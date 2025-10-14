Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Medical/Science Grants
These figures show the average size and number of peer-adjudicated research grants from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research won by faculty at each school. The dollar amount of grants is listed per full-time faculty member; the number of grants is per 100 full-time faculty members.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Toronto
|1
|311,327
|225.87
|McMaster
|2
|179,782
|112.65
|Ottawa
|3
|135,450
|125.37
|UBC
|4
|141,946
|116.63
|McGill
|4
|141,732
|114.31
|Montreal
|6
|116,420
|108.15
|Alberta
|7
|109,606
|107.87
|Queen's
|8
|102,125
|109.92
|Western
|9
|86,000
|111.84
|Laval
|10
|96,974
|94.27
|Calgary
|11
|94,792
|87.96
|Manitoba
|12
|80,107
|81.11
|Saskatchewan
|13
|74,415
|68.82
|Dalhousie
|14
|71,480
|64.46
|Sherbrooke
|15
|49,012
|45.67
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Simon Fraser
|1
|117,771
|125.45
|Waterloo
|2
|92,865
|130.17
|Victoria
|3
|98,739
|103.81
|Guelph
|4
|84,178
|84.85
|Wilfrid Laurier
|5
|56,970
|105.75
|Carleton
|6
|60,655
|101.49
|York
|7
|61,393
|98.81
|Concordia
|8
|60,065
|96.95
|UQAM
|9
|57,527
|96.62
|Regina
|10
|50,450
|94.63
|Windsor
|11
|57,561
|89.05
|Toronto Metropolitan
|12
|47,861
|79.71
|Brock
|13
|34,973
|77.78
|New Brunswick
|14
|31,715
|57.62
|Memorial
|15
|30,843
|57.20
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Lethbridge
|1
|70,979
|97.62
|Saint Mary's
|2
|52,498
|106.25
|Trent
|3
|49,731
|91.36
|Winnipeg
|4
|49,227
|84.13
|Mount Allison
|5
|42,122
|93.94
|Ontario Tech
|6
|39,642
|80.00
|Algoma
|7
|33,700
|66.67
|UNBC
|8
|31,810
|68.09
|Lakehead
|9
|33,200
|59.72
|Nipissing
|10
|34,672
|55.56
|Mount Saint Vincent
|11
|41,638
|40.00
|St. Francis Xavier
|12
|25,727
|51.28
|Acadia
|13
|23,177
|53.33
|Laurentian
|14
|25,247
|34.29
|UPEI
|15
|24,258
|34.72
|Bishop's
|16
|17,033
|40.00
|Moncton
|17
|14,507
|34.03
|Cape Breton
|18
|12,305
|31.25
|Brandon
|19
|10,767
|33.33
|St. Thomas
|-
|N/A
|N/A
** St. Thomas is exempted from this indicator as it does not offer science programs. Its overall score is calculated on the remaining indicators.