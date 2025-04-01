For students considering future opportunities, health care is a safe bet, with the promise of almost guaranteed employment. By 2030, demand for health-care workers is expected to increase by 16 per cent, according to Randstad, a human resource consulting firm. As the Canadian population continues to age—the number of seniors in the country is expected to exceed 11 million by 2043—the corresponding demand for health-care services will soar. Health science degrees are a good foundation for doctors and nurses, but they also prepare students for a number of careers in the sector. Currently, Canada has about 100,000 doctors and 500,000 nurses, but more than two million Canadians work in health care as a whole.

Health sciences programs can be tough to get into, often requiring strong grades in high school biology, chemistry, English and math. In addition to the basic science of the human body, programs focus on understanding the ever-changing societal context in which health services are delivered. Students study biochemistry, anatomy, physiology and biology alongside courses in psychology, anthropology and ethics. Through this range of disciplines, students are encouraged to think about how health is affected by geography, culture, religion and upbringing, preparing them to work with a diversity of patients.

The broad foundation of a health science program lays the groundwork for many careers, including paramedic, pharmacist, lab technician, anesthesia technician, respiratory therapist, cardiovascular technician, radiation therapist, EKG technologist, biomedical equipment technician, medical assistant and occupational therapy assistant. Health sciences grads also become education specialists, medical equipment and pharmaceutical sales reps, claims reviewers, medical writers, health-care analysts, policy advisors, community health workers and health services managers.

As students progress through their four-year degree, they choose elective courses that complement their interests. Someone who wants to work in gerontology, for example, might focus on palliative and end-of-life care, while a student interested in mental health may choose courses in addiction and recovery, social media and health or mental illness and healing.

Many health sciences programs incorporate co-op work placements into academic terms. The University of Waterloo, for example, offers a co-op in which students alternate between work and school every four months. Waterloo students have landed roles as health and safety specialists, genetic counselling assistants and patient flow facilitators—all paid positions that help offset the cost of tuition. Simon Fraser health science students have gotten hired as lab assistants, clinical researchers and health information data analysts.

It’s a particularly exciting moment to enter health sciences, thanks to rapid developments in artificial intelligence. AI is already revolutionizing health care in everything from data management to imaging, and the industry will continue to harness its power in ways that, just a few years ago, the health-care industry couldn’t even begin to imagine.

The sheer breadth of possibilities for a health sciences grad is thrilling, but can also be overwhelming. When picking a program, prospective students should zero in on the ultimate goal, whether that’s—for example—to become a technician, a hospital administrator or a policy analyst. To ensure that students pick the right program for them, they should consider the education environment that’s offered, including things like class size and opportunities for research or co-op placements.

Western University

Degree: Bachelor of health sciences

Co-op: No

At Western University, students explore areas of interest through electives such as psychology, philosophy and anthropology. As they advance in the program, they choose an area of specialization or major. The most flexible is the health sciences module, which offers courses in health promotion, health ethics, health-care law, health in aging populations, youth and adolescent health and social media and health, among others.

McMaster University

Degree type: Bachelor of health sciences

Co-op: No

First-year students in McMaster’s four-year honours program are introduced to small-group, problem-based learning through inquiry courses, which encourage students to think critically about health problems and collaborate with colleagues to find answers—much as they would in a real-life health-care setting. Not only do students learn how to work with people and collaborate, the open community and peer support help alleviate the anxiety and pressure of entering university.

University of Calgary

Degree type: Bachelor of health sciences

Co-op: No

In the University of Calgary’s inquiry-based, research-focused four-year honours program, students select between three majors: bioinformatics, biomedical sciences and health and society. The program is designed so students develop core competencies in communication and health research, no matter which health stream they choose. Students can also complete a self-directed research project over the course of their study.

Simon Fraser University

Degree: Bachelor of science in health sciences

Co-op: Yes

SFU’s four-year program blends the scientific and social aspects of public health with an emphasis on biological science and developing lab skills. The program combines hands-on laboratory experience, on par with medical sciences, with the chance to do experiments in pharmacology, toxicology, immunology and virology. Also of note are the major’s unique areas of study, such as health technologies.

University of Ottawa

Degree: Bachelor of health sciences

Co-op: Yes