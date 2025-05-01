Here’s Everything a Student Needs For Their Dorm Room
The key to on-campus living is maximizing space while creating a personalized vibe. These items for decor, storage, laundry and the bathroom should be on every student’s packing list.
Bathroom
Necessary bathroom accessories change based on whether the setup is dorm-style, which involves using a shower located down the hall and sharing it with many other students, or a single or shared bathroom that is accessible from the dorm room.
General
Bath towels, hand towels and face towels
For dorm-style bathroom
- Portable shower caddy
- Robe
- Slides for shower
For private or semi- private bathroom
- Air freshener
- Basket or under-sink organizer
- Small garbage can
- Cleaning supplies (students are typically responsible for cleaning private and semi-
private bathrooms)
Bed
Dorm rooms are tiny, which means most of the space is taken up by the bed. It’s worthwhile to make it a cozy den in a student’s home away from home.
- Two sets of sheets and pillowcases (most dorm mattresses are size Twin XL, but families should confirm with their school)
- Pillow (or several!)
- Comforter and extra blankets
- Mattress topper (dorm room mattresses are notoriously thin)
- Back rest or body pillow, for sitting up in bed
- Lapdesk
- Bedside shelf that attaches to the bed (if there isn’t room for a night stand)
- Eye mask
- Ear plugs
Laundry
When preparing their laundry list, students should keep in mind that machines are often several floors away -- baskets and detergents that are easy to lug around are key.
- Laundry basket and/or bag
- Detergent and stain remover
- Collapsible drying rack
- Mini steamer (instead of an iron)
Desk
A well-stocked workspace encourages good study habits.
- Chair (a desk and chair are standards issue, but some students bring a more comfortable chair)
- Desk organizer and pen holder
- LED desk lamp
- Dry-erase board or chalkboard for to-do lists and messages
- Computer monitor
- Keyboard and mouse
Storage
Smart use of space is essential in tiny living quarters.
- Basket or drawers for under the bed
- Over-the-door organizer
- Rolling storage cart
- Shoe rack
- Small bins and baskets for snacks and clutter
- Collapable hangers (to save space in the closet)
Decor
Students will feel good returning from class to a room that’s thoughtfully decorated
- Rug
- Pictures from home
- Corkboard and thumb tacks (to put up photos and keepsakes)
- Fairy lights or LED lights
- Door mirror
Cleaning supplies
Students are responsible for keeping their dorm rooms clean. Tip: having these items on hand on move-in day allows for a quick wipe-down before unpacking.
- Disinfectant wipes
- Handheld vacuum
- Broom and dust pan
- Trash bags
Snacks and meal prep
Kitchen needs depend on whether a residence is apartment-style, with a full kitchen, or dorm-style, where meals are eaten in a dining hall. Students should check with their school to find out which appliances are allowed, if any.
General
- Mini fridge (many universities offer rentals)
- Glasses and mugs
- Travel coffee cup
- Walter filter pitcher
- Bottle opener
- Chip clips
- Reusable containers
If allowed
- Kettle
- Coffee maker/french press
- Microwave
- Toaster
General
Having these items on hand keeps the day-to-day running smoothly and comfortably.
- Alarm clock
- Power bar (for charging speaker, phone, laptop, etc.)
- Speaker
- Portable charger/battery pack
- Hand sanitizer (to clean hands if washroom is down the hall)
- Small hand tool set
- Sewing kit
- Dehumidifier or humidifier, depending on the student’s needs
- Air purifier
- Step stool to reach storage
