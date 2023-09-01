Private School Directory Fall 2023

The Academy for Gifted Children – P.A.C.E.
12 Bond Cres., Richmond, Ontario | Pace.ca
The Academy for Gifted Children – P.A.C.E. is devoted entirely to meeting the needs of identified intellectually gifted students in Grades 1 to Grade 8. Through a differentiated curriculum built on greater depth and breadth of instruction, P.A.C.E.’s mission is to enhance the abilities of its students while simultaneously addressing their social and emotional needs. Gifted children need high-powered learning experiences to challenge their minds and ensure intellectual growth and achievement.
- Grades
- Grade 1 to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Compacted, Accelerated, Gifted
- Average Class Size
- 18
- Total enrolment
- 300
- Tuition
- $18,500
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Visit pace.ca/admission-form for more information.
The Bishop Strachan School
298 Lonsdale Rd., Toronto, Ontario | bss.on.ca
The Bishop Strachan School (BSS) is a leading independent junior kindergarten to Grade 12 day and boarding school for girls. The school’s rigorous, inquiry-based curriculum prepares students for university and beyond. The campus includes STEAM- focused learning spaces, design, and athletics facilities. As an inclusive girls’ school, the school fosters belonging by affirming a diverse community. For more than 150 years, BSS has inspired students to be fearless and educated them to be leaders.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls, inquiry-based
- Average Class Size
- 18 to 22
- Total enrolment
- 940
- Tuition
- $37,500 (day student), $69,300 (domestic boarding), $72,400 (international boarding)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 19, 2023: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Junior school)
October 26, 2023: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Middle and senior school)
Canadian College Italy
Lanciano, Italy | canadiancollegeitaly.com
Since 1995, Canadian College Italy has been providing the highest quality private boarding school education in an unparalleled Italian setting. Live in a safe and picturesque medieval town between the mountains and sea. Study in small classes with expert educators committed to your success. Develop your skills with extensive extracurriculars. Find worldliness in educational trips around Italy, and make lifelong friends in our close and supportive international community.
- Grades
- Grades 9 to 12, including gap year
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, co-educational university preparatory boarding school, Ontario Secondary School Diploma
- Average Class Size
- 10 to 12
- Total enrolment
- 100
- Tuition
- Full year: €42,900
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Email [email protected] or call 1-877-272-8907 to book. Private virtual and on-site campus tours are available upon request.
Collingwood School
Senior school: 70 Morven Dr., West Vancouver, British Columbia; Junior school: 2605 Wentworth Ave., West Vancouver, British Columbia | collingwood.org
Collingwood’s personalized approach fosters aca- demic excellence and well-being as students pursue their passions across academics, athletics, arts, and service learning. With an emphasis on belonging, the school values authentic, real-world educational experiences, collaboration, character development, and problem-solving. Graduates receive offers to global post-secondary institutions and are ready to enter the world as resilient critical thinkers.
- Grades
- Junior kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, gender-inclusive day school
- Average Class Size
- 20
- Total enrolment
- 1,256
- Tuition
- $25,100 to $29,450
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 17,18, 24, 2023
November 21, 22, 23, 2023
Greenwood College School
443 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto | greenwoodcollege.org
Greenwood College School is a gender-inclusive independent school established in 2002 with a mis- sion to provide a personalized education that challenges, inspires and supports students. Students can pursue their passions through co-curricular athletics and arts. Greenwood emphasizes character development through its extensive outdoor education program and its service-learning programs. The school’s classrooms and curriculum leverage experiential learning and are highly collaborative, student- centred and fully integrated with technology.
- Grades
- Grades 7 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, gender inclusive, progressive
- Average Class Size
- 15 to 19
- Total enrolment
- 500
- Tuition
- $42,780 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 12, 2023: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (in-person)
- Weekly tours begin September 14 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. until December 19, 2023. In 2024, tours will run once a week.
