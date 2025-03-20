Why Yorkville University Business Grads Chose an Online Learning Experience 

Not everyone can afford to pause their life to attend—or go back to—school. For many, the cost, time and logistical challenges of being on campus are barriers to personal and professional fulfillment. Yorkville University’s fully online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program is designed to accommodate any lifestyle; learners don’t need to move, or put their career, family or other commitments on hold to make progress.

These online BBA alumni chose Yorkville University because the rigorous, flexible and asynchronous program allowed them to grow the skills they needed to build their dream careers

Making dreams come true

For BBA alumnus Samantha Margetson, a final-year project was more than course-work—it was the first step in making her vision a reality. For the co-founder of sleepwear line Riot Theory, it all started with a business plan she wrote for class.

Several years and a lot of hard work later, Margetson is responsible for many people’s sweet dreams: those who love her “comfy cozy” PJs, made from environmentally friendly materials (celebrity influencer Jillian Harris is a fan and collaborator); her employees (Riot Theory pays its manufacturing team 15 per cent more than the industry average); and, of course, her own.

And it all began during her time at Yorkville University.“I try to remember what my expectations were going into this—what possessed me to make this big, expensive leap into the world of entrepreneurship,” Margetson says, adding that, thanks to her program, she believes the future is limitless. “If this is what we can accomplish in year one, what do the next few years, five years, or 10 years look like?”

Unlocking entrepreneurial success

Yorkville University’s BBA program has helped alumnus Cara Du Boulay thrive as an independent financial management and business process improvement consultant supporting small- and medium-size businesses. The industry-recognized, future-forward degree has empowered her to help clients craft and execute tailored solutions that unlock sustainable growth and financial stability.

“The benefit of online learning was the flexibility that it allowed me as a full-time employee and as a full-time wife to be able to balance work, family life and school,” says the CPA candidate.

Most importantly, Yorkville University’s diverse course offerings gave her the confidence she needed to connect with her industry peers. “I’m able to have great discussions with all the business professionals in my field,” she says. “It boosts my confidence being able to interact with them on that basis.”

Use your education to land your destination position

For alumnus Cristiano Bilanzola, it wasn’t enough to land a job at one of Canada’s biggest banks—education was the key to landing a “destination position,” a role that would challenge and satisfy him for years to come.“I was already working full-time in the banking system, but I wanted to increase my marketability, improve my educational standards and ensure I remained desirable in the workforce,” Bilanzola says.

He needed a degree that let him work while building his skills, and Yorkville University’s award-winning online classes exceeded his expectations. “I was actively participating online, engaging with peers, working on group projects and contributing to discussions—whether daily or every couple of days, depending on the assignments,” he says.