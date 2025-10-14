A wooden archway
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF CAPILANO UNIVERSITY

Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Library Expenses

This measure looks at the universities’ commitment to funding their libraries
October 14, 2025

Libraries are important centres of student activity and learning. These figures show the percentage of a university’s budget that is devoted to maintaining library services.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankPer cent
Manitoba15.3
Toronto24.4
McGill34.2
Saskatchewan43.8
Laval53.7
Queen's53.7
Dalhousie73.5
Alberta83.4
Montreal83.4
Ottawa103.2
Western103.2
Calgary123.1
McMaster123.1
Sherbrooke142.8
UBC152.2

* Indicates a tie

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankPer cent
Simon Fraser16
New Brunswick25
Victoria34.5
Windsor44
Carleton53.9
Brock63.6
Concordia73.5
Wilfrid Laurier73.5
UQAM93.4
York93.4
Regina113.3
Guelph123.1
Memorial123.1
Toronto Metropolitan142.8
Waterloo152.7

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankPer cent
Mount Allison15.2
St. Thomas24.8
Brandon34.5
Bishop's44.3
Mount Saint Vincent44.3
Acadia63.9
Nipissing73.8
UNBC83.6
Lethbridge93.5
Winnipeg93.5
Lakehead113.4
Saint Mary's113.4
Cape Breton133.3
Trent143.2
St. Francis Xavier152.9
Moncton162.8
UPEI172.6
Laurentian182.5
Ontario Tech192.3
Algoma200.8

