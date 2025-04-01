Today’s engineers tackle the world’s most pressing problems, including climate change. They design urban infrastructure, looking for ways to increase the density of people in cities to reduce urban sprawl. They help create products like eco-friendly, resilient timber that can withstand severe weather. Engineers also work in health care—two University of Waterloo mechanical engineering grads invented a camera tiny enough to fit inside veins and arteries, helping surgeons better treat stroke victims.

Mechanical, civil and electrical engineering are the most popular undergraduate specialties, but software engineering is catching up, with a 54 per cent increase in enrolment since 2017. This trend is hardly surprising, given the country’s efforts to stay ahead of artificial intelligence and protect Canadians from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

Engineering programs consistently attract top students from across Canada and around the world. While grade cut-offs vary depending on the program, an average in the high 80s to low 90s is typically required in core subjects like physics, chemistry, advanced functions and calculus. But great marks aren’t enough. Skills like problem-solving and teamwork are increasingly sought by employers and university admissions teams. The supplementary portion of the engineering application allows students to highlight extracurricular activities, awards and accomplishments that showcase their passion and commitment to the field.

Once a student is in an engineering program, they’ll find it academically rigorous. Time management and organizational skills are critical to success, as is learning to ask for help when needed—a foreign concept for the kind of high achiever this field typically attracts. Academic advisers can help students manage their workload and develop learning skills, and connect them to mental-health resources. Student clubs and design teams help build community and let students explore what they’re learning in a tangible, hands-on way.

Canada has many excellent engineering programs, so students should consider location, program length, campus life, clubs and extracurriculars when deciding where to apply. Schools that offer paid internships and co-ops bridge the gap between the classroom and the real world and help students fund their studies. The average engineering co-op pays over $50,000 annually, and the job application process provides valuable interviewing experience.

Co-op and internship structures vary depending on the school, and each model has pros and cons. Some schools offer optional 12- to 16-month local and international placements that most students take after their third year. These longer stints provide more time to make an impression and take on more responsibility, but they can be an uncomfortably prolonged experience if the workplace doesn’t end up being a good fit.

Others have programs where the students alternate between four months at school and four months working full-time. These allow for a broader range of job experiences, where students can take what they learn in the classroom to the job and back again. But they also provide less opportunity for building long-term relationships, and relocating to various cities for placements can be disruptive.

Engineers Canada accredits all undergraduate engineering programs in the country, guaranteeing that students will meet the academic requirements to be licensed in any province or territory and, in some cases, internationally. For students seeking to differentiate themselves further, a graduate degree can open doors, expand networks and boost earning potential and career advancement opportunities.

Standout Engineering Programs

University of Toronto

Degree: Bachelor of applied science in engineering or engineering science

Co-op: Yes

U of T stands out for its engineering science (or EngSci) stream, a unique program that allows students to take a blend of non-engineering math, science and computing courses in their first two years. Then, students choose from one of eight engineering sub-fields to study for the next two years. In the school’s optional co-op program, students work in the field for 12 to 20 months, often for local companies.

Queen’s University

Degree: Bachelor of applied science in engineering

Co-op: Yes

Students at Queen’s do a common first year then choose from 10 engineering programs for their specialization, such as chemical engineering, mechanical engineering or computer engineering. Students can also follow a dual degree plan that allows them to work toward two degrees—one in engineering and one in general arts or science—over five years. Queen’s also offers a direct-

entry mechatronics and robotics engineering program, which blends computer, electrical and mechanical engineering with new tech disciplines like automation, controls, signal processing and telecommunications.

Waterloo University

Degree: Bachelor of applied science in engineering, bachelor of software engineering

Co-op: Yes

On top of having unique specializations like nanotechnology and architectural engineering, Waterloo’s robust co-op program allows students to gain experience during several work terms throughout their degree. Known as Canada’s Silicon Valley, Kitchener-Waterloo’s hub of tech companies and startups offers students co-op experiences and career opportunities after graduation. Plus, there are endless opportunities for networking.

McGill University

Degree: Bachelor of engineering

Co-op: Yes

One of the draws at McGill’s faculty of engineering is the university’s exchange program—students can take courses at other Quebec universities for the summer or participate in an international exchange. Three programs—materials, mining and software—have mandatory co-ops while students in one of six other specializations—chemical, civil, computer, electrical, mechanical and bioengineering—can take part in an optional internship.

University of British Columbia

Degree: Bachelor of applied science in engineering

Co-op: Yes