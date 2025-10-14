A white university building with two students outside it
photograph by Ian Selig/University of King’s College

Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Scholarships and Bursaries

This measure looks at the universities’ commitment to funding scholarships and bursaries
October 14, 2025

These figures show the percentage of a university’s total operating expenditures that are devoted to funding scholarships and bursaries.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankPer cent
Ottawa118.5
McGill216.9
Alberta313.7
Calgary413.3
Queen's512.7
Dalhousie612.2
Toronto711.9
Western811.8
Laval911
Manitoba911
Montreal1110.8
Saskatchewan128.2
UBC138.1
Sherbrooke147.8
McMaster156.5

* Indicates a tie

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankPer cent
Waterloo114.1
Victoria211.1
York310
Carleton49.2
Brock58.8
Wilfrid Laurier68.6
Simon Fraser78.3
Concordia88
Guelph88
Memorial88
Regina117.7
UQAM127.4
New Brunswick137
Toronto Metropolitan146.6
Windsor156.1

* Indicates a tie

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankPer cent
Algoma112.9
Saint Mary's211.3
Mount Allison39.6
Lakehead48.9
UPEI58.7
Trent68.5
Acadia77.9
Moncton87.7
Bishop's97.2
St. Thomas107
St. Francis Xavier116.8
Laurentian126.4
Brandon136
Ontario Tech145.8
Cape Breton155.5
Mount Saint Vincent155.5
Lethbridge175.4
Nipissing175.4
Winnipeg194.9
UNBC204

* Indicates a tie

