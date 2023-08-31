The screen industries are booming—and TFS is leading the way

Twenty years ago, pursuing a job in creative industries may have seemed risky. But today, these industries are a wellspring—not just of creativity, but of a variety of pragmatic careers.
The data is clear: film, TV and video games have never been more popular, and Canada is playing no small role in their growth. According to IBISWorld, Canada’s screen industries are growing year after year, with the movie, TV and video production market valued at $9 billion with growth of 8.9 per cent in 2022. And, according to the Canadian Media Producers Association, 2021-22 was a record year for Canada’s screen-based media production sector in nearly every way. In particular, job prospects are better than ever before, with 240,760 jobs created in film and TV production in 2021-22 alone (an 11 per cent increase from the previous year), along with a 17 per cent increase in video game industry employment since 2019.
When it comes to the glitzy world of film and TV, we often think only of celebrity actors and directors. But in reality, film and TV can’t be made without hundreds of other critical roles in production, audio, animation, visual effects and other areas, which bring a production to life. The demand for trained workers is rapidly outpacing the supply, leading to labour shortages across many essential roles.
Toronto Film School launches careers
That’s where Toronto Film School (TFS) comes in. There’s no better time than now to pursue a career in the screen or video game industry—and no better place to start than at TFS. One of the country’s most well-known and well-integrated schools, TFS offers career-building programs in fields such as Film Production; Writing for Film and TV; Acting for Film, TV, and Theatre; and Video Game Design. TFS graduates are known to be well-equipped and prepared to work because TFS actively collaborates with industry professionals to ensure its curriculum matches the standard of quality.
TFS’s hands-on approach is what sets it apart. Its mission is to hone students’ skills and talent in real-world settings so they have real-world success. Everything that students work on adds to their knowledge and experience in preparation for real tasks they’ll encounter in their careers.
Preparing for success from the start
TFS’s three campuses feature several new studio facilities—including a state-of- the-art motion capture studio—and a fully stocked equipment room, so students train on the same equipment they’ll find on the job. Add to that, TFS’s faculty is made up of industry experts with relevant experience and expertise to impart. In fact, as students graduate, many become colleagues with the faculty as they work on productions together.
Not only does TFS ensure students learn by doing, the school helps them prepare professional portfolios, build networks within their fields and develop strategies for launching and managing their careers.
Today’s screen production and video game sectors are seeing unprecedented growth and continue to expand as the appetite for quality entertainment grows. TFS is not just for creatives and dreamers; it’s also for technical experts, project managers and business leaders. Choosing a path in film and TV or video game design is a practical, smart and stable career choice in some of the most exciting and rapidly growing industries. Jump-starting such a career at TFS means graduating career-ready, equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed.
