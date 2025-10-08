Clean Energy Techs Are In Demand as Canada’s Energy Sector Goes Green

Homeowners are replacing furnaces with heat pumps. Businesses are investing in carbon capture. Renewable energy has surpassed coal as the world’s largest source of electricity. The shift to a green economy is gaining momentum, partly thanks to Canada’s ambitious target to become carbon-neutral by 2050. Achieving this goal will require a new generation of workers to operate our system of solar panels, wind turbines, geothermal wells and nuclear plants. Job opportunities for green building technicians, sustainability consultants and energy auditors are essential—and increasing.

The push to combat climate change is set to boost the industry’s value to US$23 trillion globally by 2030. Here at home, Canada’s clean energy sector employed more than 466,000 workers in 2023 and generated $22 billion in employment income. Jobs in environmental sectors, including areas like carbon capture, critical mineral mining (retrieving minerals used in sustainable technologies), geothermal system installation and the electric vehicle industry are expected to grow by 3.4 per cent annually over the next decade—almost four times faster than the average employment growth. That’s in part due to support from the federal government, whose 2024 Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act mandates the creation of sustainability-focused jobs.

Regionally, British Columbia could have more than 317,000 new clean energy jobs between 2025 and 2050, with opportunities to work on cutting-edge projects like repurposing CO₂ for clean electricity production, decarbonizing buildings or protecting coastlines from climate impact. In Alberta, the government forecasts 10 per cent annual growth in clean energy employment and Ontario is heavily investing in nuclear and electrification projects, creating thousands of jobs.

College renewable energy programs to consider

There are several hands-on college diploma programs in clean and renewable energy available to students across the country. Most diploma programs are two years long, while advanced diplomas, which specialize in things like system design and energy modeling (digitally monitoring the energy output of a system, like in a home), typically take three years. In Mohawk College’s energy systems engineering technology program and Fanshawe College’s renewable energies technician diploma program, students get hands-on field experience with solar, wind and geothermal energy systems, and participate in a co-op. Lakeland College’s sustainable energy technology diploma covers solar, wind, biofuel and geothermal systems, with the opportunity to acquire certification from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners, or NABCEP, considered the gold standard in accreditation for many renewable energy professionals. Vancouver Community College’s clean energy technology diploma, meanwhile, prepares students for roles in renewable energy systems and green building design, or energy auditing of industrial sites.

Opportunities for renewable energy grads

A college diploma in clean and renewable energy can lead to a variety of in-demand jobs in Canada’s growing green sector. Students may go on to careers as solar or wind technicians, panel installers or EV infrastructure designers. Others find roles as sustainability consultants, building systems technicians or project coordinators who support clean energy installations. Students who want a leadership role can pursue additional credentials like the NABCEP certification or become project management professionals.

Graduates of clean and renewable energy programs earn competitive wages, which vary by role, experience and location. A 2023 survey by ECO Canada, an organization that advocates for workers in environmental and sustainability-related jobs, found that the annual salary for workers in Canada’s green economy in 2024 was $80,752, which is significantly higher than that of the average Canadian, which sits at $60,880. In Toronto, entry-level renewable energy technicians earn between $39,000 and $58,000 annually, with an average around $47,800, according to Glassdoor. As workers rise to senior roles, energy-related positions commonly net more than $100,000 per year.