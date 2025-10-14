Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Library Acquisitions
This measure looks at the universities’ commitment to updating their library acquisitions
These figures show the proportion of a university’s library budget that is allocated to updating its collection, including electronic access.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|McGill
|1
|65.2
|McMaster
|2
|54.0
|Saskatchewan
|3
|51.1
|Alberta
|4
|50.5
|Sherbrooke
|5
|49.3
|Western
|6
|48.9
|Ottawa
|7
|48.2
|Laval
|8
|47.8
|Queen's
|9
|45.6
|Calgary
|10
|44.8
|Toronto
|11
|41.0
|Dalhousie
|12
|38.5
|UBC
|13
|29.0
|Montreal
|14
|28.3
|Manitoba
|15
|27.9
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Simon Fraser
|1
|53.9
|Guelph
|2
|53.4
|Brock
|3
|48.3
|Victoria
|4
|46.4
|Memorial
|5
|45.0
|New Brunswick
|6
|44.2
|York
|7
|43.4
|Waterloo
|8
|41.4
|Windsor
|9
|39.9
|Concordia
|10
|38.5
|Toronto Metropolitan
|11
|37.8
|Wilfrid Laurier
|12
|36.1
|Carleton
|13
|35.0
|Regina
|14
|34.0
|UQAM
|15
|18.9
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Laurentian
|1
|51.1
|Ontario Tech
|2
|46.1
|St. Francis Xavier
|3
|44.9
|St. Thomas
|4
|44.2
|UPEI
|5
|43.9
|Lakehead
|6
|42.9
|UNBC
|7
|42.6
|Lethbridge
|8
|40.1
|Saint Mary's
|9
|39.6
|Algoma
|10
|38.2
|Winnipeg
|11
|36.7
|Mount Saint Vincent
|12
|36.4
|Nipissing
|12
|36.4
|Bishop's
|14
|34.1
|Acadia
|15
|33.0
|Mount Allison
|15
|33.0
|Trent
|17
|32.2
|Moncton
|18
|26.4
|Cape Breton
|19
|25.8
|Brandon
|20
|24.3
* Indicates a tie