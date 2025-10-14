Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Faculty Awards
Maclean’s tracks faculty achievement at winning national awards
These figures show the five-year tally (2020-24) of the number of full-time professors, per 1,000, who have won national awards.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|No. of Awards
|Toronto
|1
|10.9
|McGill
|2
|8.9
|Ottawa
|3
|6.5
|Dalhousie
|4
|5.7
|Queen's
|5
|5.6
|Alberta
|6
|5.5
|UBC
|7
|5.1
|McMaster
|8
|4.8
|Montreal
|8
|4.8
|Laval
|10
|4.4
|Calgary
|11
|3.7
|Western
|12
|3.6
|Manitoba
|13
|3
|Saskatchewan
|14
|2.7
|Sherbrooke
|15
|1.4
* Indicates a tie
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|No. of Awards
|Victoria
|1
|7
|Waterloo
|2
|5.1
|Carleton
|3
|4.4
|Simon Fraser
|4
|3.2
|Guelph
|5
|3.1
|York
|6
|2.8
|Windsor
|7
|2.7
|Memorial
|8
|1.9
|UQAM
|8
|1.9
|Concordia
|10
|1.7
|Brock
|11
|1.4
|Regina
|12
|1.1
|Toronto Metropolitan
|13
|0.7
|New Brunswick
|14
|0.4
|Wilfrid Laurier
|14
|0.4
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|No. of Awards
|Mount Allison
|1
|5.8
|Acadia
|2
|3.7
|Bishop's
|3
|3.2
|UNBC
|4
|3.1
|UPEI
|5
|3
|Trent
|6
|2.7
|St. Francis Xavier
|7
|2.5
|Nipissing
|8
|2.4
|Mount Saint Vincent
|9
|1.4
|Laurentian
|10
|1.3
|Lakehead
|11
|1.2
|Cape Breton
|12
|1.1
|Winnipeg
|12
|1.1
|Brandon
|14
|1
|Saint Mary's
|15
|0.8
|Moncton
|16
|0.6
|Algoma
|17
|none
|Lethbridge
|17
|none
|St. Thomas
|17
|none
|Ontario Tech
|17
|none
