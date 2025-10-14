Students throwing a frisbee in front of a university building
Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Social Sciences and Humanities Grants

Maclean’s tracks faculty success in securing SSHRC research grants
October 14, 2025

These figures show the average size and number of peer-adjudicated research grants from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council secured by faculty at each school. The dollar amount of grants is listed per full-time faculty member; the number of grants is per 100 full-time faculty members.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankAvg. Amount ($)Avg. Number
Montreal118,97036.51
Alberta218,37633.85
McMaster318,54033.33
UBC416,20837.01
Toronto515,88736.85
Queen's612,07331.41
Calgary713,18327.72
Ottawa811,39830.06
McGill912,10427.90
Dalhousie1012,02927.08
Laval1111,59326.72
Western129,26423.59
Sherbrooke138,07224.29
Saskatchewan149,18616.40
Manitoba157,58916.23

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankAvg. Amount ($)Avg. Number
Carleton114,36529.10
Waterloo213,17326.59
Simon Fraser312,15624.64
York411,79823.44
Toronto Metropolitan512,80420.00
Wilfrid Laurier612,43020.44
Victoria712,12919.22
Concordia89,70721.23
Guelph99,79120.73
UQAM97,76721.64
Brock116,41613.82
Memorial125,72913.51
Windsor135,62012.09
Regina145,9719.82
New Brunswick153,68011.52

* Indicates a tie

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankAvg. Amount ($)Avg. Number
Ontario Tech110,37424.44
Winnipeg28,63218.67
Cape Breton35,14315.83
Saint Mary's44,62315.34
Lakehead55,76212.57
St. Francis Xavier63,63914.81
Moncton63,61212.86
Trent83,95912.16
Lethbridge93,63512.16
Bishop's103,28712.22
Laurentian113,1748.82
Mount Allison122,5679.52
Brandon132,7068.55
UNBC142,1389.64
UPEI152,4918.33
Mount Saint Vincent162,9927.21
Acadia172,3188.15
St. Thomas182,1986.90
Nipissing192,1075.43
Algoma207815.88

* Indicates a tie

