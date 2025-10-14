Students sitting on a concrete bench surrounded by trees and grass
Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Student Services

Maclean’s tracks the universities’ commitment to funding student services
October 14, 2025

These figures show the percentage of a university’s total operating expenditures that are devoted to funding student services.

MEDICAL DOCTORAL

UniversityRankPer cent
McMaster16.7
Western25.6
Manitoba35.2
Sherbrooke44.7
Toronto54.6
Calgary64.5
Queen's74.2
Laval84.1
UBC94.0
McGill103.9
Montreal113.4
Alberta123.3
Saskatchewan133.2
Dalhousie143.0
Ottawa152.7

COMPREHENSIVE

UniversityRankPer cent
Toronto Metropolitan110.1
Simon Fraser29.3
Wilfrid Laurier39.0
Windsor48.2
Brock56.9
Regina66.8
Guelph76.7
Carleton86.3
Victoria96.3
York105.8
New Brunswick115.6
Waterloo125.1
Concordia133.2
Memorial142.7
UQAM152.3

PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE

UniversityRankPer cent
St. Thomas111.2
Cape Breton210.0
Bishop's39.8
Brandon49.7
Trent59.6
Nipissing69.3
Acadia78.8
Lethbridge88.1
Ontario Tech98.0
St. Francis Xavier107.8
Lakehead117.7
Saint Mary's127.2
Winnipeg137.1
UNBC147.0
Mount Allison156.9
Laurentian165.7
Mount Saint Vincent175.7
Moncton185.1
UPEI194.6
Algoma202.6

