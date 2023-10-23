How to take your business trip to the next level

When it comes to business trips and corporate events, the old “location, location, location” real-estate adage holds equally true. Whether it’s a trade show, convention, industry conference or company retreat, finding a host venue that merges all the get-the-job-done facilities you need with the after-work relaxation essentials you and your team crave is key.
Thinking of a destination for your next business event? Look no further than Québec’s gorgeous Outaouais region, with the Hilton Lac-Leamy as the perfect venue.
Located minutes from downtown Ottawa, on the shores of Lac Leamy and adjacent to Casino du Lac-Leamy, the Hilton Lac-Leamy has everything a business traveler could want or need, and then some.
Here are four ways the hotel can help take your business trip to the next level.
A-list accommodations & amenities
One of the most important considerations for business travelers is where to stay. The Hilton Lac-Leamy provides guests with an urban luxury-resort experience, so you don’t have to sacrifice any of the comforts of home or the conveniences of the office. Free WiFi throughout the property, a business centre and an executive lounge ensure you’re always able to connect with colleagues. Its 349 beautifully appointed rooms and suites—including accessible and pet-friendly options—offer elegant, relaxing spaces to unwind at the end of the day. The hotel’s exceptional amenities include year-round indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness centre, tennis courts, a spa and a cigar lounge.
Magnificent meeting spaces
With more than 51,000 square feet of versatile meeting space available at the Hilton Lac-Leamy, business events of all sizes and scope—be it a team of 10 co-workers or a gathering of 1,000 delegates—are well-covered. From board rooms to ballrooms, the hotel features 16 modular spaces, which can be configured to suit any event’s unique needs, as well as a 1,070-seat theatre for more formal presentations. The hotel’s outstanding customer service helps ensure events go smoothly. For added convenience, event hosts can also create a custom website for attendees, select eco-friendly meeting packages or even rent audio-visual equipment directly from the hotel.
Take the virtual tour around the Hilton Lac-Leamy here.
Top-notch team-building opportunities
Many successful business events combine more serious fare (think: speeches, seminars and training sessions) with fun activities geared towards bringing people together in a more casual atmosphere, and the Hilton Lac-Leamy has plenty of fantastic options in that regard. Get your team together for a meal or drinks at one of the hotel’s two on-site restaurants or bars, or bring everyone next door to the casino for around-the-clock entertainment, slots and card tables. The Hilton Lac-Leamy’s proximity to many of the premiere attractions in the region—including the Canadian Museum of History, the National Gallery of Canada, the Nordik Spa-Nature and Gatineau Park—also makes it a convenient hub for a wide variety of off-site group outings.
A resplendent region to regroup and recharge in
With the Hilton Lac-Leamy’s proximity to many of Ottawa’s best hotspots, it’s no surprise that getting to the hotel is easily done. Accessible via the Ottawa and Gatineau airports, the Ottawa train station and by car/bus, the hotel is connected to every major method of transportation while also offering free parking and EV charging stations. Perhaps best of all, it’s nestled amid the natural beauty of Québec’s Outaouais region, where an exciting array of outdoor adventures and activities—from ziplining and hiking to kayaking, skiing and golfing—await business travelers who want to de-stress amid nature, and savour everything the region has to offer.
Ready to elevate your next business trip? Visit outaouaistourism.com for more information.