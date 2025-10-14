A student sitting in a dorm room bed
photograph by Hero Images/University of Alberta

Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Faculty Awards

Maclean’s tracks faculty achievement at winning national awards
October 14, 2025

These figures show the five-year tally (2020-24) of the number of full-time professors, per 1,000, who have won national awards.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankNo. of Awards
Toronto110.9
McGill28.9
Ottawa36.5
Dalhousie45.7
Queen's55.6
Alberta65.5
UBC75.1
McMaster84.8
Montreal84.8
Laval104.4
Calgary113.7
Western123.6
Manitoba133
Saskatchewan142.7
Sherbrooke151.4

* Indicates a tie

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankNo. of Awards
Victoria17
Waterloo25.1
Carleton34.4
Simon Fraser43.2
Guelph53.1
York62.8
Windsor72.7
Memorial81.9
UQAM81.9
Concordia101.7
Brock111.4
Regina121.1
Toronto Metropolitan130.7
New Brunswick140.4
Wilfrid Laurier140.4

* Indicates a tie

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankNo. of Awards
Mount Allison15.8
Acadia23.7
Bishop's33.2
UNBC43.1
UPEI53
Trent62.7
St. Francis Xavier72.5
Nipissing82.4
Mount Saint Vincent91.4
Laurentian101.3
Lakehead111.2
Cape Breton121.1
Winnipeg121.1
Brandon141
Saint Mary's150.8
Moncton160.6
Algoma17none
Lethbridge17none
St. Thomas17none
Ontario Tech17none

* Indicates a tie

