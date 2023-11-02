Boost your gut health to strengthen your immunity

As the weather cools and the seasons change, we’re perpetually on the hunt for ways to stay healthy and strengthen our immunity. As kids go back to school and daycare, and many adults return to the office, our immune systems have a lot to contend with. According to researchers, 70 per cent of the immune system is located in the gut. And studies are showing that taking care of your gut microbiota improves your immunity—which is particularly important during the winter season when we’re more exposed to germs and viruses.
Supporting your gut health helps your overall health
Beyond digestion, the gut does so much more than we give it credit for. Gut health affects the functioning of our bodies and minds, as well as our immune systems. The immune system is made up of a network of cells, tissues and organs that work together to protect the body, helping to ward off sickness. And if we do get sick, it helps us to overcome that illness. Immune cells in the gut interact with the microbiota—the trillions of diverse micro-organisms that live in the gastrointestinal tract—and are directly influenced by what we put into our bodies.
Each of us has a unique microbiome, comprised of the microbiota in our body. Microbiomes are established in the first years of life and change with age, diet, environment, medication use and other factors. We rely on the microbiome for metabolic and immune function, which is why it’s so crucial to maintain balanced gut microbiota. Protecting the microbiome helps it protect us.
Embrace a gut health routine with probiotics
Taking probiotics every day is one of the easiest ways to maintain healthy and balanced gut microbiota. Probiotics are live micro-organisms (yeast or bacteria) that can keep delicate gut flora in balance. When the flora in your digestive system become imbalanced due to antibiotic use, a virus or unfriendly bacteria, it can lead to abdominal discomfort and diarrhea. By replenishing the body’s good micro-organisms, probiotics help balance your gut flora to support digestion and regularity, and strengthen your immunity by supporting your gut health.
Fermented foods contain probiotics, but it's hard to know how much good bacteria they actually have, especially if the foods have been on a shelf for a while. Plus, you may not wish to eat fermented foods every day. A daily all-in-one probiotic is a simple way to ensure a consistent dosage, promoting favourable gut flora and helping to maintain the immune system.
Probiotics containing the strain Saccharomyces boulardii have been studied in clinical trials worldwide. This unique probiotic strain is naturally resistant to antibiotics. Some probiotic products are enriched with vitamin C—an antioxidant—along with vitamin D and zinc, which have been shown to optimize the performance of the immune system.
Taking a daily probiotic offers that extra peace of mind, knowing that you’re proactively supporting your gut health and immunity. This is especially important because it’s all too easy to get off-track with eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and keeping stress at bay. A probiotic a day can help keep illness away.
