource Groups (BRGs) offer associates of all backgrounds a platform to feel seen and heard. Amid all these initiatives, something must be working—according to a 2024 survey, 87 per cent of associates felt their managers encouraged a culture of respect and appreciation for individual differences.

Supporting Continuous Learning and Development

Beyond its in-house programs, Capital One provides extensive resources to support individual learning journeys. Associates receive free subscriptions to MasterClass and up to $5,000 a year in professional development support, which can be used for tuition, books and other costs associated with pursuing higher education.

Learning is always more effective when it doesn’t happen in a silo. Regular Mission Moments allow associates to share ideas, gain insight into different teams and connect with their coworkers, while the company’s annual Mission Day brings everyone together to celebrate their growth and success. Associates can even opt for coffee chats with the company’s president to stay connected to senior leaders.

In an industry driven by innovation, Capital One’s unique blend of inclusivity, forward-thinking in-house programs and personalized growth opportunities makes it a destination for top talent.