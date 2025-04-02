2026 University Rankings
For more than three decades, Maclean’s has collected the data and crunched the numbers to evaluate Canadian universities
MEDICAL DOCTORAL Category
Canada’s Best Medical Doctoral Universities for 2026
These universities have a broad range of Ph.D. programs and research, as well as medical schools
Spotlight on Canada’s Top Three Medical Doctoral Universities
McGill, U of T and UBC take the top spots
UNDERGRADUATE Category
Canada’s Best Primarily Undergraduate Universities for 2026
Universities in this category specialize in undergraduate education and offer relatively few graduate programs
Spotlight on Canada’s Top Three Primarily Undergraduate Universities
Mount Allison holds onto the top spot
COMPREHENSIVE Category
Canada’s Best Comprehensive Universities for 2026
Schools in this category offer a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs, including professional degrees, and have a significant amount of research activity
Spotlight on Canada’s Top Three Comprehensive Universities
Simon Fraser takes the top spot with its fast growing research capabilities
Maclean’s University Rankings Methodology
How we collect the data and crunch the numbers to evaluate Canadian universities
School Profiles
University and College Profiles
A peek inside Canada’s universities and colleges