Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Medical/Science Grants

Maclean’s tracks faculty success in securing grants from NSERC and CIHR
October 14, 2025

These figures show the average size and number of peer-adjudicated research grants from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research won by faculty at each school. The dollar amount of grants is listed per full-time faculty member; the number of grants is per 100 full-time faculty members.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankAvg. Amount ($)Avg. Number
Toronto1311,327225.87
McMaster2179,782112.65
Ottawa3135,450125.37
UBC4141,946116.63
McGill4141,732114.31
Montreal6116,420108.15
Alberta7109,606107.87
Queen's8102,125109.92
Western986,000111.84
Laval1096,97494.27
Calgary1194,79287.96
Manitoba1280,10781.11
Saskatchewan1374,41568.82
Dalhousie1471,48064.46
Sherbrooke1549,01245.67

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankAvg. Amount ($)Avg. Number
Simon Fraser1117,771125.45
Waterloo292,865130.17
Victoria398,739103.81
Guelph484,17884.85
Wilfrid Laurier556,970105.75
Carleton660,655101.49
York761,39398.81
Concordia860,06596.95
UQAM957,52796.62
Regina1050,45094.63
Windsor1157,56189.05
Toronto Metropolitan1247,86179.71
Brock1334,97377.78
New Brunswick1431,71557.62
Memorial1530,84357.20

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankAvg. Amount ($)Avg. Number
Lethbridge170,97997.62
Saint Mary's252,498106.25
Trent349,73191.36
Winnipeg449,22784.13
Mount Allison542,12293.94
Ontario Tech639,64280.00
Algoma733,70066.67
UNBC831,81068.09
Lakehead933,20059.72
Nipissing1034,67255.56
Mount Saint Vincent1141,63840.00
St. Francis Xavier1225,72751.28
Acadia1323,17753.33
Laurentian1425,24734.29
UPEI1524,25834.72
Bishop's1617,03340.00
Moncton1714,50734.03
Cape Breton1812,30531.25
Brandon1910,76733.33
St. Thomas-N/AN/A

** St. Thomas is exempted from this indicator as it does not offer science programs. Its overall score is calculated on the remaining indicators.

