WILFREDLAURIER_Laurier music faculty member coaches student preparing for concert
photograph courtesy of wilfrid laurier university

Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Student/Faculty Ratio

This measure reflects students’ access to professors
October 14, 2025

The ratio shows the number of full-time-equivalent students per full-time faculty member. It includes all students, both graduate and undergraduate.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankRatio
Sherbrooke114.8
McGill217.8
UBC318.4
Dalhousie419.3
Calgary520.4
Saskatchewan620.7
Manitoba722.4
Laval824.3
Montreal926.1
Western1026.8
Alberta1128.5
Ottawa1229.9
Toronto1330.8
Queen's1435
McMaster1537.6

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankRatio
New Brunswick115.6
Memorial217.5
Simon Fraser318.4
Victoria419.8
UQAM520.8
Regina623.4
Carleton725.0
Waterloo826.5
Brock929.0
Concordia1029.0
York1129.0
Toronto Metropolitan1231.7
Windsor1332.0
Wilfrid Laurier1434.0
Guelph1534.8

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankRatio
UNBC113.0
Moncton214.5
Brandon314.9
Mount Allison415.5
St. Thomas516.4
Acadia617.6
St. Francis Xavier718.0
UPEI718.0
Lethbridge918.5
Mount Saint Vincent1019.7
Lakehead1122.1
Bishop's1222.4
Saint Mary's1322.7
Winnipeg1424.7
Nipissing1525.4
Cape Breton1625.6
Laurentian1726.8
Ontario Tech1831.7
Trent1936.0
Algoma2044.3

* Indicates a tie

