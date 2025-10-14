A student holding a camera in a studio
Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Library Acquisitions

This measure looks at the universities’ commitment to updating their library acquisitions
October 14, 2025

These figures show the proportion of a university’s library budget that is allocated to updating its collection, including electronic access.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankPer cent
McGill165.2
McMaster254.0
Saskatchewan351.1
Alberta450.5
Sherbrooke549.3
Western648.9
Ottawa748.2
Laval847.8
Queen's945.6
Calgary1044.8
Toronto1141.0
Dalhousie1238.5
UBC1329.0
Montreal1428.3
Manitoba1527.9

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankPer cent
Simon Fraser153.9
Guelph253.4
Brock348.3
Victoria446.4
Memorial545.0
New Brunswick644.2
York743.4
Waterloo841.4
Windsor939.9
Concordia1038.5
Toronto Metropolitan1137.8
Wilfrid Laurier1236.1
Carleton1335.0
Regina1434.0
UQAM1518.9

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankPer cent
Laurentian151.1
Ontario Tech246.1
St. Francis Xavier344.9
St. Thomas444.2
UPEI543.9
Lakehead642.9
UNBC742.6
Lethbridge840.1
Saint Mary's939.6
Algoma1038.2
Winnipeg1136.7
Mount Saint Vincent1236.4
Nipissing1236.4
Bishop's1434.1
Acadia1533.0
Mount Allison1533.0
Trent1732.2
Moncton1826.4
Cape Breton1925.8
Brandon2024.3

* Indicates a tie

