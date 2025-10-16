What to Expect from the 2025 Maclean’s Ideas Summit: Education

The 2025 Maclean’s Idea Summit: Education will explore what it means for Canada to pursue sovereignty as an economic strategy—and how being on the frontier of scientific research could get us there. Presented by Moderna Canada at the MaRS Centre’s Jewel Box, the event will focus on how Canada’s scientific community can translate discovery into IP, jobs and resilient supply chains.

Join some of Canada’s top scientific minds on Thursday, October 30, for an evening of networking, discovery and discussion about how we can leverage our position as a research and development powerhouse to create national economic security.

The Event:

Attendees will have a chance to network over cocktails and canapés starting at 6 p.m., with opening remarks from Maclean’s editor-in-chief Sarah Fulford at 7.

Thought Leadership Panel

The night will continue with a panel discussion featuring some of Canada’s top thought leaders, moderated by Maclean’s publisher Jason Maghanoy. The panel will be followed by a live Q&A with questions from the audience.

Meet the Panelists

Omar F. Khan, Ph.D., P.Eng., assistant professor and Canada Research Chair in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

With a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Toronto, Khan’s work combines chemistry, engineering and immunology to create new nanotechnologies and exotic RNA molecules for regenerative and preventative medicine. His research has launched two companies and, in recognition of his impact, he was awarded the prestigious McCharles Prize for Early Career Research Distinction in 2024.

Stefan Raos, general manager, Moderna Canada

In his 20 plus years in the pharma industry, Stefan has held senior-level roles as a director of market access, government affairs and marketing. His career has been focused in large part on specialty care and vaccines. He has been an integral part of helping provide patients with access to innovation and shaping a conducive life sciences ecosystem that promotes the health of Canadians and ensures quality investments in R&D across the country.

Dr. Teresa Chan, HBSc, B.Ed., MD, FRCPC, MHPE, DRCPSC (Clin.Ed.), MBA, dean & vice-president, School of Medicine, Toronto Metropolitan University

In addition to her roles at TMU, Dr. Chan has been a practising emergency physician with Hamilton Health Sciences since 2013 and served as an assistant dean for McMaster University’s faculty of health science. Her clinical work focuses on advancing social justice by helping patients access care that maintains their dignity. Dr. Chan is also a leader in new methods for teaching and learning, including technology-enhanced learning and serious games, and she has been an advocate for free open access to medical education.

After Party:

The bar will reopen after the panel, giving attendees an opportunity to discuss the insights of the evening over dessert. Connect, network and explore new ideas together with others who are thinking about the future of Canadian scientific research.

General admission is $40. Tickets are limited, so reserve your spot today to be part of this critical discussion.