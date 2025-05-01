Here’s Everything a Student Needs For Their Dorm Room

This list of dorm room essentials ensures students show up to move-in day with everything they need

The key to on-campus living is maximizing space while creating a personalized vibe. These items for decor, storage, laundry and the bathroom should be on every student’s packing list.

Bathroom

Necessary bathroom accessories change based on whether the setup is dorm-style, which involves using a shower located down the hall and sharing it with many other students, or a single or shared bathroom that is accessible from the dorm room.

General

Bath towels, hand towels and face towels

For dorm-style bathroom

Portable shower caddy

Robe

Slides for shower

For private or semi- private bathroom

Air freshener

Basket or under-sink organizer

Small garbage can

Cleaning supplies (students are typically responsible for cleaning private and semi-

private bathrooms)

Bed

Dorm rooms are tiny, which means most of the space is taken up by the bed. It’s worthwhile to make it a cozy den in a student’s home away from home.

Two sets of sheets and pillowcases (most dorm mattresses are size Twin XL, but families should confirm with their school)

Pillow (or several!)

Comforter and extra blankets

Mattress topper (dorm room mattresses are notoriously thin)

Back rest or body pillow, for sitting up in bed

Lapdesk

Bedside shelf that attaches to the bed (if there isn’t room for a night stand)

Eye mask

Ear plugs

Laundry

When preparing their laundry list, students should keep in mind that machines are often several floors away -- baskets and detergents that are easy to lug around are key.

Laundry basket and/or bag

Detergent and stain remover

Collapsible drying rack

Mini steamer (instead of an iron)

Desk

A well-stocked workspace encourages good study habits.

Chair (a desk and chair are standards issue, but some students bring a more comfortable chair)

Desk organizer and pen holder

LED desk lamp

Dry-erase board or chalkboard for to-do lists and messages

Computer monitor

Keyboard and mouse

Storage

Smart use of space is essential in tiny living quarters.

Basket or drawers for under the bed

Over-the-door organizer

Rolling storage cart

Shoe rack

Small bins and baskets for snacks and clutter

Collapable hangers (to save space in the closet)

Decor

Students will feel good returning from class to a room that’s thoughtfully decorated

Rug

Pictures from home

Corkboard and thumb tacks (to put up photos and keepsakes)

Fairy lights or LED lights

Door mirror

Cleaning supplies

Students are responsible for keeping their dorm rooms clean. Tip: having these items on hand on move-in day allows for a quick wipe-down before unpacking.

Disinfectant wipes

Handheld vacuum

Broom and dust pan

Trash bags

Snacks and meal prep

Kitchen needs depend on whether a residence is apartment-style, with a full kitchen, or dorm-style, where meals are eaten in a dining hall. Students should check with their school to find out which appliances are allowed, if any.

General

Mini fridge (many universities offer rentals)

Glasses and mugs

Travel coffee cup

Walter filter pitcher

Bottle opener

Chip clips

Reusable containers

If allowed

Kettle

Coffee maker/french press

Microwave

Toaster

General

Having these items on hand keeps the day-to-day running smoothly and comfortably.

Alarm clock

Power bar (for charging speaker, phone, laptop, etc.)

Speaker

Portable charger/battery pack

Hand sanitizer (to clean hands if washroom is down the hall)

Small hand tool set

Sewing kit

Dehumidifier or humidifier, depending on the student’s needs

Air purifier

Step stool to reach storage