How Seneca Polytechnic Combines Theory and Practices to Produce Career-Ready and World-Ready Graduates

Whether in healthcare, aviation or beyond, graduates such as Ervin Sevilla and Julie Beverstein credit their Seneca education for helping them prosper in their fields.

Seneca Polytechnic provides more than a credential—it has a proven track record of producing career-ready and world-ready graduates, Seneca combines academics with real-world experience to give students a competitive edge in the job market. Two of those graduates, Ervin Sevilla and Julie Beverstein, took different paths—one into healthcare, the other into aviation—and both credit Seneca with giving them the skills, experience and connections they needed to thrive in their industries.

From patient to practitioner: Ervin Sevilla’s nursing journey

For Ervin Sevilla, nursing was more than a career choice—it was a calling shaped by his own childhood experiences as a patient. Frequent hospital visits introduced him to the compassion and care of nurses, leaving a lasting impact. His journey into healthcare began as a Personal Support Worker (PSW) in a long-term care facility, a starting point on his road to becoming a nurse.

“I chose Seneca because of its strong reputation for hands-on learning, industry connections and flexibility,” Sevilla explains. Seneca’s part-time Practical Nursing program allowed him to continue working while studying, a balance that he says was critical to pursuing a second career.

One of the most transformative experiences for Sevilla was his clinical placement at a Toronto hospital, where he witnessed firsthand the impact of skilled nursing. “I cared for a young woman admitted with septic shock who later suffered a stroke,” he recalls. “Witnessing her journey from paralysis to getting back on her feet through rehabilitation left a mark on me and gave me a sense of purpose. Nursing is such a gratifying profession.”

After graduating, Sevilla secured a position at Toronto General Hospital in the Cardiovascular Surgery Unit. He credits Seneca’s instructors and real-world clinical training with helping him get the job, saying his time at Seneca not only prepared him for the technical demands of his role but also instilled in him the critical thinking, time management and adaptability needed to thrive in a fast-paced healthcare setting.

“My nursing preceptor told me to always put myself in my patients’ shoes, and to set an example for my patients by ensuring I take care of myself,” he says. “I’ll never forget those valuable lessons.”

Recognizing the value of continuous learning, Sevilla leveraged Seneca’s pathway options that enable students to transfer into a degree program at Seneca or continue their education at a partner institution. After completing his Bachelor of Science in Nursing, he’s now setting his sights on a future in cardiovascular intensive care and clinical teaching, eager to pass on his knowledge to the next generation of nurses.

Soaring to success: Julie Beverstein’s aviation career

Julie Beverstein knew she wanted a career in aviation, but with limited programs at public institutions available, finding the right one wasn’t easy. When she secured a spot in Seneca’s highly-competitive aviation program, she knew she had found the right fit—a place where rigorous studies and hands-on flight training would prepare her for the demands of the industry.

Now, as the Director of Flight Operations at Jazz Aviation LP, she reflects on how her time at Seneca laid the foundation for her progression from student pilot to aviation leader.

“We received exceptional flight training,” she recalls, noting that many of her instructors were former military pilots who instilled in her the discipline and determination they had developed during their service. The program’s intensity, combining university-level academics with flight training, taught her the time management, preparedness and technical skills that would prove essential in her career.

Beverstein says that a major advantage for today’s Seneca aviation graduates is the program’s direct industry connections. Programs such as Jazz Aviation’s cadet partnership with Seneca, in which Beverstein plays a key role, provide students with immediate access to job opportunities, setting them apart in a competitive field.

In her current role where she’s responsible for recruitment, Beverstein has seen firsthand how Seneca graduates stand out. “They come in with a strong work ethic, professionalism and technical skills, especially thanks to the cutting-edge flight simulators and multi-crew training,” she notes. “Seneca students develop the skills required to succeed in the industry from day one.”

Beverstein stresses that success in aviation requires more than technical ability—it demands attitude, patience and a commitment to lifelong learning.

"Seneca gives you the tools to start the journey, but it’s up to you to put in the work," she says. "Learn as much as you can, ask questions and stay humble. Don’t rush the process—it takes time to earn the responsibility of becoming a captain."