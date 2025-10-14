Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Student Awards
Maclean’s tracks student success at winning national awards
These figures show the five-year tally (2020-24) of the number of students, per 1,000, who have won national academic awards.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|No. of Awards
|McGill
|1
|6.7
|Toronto
|2
|5.2
|UBC
|2
|5.2
|Dalhousie
|4
|3.5
|Ottawa
|5
|3.1
|Queen's
|5
|3.1
|Calgary
|7
|2.8
|Alberta
|8
|2.7
|Laval
|8
|2.7
|McMaster
|10
|2.5
|Montreal
|10
|2.5
|Western
|10
|2.5
|Sherbrooke
|13
|2.1
|Manitoba
|14
|1.8
|Saskatchewan
|15
|1.4
* Indicates a tie
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|No. of Awards
|Simon Fraser
|1
|4.2
|Victoria
|2
|4
|UQAM
|3
|2.8
|Waterloo
|3
|2.8
|New Brunswick
|5
|2.5
|Carleton
|6
|2.4
|Concordia
|7
|2.1
|Guelph
|8
|2
|York
|8
|2
|Memorial
|10
|1.6
|Wilfrid Laurier
|11
|1.2
|Windsor
|12
|1.1
|Brock
|13
|1
|Toronto Metropolitan
|14
|0.8
|Regina
|15
|0.6
* Indicates a tie
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|No. of Awards
|UNBC
|1
|1.6
|Mount Allison
|2
|1.1
|Saint Mary's
|2
|1.1
|UPEI
|4
|1
|Lakehead
|5
|0.9
|St. Francis Xavier
|5
|0.9
|Trent
|5
|0.9
|Acadia
|8
|0.8
|Lethbridge
|8
|0.8
|Moncton
|10
|0.7
|Bishop's
|11
|0.5
|Ontario Tech
|11
|0.5
|Laurentian
|13
|0.3
|Mount Saint Vincent
|13
|0.3
|Nipissing
|13
|0.3
|Brandon
|16
|0.1
|St. Thomas
|16
|0.1
|Winnipeg
|16
|0.1
|Algoma
|19
|none
|Cape Breton
|19
|none
* Indicates a tie