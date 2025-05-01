MAC_WEB_UNIVERSITYGUIDE_FIRSTDAYCHECKLIST_JacquiOakley
Illustration by Jacqui Oakley

Here’s Everything a Student Needs For Their Dorm Room

This list of dorm room essentials ensures students show up to move-in day with everything they need
Share

May 1, 2025

The key to on-campus living is maximizing space while creating a personalized vibe. These items for decor, storage, laundry and the bathroom should be on every student’s packing list.

Bathroom

Necessary bathroom accessories change based on whether the setup is dorm-style, which involves using a shower located down the hall and sharing it with many other students, or a single or shared bathroom that is accessible from the dorm room.

General

Bath towels, hand towels and face towels

For dorm-style bathroom

  • Portable shower caddy
  • Robe
  • Slides for shower

For private or semi- private bathroom

  • Air freshener
  • Basket or under-sink organizer
  • Small garbage can
  • Cleaning supplies (students are typically responsible for cleaning private and semi-
    private bathrooms)

Bed

Dorm rooms are tiny, which means most of the space is taken up by the bed. It’s worthwhile to make it a cozy den in a student’s home away from home.

  • Two sets of sheets and pillowcases (most dorm mattresses are size Twin XL, but families should confirm with their school)
  • Pillow (or several!)
  • Comforter and  extra blankets
  • Mattress topper (dorm room mattresses are notoriously thin)
  • Back rest or body pillow, for sitting up in bed
  • Lapdesk
  • Bedside shelf that attaches to the bed (if there isn’t room for a night stand)
  • Eye mask 
  • Ear plugs

Laundry

When preparing their laundry list, students should keep in mind that machines are often several floors away -- baskets and detergents that are easy to lug around are key.

  • Laundry basket and/or bag
  • Detergent and stain remover
  • Collapsible drying rack
  • Mini steamer (instead of an iron)

Desk

A well-stocked workspace encourages good study habits.

  • Chair (a desk and chair are standards issue, but some students bring a more comfortable chair)
  • Desk organizer and pen holder
  • LED desk lamp 
  • Dry-erase board or chalkboard for to-do lists and messages 
  • Computer monitor 
  • Keyboard and mouse

Storage

Smart use of space is essential in tiny living quarters.

  • Basket or drawers for under the bed 
  • Over-the-door organizer 
  • Rolling storage cart
  • Shoe rack 
  • Small bins and baskets for snacks and clutter 
  • Collapable hangers (to save space in the closet)

Decor

Students will feel good returning from class to a room that’s thoughtfully decorated

  • Rug
  • Pictures from home
  • Corkboard and thumb tacks (to put up photos and keepsakes) 
  • Fairy lights or LED lights 
  • Door mirror

Cleaning supplies

Students are responsible for keeping their dorm rooms clean. Tip: having these items on hand on move-in day allows for a quick wipe-down before unpacking.

  • Disinfectant wipes 
  • Handheld vacuum 
  • Broom and dust pan 
  • Trash bags

Snacks and meal prep

Kitchen needs depend on whether a residence is apartment-style, with a full kitchen, or dorm-style, where meals are eaten in a dining hall. Students should check with their school to find out which appliances are allowed, if any.

General

  • Mini fridge (many universities offer rentals)
  • Glasses and mugs 
  • Travel coffee cup 
  • Walter filter pitcher 
  • Bottle opener 
  • Chip clips 
  • Reusable containers

If allowed

  • Kettle 
  • Coffee maker/french press 
  • Microwave 
  • Toaster

General

Having these items on hand keeps the day-to-day running smoothly and comfortably.

  • Alarm clock 
  • Power bar (for charging speaker, phone, laptop, etc.)
  • Speaker 
  • Portable charger/battery pack 
  • Hand sanitizer (to clean hands if washroom is down the hall) 
  • Small hand tool set 
  • Sewing kit 
  • Dehumidifier or humidifier, depending on the student’s needs
  • Air purifier 
  • Step stool to reach storage

This story appears in the 2025 edition of the Ultimate Guide to Canadian Universities. You can buy the issue for $19.99 here or on newsstands.

Related Posts