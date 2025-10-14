Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Social Sciences and Humanities Grants
Maclean’s tracks faculty success in securing SSHRC research grants
These figures show the average size and number of peer-adjudicated research grants from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council secured by faculty at each school. The dollar amount of grants is listed per full-time faculty member; the number of grants is per 100 full-time faculty members.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Montreal
|1
|18,970
|36.51
|Alberta
|2
|18,376
|33.85
|McMaster
|3
|18,540
|33.33
|UBC
|4
|16,208
|37.01
|Toronto
|5
|15,887
|36.85
|Queen's
|6
|12,073
|31.41
|Calgary
|7
|13,183
|27.72
|Ottawa
|8
|11,398
|30.06
|McGill
|9
|12,104
|27.90
|Dalhousie
|10
|12,029
|27.08
|Laval
|11
|11,593
|26.72
|Western
|12
|9,264
|23.59
|Sherbrooke
|13
|8,072
|24.29
|Saskatchewan
|14
|9,186
|16.40
|Manitoba
|15
|7,589
|16.23
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Carleton
|1
|14,365
|29.10
|Waterloo
|2
|13,173
|26.59
|Simon Fraser
|3
|12,156
|24.64
|York
|4
|11,798
|23.44
|Toronto Metropolitan
|5
|12,804
|20.00
|Wilfrid Laurier
|6
|12,430
|20.44
|Victoria
|7
|12,129
|19.22
|Concordia
|8
|9,707
|21.23
|Guelph
|9
|9,791
|20.73
|UQAM
|9
|7,767
|21.64
|Brock
|11
|6,416
|13.82
|Memorial
|12
|5,729
|13.51
|Windsor
|13
|5,620
|12.09
|Regina
|14
|5,971
|9.82
|New Brunswick
|15
|3,680
|11.52
* Indicates a tie
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|Avg. Amount ($)
|Avg. Number
|Ontario Tech
|1
|10,374
|24.44
|Winnipeg
|2
|8,632
|18.67
|Cape Breton
|3
|5,143
|15.83
|Saint Mary's
|4
|4,623
|15.34
|Lakehead
|5
|5,762
|12.57
|St. Francis Xavier
|6
|3,639
|14.81
|Moncton
|6
|3,612
|12.86
|Trent
|8
|3,959
|12.16
|Lethbridge
|9
|3,635
|12.16
|Bishop's
|10
|3,287
|12.22
|Laurentian
|11
|3,174
|8.82
|Mount Allison
|12
|2,567
|9.52
|Brandon
|13
|2,706
|8.55
|UNBC
|14
|2,138
|9.64
|UPEI
|15
|2,491
|8.33
|Mount Saint Vincent
|16
|2,992
|7.21
|Acadia
|17
|2,318
|8.15
|St. Thomas
|18
|2,198
|6.90
|Nipissing
|19
|2,107
|5.43
|Algoma
|20
|781
|5.88
* Indicates a tie