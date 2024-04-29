The Maclean’s Ideas Summit returns to talk Canadian Power Authorities in tech, finance and politics will unite for the event’s 4th iteration on May 2 Share Copy Link

Informed by the magazine’s May issue cover story, the Maclean’s Ideas Summit will return on May 2 for an exploration of power across different verticals. Think hot-button topics like artificial intelligence, misinformation and the future of Canadian governance.



Luma, atop the TIFF Lightbox, will welcome a roster of speakers for an evening of compelling conversation. Together, we’ll unpack some of the most pressing questions on the minds of Canadians today. What influences are shaping the country? Where does true power reside? Who is next when it comes to leadership in Canada?

Here’s a sneak peek at what awaits:

Building Power: A VIP Reception and Fireside Chat presented by Mastercard Canada

The evening will begin with an intimate and informative fireside chat moderated by Maclean’s publisher Jason Maghanoy. Its theme: How to build long-lasting power in our communities. 6:30 p.m. EST.

Featured Speakers

Satish Kanwar

Former VP of Product Acceleration at Shopify and Co-Founder of Good Future, Kanwar led strategic acquisitions, alliances, and expansion efforts for over a decade. His leadership drove Shopify’s growth from online stores to multi-channel commerce, fostering key partnerships with Meta, Google, TikTok, Amazon, and Apple. A recognized leader in Canadian business and tech, Satish is also an angel investor, board member, and speaker, previously featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Toronto Life’s Most Influential lists.

Sasha Krstic

President of Mastercard Canada, Krstic boasts 20 years of strategic leadership in payments and technology. Her progressive approach has shaped Mastercard’s leadership in payments technology, cybersecurity and social impact initiatives nationwide. A recognized payments sector leader, Krstic sits on multiple boards and contributes to industry dialogues with an emphasis on building diverse teams and strong relationships with customers and partners.

A Marquee Panel

For the evening’s main event, two (2) visionary thinkers will step onto the Ideas Summit stage for a dynamic conversation about the power of truth in the face of disinformation. In conversation with Jason Maghanoy, the panel will aim to generate both curiosity and understanding of one of the most important topics within Canada’s civil discourse. 7:30 p.m. EST.

Featured Speakers

Marie Henein

Henein is a leading litigator in Canada who has excelled in high-profile criminal, civil and regulatory cases. With expertise in complex criminal and commercial disputes, she navigates challenges deftly, securing superior results in court. A respected lecturer and author, Henein has received numerous accolades, including the Martin Medal Award and recognition in Canadian Lawyer magazine.

Randy Boyagoda

Advisor on Civil Discourse at the University of Toronto, Boyagoda is a prolific author and Professor of English. His novels have garnered critical acclaim and nominations for prestigious literary awards including the Scotiabank Giller Prize and IMPAC Dublin Literary Prize. He served as President of PEN Canada and will soon release his first novel for all ages, Little Sanctuary.

The Closing Party

Following the summit’s closing remarks, the evening will round off with live music, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as guests enjoy the evening’s closing party and networking segment. 8:30 p.m. EST.





