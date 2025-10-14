Canada’s Best Universities in 2026 by Student Services
Maclean’s tracks the universities’ commitment to funding student services
These figures show the percentage of a university’s total operating expenditures that are devoted to funding student services.
MEDICAL DOCTORAL
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|McMaster
|1
|6.7
|Western
|2
|5.6
|Manitoba
|3
|5.2
|Sherbrooke
|4
|4.7
|Toronto
|5
|4.6
|Calgary
|6
|4.5
|Queen's
|7
|4.2
|Laval
|8
|4.1
|UBC
|9
|4.0
|McGill
|10
|3.9
|Montreal
|11
|3.4
|Alberta
|12
|3.3
|Saskatchewan
|13
|3.2
|Dalhousie
|14
|3.0
|Ottawa
|15
|2.7
COMPREHENSIVE
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|Toronto Metropolitan
|1
|10.1
|Simon Fraser
|2
|9.3
|Wilfrid Laurier
|3
|9.0
|Windsor
|4
|8.2
|Brock
|5
|6.9
|Regina
|6
|6.8
|Guelph
|7
|6.7
|Carleton
|8
|6.3
|Victoria
|9
|6.3
|York
|10
|5.8
|New Brunswick
|11
|5.6
|Waterloo
|12
|5.1
|Concordia
|13
|3.2
|Memorial
|14
|2.7
|UQAM
|15
|2.3
PRIMARILY UNDERGRADUATE
|University
|Rank
|Per cent
|St. Thomas
|1
|11.2
|Cape Breton
|2
|10.0
|Bishop's
|3
|9.8
|Brandon
|4
|9.7
|Trent
|5
|9.6
|Nipissing
|6
|9.3
|Acadia
|7
|8.8
|Lethbridge
|8
|8.1
|Ontario Tech
|9
|8.0
|St. Francis Xavier
|10
|7.8
|Lakehead
|11
|7.7
|Saint Mary's
|12
|7.2
|Winnipeg
|13
|7.1
|UNBC
|14
|7.0
|Mount Allison
|15
|6.9
|Laurentian
|16
|5.7
|Mount Saint Vincent
|17
|5.7
|Moncton
|18
|5.1
|UPEI
|19
|4.6
|Algoma
|20
|2.6