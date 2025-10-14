Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Student/Faculty Ratio
This measure reflects students’ access to professors
The ratio shows the number of full-time-equivalent students per full-time faculty member. It includes all students, both graduate and undergraduate.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|Ratio
|Sherbrooke
|1
|14.8
|McGill
|2
|17.8
|UBC
|3
|18.4
|Dalhousie
|4
|19.3
|Calgary
|5
|20.4
|Saskatchewan
|6
|20.7
|Manitoba
|7
|22.4
|Laval
|8
|24.3
|Montreal
|9
|26.1
|Western
|10
|26.8
|Alberta
|11
|28.5
|Ottawa
|12
|29.9
|Toronto
|13
|30.8
|Queen's
|14
|35
|McMaster
|15
|37.6
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|Ratio
|New Brunswick
|1
|15.6
|Memorial
|2
|17.5
|Simon Fraser
|3
|18.4
|Victoria
|4
|19.8
|UQAM
|5
|20.8
|Regina
|6
|23.4
|Carleton
|7
|25.0
|Waterloo
|8
|26.5
|Brock
|9
|29.0
|Concordia
|10
|29.0
|York
|11
|29.0
|Toronto Metropolitan
|12
|31.7
|Windsor
|13
|32.0
|Wilfrid Laurier
|14
|34.0
|Guelph
|15
|34.8
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|Ratio
|UNBC
|1
|13.0
|Moncton
|2
|14.5
|Brandon
|3
|14.9
|Mount Allison
|4
|15.5
|St. Thomas
|5
|16.4
|Acadia
|6
|17.6
|St. Francis Xavier
|7
|18.0
|UPEI
|7
|18.0
|Lethbridge
|9
|18.5
|Mount Saint Vincent
|10
|19.7
|Lakehead
|11
|22.1
|Bishop's
|12
|22.4
|Saint Mary's
|13
|22.7
|Winnipeg
|14
|24.7
|Nipissing
|15
|25.4
|Cape Breton
|16
|25.6
|Laurentian
|17
|26.8
|Ontario Tech
|18
|31.7
|Trent
|19
|36.0
|Algoma
|20
|44.3
* Indicates a tie