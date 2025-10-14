Two students in a classroom, working on printed art pieces
Photograph Courtesy of Emily Carr

Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Operating Budget

This measure looks at the money available at each school for current expenses compared to the size of the student body
October 14, 2025

These figures show university operating expenditures per full-time-equivalent student. Students are weighted according to their level of study—bachelor, master’s or doctorate—and their program of study.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankAmount ($)
UBC120,874
Saskatchewan217,829
Toronto317,189
Manitoba416,514
Dalhousie516,334
Alberta616,054
McGill714,983
Ottawa814,624
Western914,559
Calgary1014,423
Sherbrooke1114,037
Queen's1214,012
McMaster1313,634
Montreal1412,686
Laval1511,846

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankAmount ($)
Simon Fraser120,223
Memorial217,601
New Brunswick317,462
Victoria417,310
York516,724
Toronto Metropolitan615,030
Regina714,558
Waterloo814,110
Brock913,893
Carleton1013,647
Wilfrid Laurier1113,373
UQAM1212,985
Guelph1312,060
Concordia1411,666
Windsor1511,352

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankAmount ($)
Algoma143,826
St. Thomas224,225
UNBC323,726
Mount Allison422,068
Bishop's519,936
Moncton619,221
Acadia718,616
UPEI818,423
St. Francis Xavier917,111
Saint Mary's1016,639
Brandon1116,424
Winnipeg1215,162
Laurentian1315,118
Mount Saint Vincent1414,958
Lethbridge1514,642
Nipissing1614,090
Cape Breton1713,797
Lakehead1813,623
Trent1912,165
Ontario Tech2010,060

