Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Library Expenses
This measure looks at the universities’ commitment to funding their libraries
Libraries are important centres of student activity and learning. These figures show the percentage of a university’s budget that is devoted to maintaining library services.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Manitoba
|1
|5.3
|Toronto
|2
|4.4
|McGill
|3
|4.2
|Saskatchewan
|4
|3.8
|Laval
|5
|3.7
|Queen's
|5
|3.7
|Dalhousie
|7
|3.5
|Alberta
|8
|3.4
|Montreal
|8
|3.4
|Ottawa
|10
|3.2
|Western
|10
|3.2
|Calgary
|12
|3.1
|McMaster
|12
|3.1
|Sherbrooke
|14
|2.8
|UBC
|15
|2.2
* Indicates a tie
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Simon Fraser
|1
|6
|New Brunswick
|2
|5
|Victoria
|3
|4.5
|Windsor
|4
|4
|Carleton
|5
|3.9
|Brock
|6
|3.6
|Concordia
|7
|3.5
|Wilfrid Laurier
|7
|3.5
|UQAM
|9
|3.4
|York
|9
|3.4
|Regina
|11
|3.3
|Guelph
|12
|3.1
|Memorial
|12
|3.1
|Toronto Metropolitan
|14
|2.8
|Waterloo
|15
|2.7
* Indicates a tie
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Mount Allison
|1
|5.2
|St. Thomas
|2
|4.8
|Brandon
|3
|4.5
|Bishop's
|4
|4.3
|Mount Saint Vincent
|4
|4.3
|Acadia
|6
|3.9
|Nipissing
|7
|3.8
|UNBC
|8
|3.6
|Lethbridge
|9
|3.5
|Winnipeg
|9
|3.5
|Lakehead
|11
|3.4
|Saint Mary's
|11
|3.4
|Cape Breton
|13
|3.3
|Trent
|14
|3.2
|St. Francis Xavier
|15
|2.9
|Moncton
|16
|2.8
|UPEI
|17
|2.6
|Laurentian
|18
|2.5
|Ontario Tech
|19
|2.3
|Algoma
|20
|0.8
* Indicates a tie