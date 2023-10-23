The new gift registry

How many times have you received a gift that you didn’t need or, worse, didn’t want, while you bluff your way through a sincere thank-you? What about those times when you went shopping for someone whose taste you don’t know well, with absolutely no idea what to get?
Gift registries are the norm to celebrate weddings and births. But many other life events call for a gift registry moment, and now people are creating them for occasions like birthdays, holidays, housewarmings, and graduations with Amazon Gift Registry. For the gift-giver and recipient alike, registries provide peace of mind that a present will truly be enjoyed, isn’t a duplicate and won’t end up in a pile for Goodwill.
The holiday season in particular can create much gift-related angst. The dread of having to come up with unique and thoughtful gifts for all your loved ones can be overwhelming amid so many holiday to-dos. Plus, who wants to deal with the onslaught of gifts from well-meaning grandparents, acquaintances with different tastes and relatives who think your tween still likes dolls?
So start a new holiday tradition by creating an Amazon Gift Registry for each member of your family. Normalize using and sharing your online registries, and encourage others to do the same. Direct all that gift-giving zeal into presents everyone will actually love, and let holiday stress be replaced with moments of true gratitude.
Start your Amazon registry now>>
Here are five reasons to consider an Amazon Gift Registry for the holidays or your next special occasion.
Setting up an online gift registry is easy
You might remember registering as hours spent walking down aisles with a scanner, but Amazon Gift Registry is quick and can be done from anywhere. Here’s how to set it up:
- Go to amazon.ca/registries and click on “Create a registry or gift list.”
- Choose what type of event you’re celebrating.
- Enter your name and occasion details.
- Enter the address you would like gifts shipped to.
- Note your preference for keeping gifts a surprise or showing what people are giving.
- Note if you want your registry public or private.
- Lastly, start adding gifts!
You can then organize your list by recipient (perfect for a family registry), themes, even colours. Then, once you’ve finished shopping, just share the list with friends and family.
Gifting guesswork is eliminated
Using a gift registry ensures that you get the gifts you want and need, and gifters don’t have to stress over what to get you. You can also avoid duplicates, as gifters can see if someone has already purchased an item. The Amazon Gift Registry is user friendly so even those who are less tech-savvy find it easy to navigate. For those who just can’t choose, they can opt for Amazon gift cards so you can decide what you want later.
Avoid schlepping presents
If your holiday plans involve travel, you know the hassle of packing the car with gifts or worrying they’ll get lost in transit. By registering, you have the option to deliver gifts right to your loved ones, with a personal note and gift wrap if desired. Amazon Gift Registry also makes thoughtful gifting possible for anyone with mobility issues who might find crowded holiday shops difficult.
Get a jump on the holiday by setting up a registry now>>
Thank-yous are a breeze
When you receive multiple gifts at once, there’s always the risk that you don’t quite remember who gave you what. An Amazon Gift Registry tracks who bought what and when they bought it. Alternatively, you can set your preferences to keep it a surprise until the gift arrives.
Returns are painless
No one enjoys standing in a return line only to find out you can’t find your receipt or have missed the return window. With Amazon Gift Registry, all items are already documented so you don’t have to worry about paperwork. Plus, Amazon Gift Registry offers an extended return period of 90 days. Returns are a quick online process without any queuing required. You can even use the box the gift came in.
Ready to get going? Set up your Amazon Gift Registry today with amazon.ca/registries.
Best gifts for everyone on your list
For the bookworm
And Then She Fell: a Novel
Mohawk writer Alicia Elliott’s highly anticipated first novel follows a young Native woman whose perfect life is not what it seems.
For the gadget lover
August Smart Keypad
Use the app to give kids, neighbours, dog walkers or delivery people a unique access code to your home.
For the stylish sporto
Samsung Galaxy Watch
This watch, which comes in 4 graphic styles, is proof that a fitness and health tracker can be a chic outfit upgrade.
For the winter warrior
Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel
Save your loved one’s back this season with this ergonomic shovel that totally changes the mechanics of hauling snow.
For your pet baby
Dremel Pet Nail Grinder
Perfect for easily trimming pet nails, this grinder offers a safe and gentle way to maintain a pet’s claws at home.
For the sneakerhead
PUMA Mens Rider Fv Future Vintage Shoes
Old-school design meets poppy colours in kicks that turn heads.