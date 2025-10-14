An engineering student in the lab
photograph by Stephen Leithwood/Brock University

Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Student Awards

Maclean’s tracks student success at winning national awards
October 14, 2025

These figures show the five-year tally (2020-24) of the number of students, per 1,000, who have won national academic awards.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankNo. of Awards
McGill16.7
Toronto25.2
UBC25.2
Dalhousie43.5
Ottawa53.1
Queen's53.1
Calgary72.8
Alberta82.7
Laval82.7
McMaster102.5
Montreal102.5
Western102.5
Sherbrooke132.1
Manitoba141.8
Saskatchewan151.4

* Indicates a tie

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankNo. of Awards
Simon Fraser14.2
Victoria24
UQAM32.8
Waterloo32.8
New Brunswick52.5
Carleton62.4
Concordia72.1
Guelph82
York82
Memorial101.6
Wilfrid Laurier111.2
Windsor121.1
Brock131
Toronto Metropolitan140.8
Regina150.6

* Indicates a tie

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankNo. of Awards
UNBC11.6
Mount Allison21.1
Saint Mary's21.1
UPEI41
Lakehead50.9
St. Francis Xavier50.9
Trent50.9
Acadia80.8
Lethbridge80.8
Moncton100.7
Bishop's110.5
Ontario Tech110.5
Laurentian130.3
Mount Saint Vincent130.3
Nipissing130.3
Brandon160.1
St. Thomas160.1
Winnipeg160.1
Algoma19none
Cape Breton19none

* Indicates a tie

