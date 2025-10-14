Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Scholarships and Bursaries
This measure looks at the universities’ commitment to funding scholarships and bursaries
These figures show the percentage of a university’s total operating expenditures that are devoted to funding scholarships and bursaries.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Ottawa
|1
|18.5
|McGill
|2
|16.9
|Alberta
|3
|13.7
|Calgary
|4
|13.3
|Queen's
|5
|12.7
|Dalhousie
|6
|12.2
|Toronto
|7
|11.9
|Western
|8
|11.8
|Laval
|9
|11
|Manitoba
|9
|11
|Montreal
|11
|10.8
|Saskatchewan
|12
|8.2
|UBC
|13
|8.1
|Sherbrooke
|14
|7.8
|McMaster
|15
|6.5
* Indicates a tie
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Waterloo
|1
|14.1
|Victoria
|2
|11.1
|York
|3
|10
|Carleton
|4
|9.2
|Brock
|5
|8.8
|Wilfrid Laurier
|6
|8.6
|Simon Fraser
|7
|8.3
|Concordia
|8
|8
|Guelph
|8
|8
|Memorial
|8
|8
|Regina
|11
|7.7
|UQAM
|12
|7.4
|New Brunswick
|13
|7
|Toronto Metropolitan
|14
|6.6
|Windsor
|15
|6.1
* Indicates a tie
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Algoma
|1
|12.9
|Saint Mary's
|2
|11.3
|Mount Allison
|3
|9.6
|Lakehead
|4
|8.9
|UPEI
|5
|8.7
|Trent
|6
|8.5
|Acadia
|7
|7.9
|Moncton
|8
|7.7
|Bishop's
|9
|7.2
|St. Thomas
|10
|7
|St. Francis Xavier
|11
|6.8
|Laurentian
|12
|6.4
|Brandon
|13
|6
|Ontario Tech
|14
|5.8
|Cape Breton
|15
|5.5
|Mount Saint Vincent
|15
|5.5
|Lethbridge
|17
|5.4
|Nipissing
|17
|5.4
|Winnipeg
|19
|4.9
|UNBC
|20
|4
* Indicates a tie