Hudson College
21 Ascot Ave., Toronto, Ontario | hudsoncollege.ca
For more than 20 years, Hudson College has continued to serve a diverse community of families from across Toronto. Starting with a Reggio Emilia–inspired approach, the Lower School promotes a strong foundation in math, language and science while interweaving arts, athletics and character education. The Upper School’s three-semester system continues this tradition of balance and enrichment with fewer subjects at a time, guided study periods for individual support, and extracurricular activities to nurture every student’s unique interests.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 20
- Total enrolment
- 440
- Tuition
- $18,250 to $19,500
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 21, 2023; November 7 & 8, 2023
Tours available daily Monday to Thursday.
The Linden School
10 Rosehill Ave., Toronto | lindenschool.ca
Founded in 1993, The Linden School is recognized for its academically motivating and socially progressive program. Linden’s welcoming community is small enough for everyone to be truly seen, yet large enough to offer a range of vibrant programming, extracurriculars and community engagement opportunities. Taught by nationally recognized educators, students enjoy STEM, arts, humanities, outdoor edu- cation, languages, athletics and more. Linden empowers students to craft their talents, take risks and graduate ready to build a better world.
- Grades
- Senior kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, progressive, girls and non-binary
- Average Class Size
- 11 to 13
- Total enrolment
- 113
- Tuition
- $21,850 to $29,450. Excludes one-time infrastructure fee.
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 19, 2023: 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (In-person) November 9, 2023: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (In-person)
- Visit lindenschool.ca for more winter and spring open house events.
Rosseau Lake College
1967 Bright St., Rosseau, Ontario | rosseaulakecollege.com
Rosseau Lake College is an independent co-educational day and boarding school. The school was established in 1967 in the heart of Muskoka, Ontario, a region dotted with pristine lakes and areas of hardwood forest. The lakefront campus provides a unique environment for an innovative academic program that immerses your child in powerful experiential learning that’s impossible to gain in traditional classroom settings.
- Grades
- Grade 7 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic
- Average Class Size
- 18
- Total enrolment
- 140
- Tuition
- $24,400 to $71,300 (day school to international boarding)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- In-person and virtual appointments are available by appointment.
St. Clement's School
21 St. Clements Ave., Toronto | scs.on.ca
The energy at St. Clement’s School is filled with curiosity and courage. It’s how students approach things, from learning to discovery to play. It’s how the school teaches—more than just the requisite skills; the ability to think deeply, critically, creatively, and become more self-aware. The school fundamentally believes each student is unique and should be known and valued as such.
- Grades
- Grade 1 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, all girls
- Average Class Size
- 16
- Total enrolment
- 460
- Tuition
- $36,225 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 13, 2023: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (In-person) November 17, 2023: 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (In-person) October 24, 2023: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Virtual) Visit scs.on.ca/open-house to register and for addi- tional open house details.
St. John's-Ravenscourt School
400 South Dr., Winnipeg, Manitoba | sjr.mb.ca
Nestled within an oxbow of the Red River lies Western Canada’s oldest independent school, St. John’s–Ravenscourt. As a co-educational kindergarten to Grade 12 school with boarding and day programs, students are engaged in an enriching experience. The school’s strong educational offerings balance academic excellence, social responsibility, creative expression, and active healthy living. The school prepares students for their future with exceptional debate, public speaking, and leadership programs.
- Grades
- Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- University preparatory, STEM, debating, day and boarding school
- Average Class Size
- 20
- Total enrolment
- 896
- Tuition
- $26,670 to $28,635 (day), $50,700 to $60,234 (domestic boarding), $72,000
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Visit sjr.mb.ca/admissions/important-dates for a list of open house dates.
St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School
1080 Linbrook Rd., Oakville, Ontario | smls.on.ca
St. Mildred’s–Lightbourn School has a proud history of educational excellence for girls and young women. From day one, the school has been a pioneer in women’s education, delivering a well- rounded curriculum of rigorous academic studies, global citizenship, competitive sport, healthy active living and community service. The tradition of inspir- ing and empowering women continues to be the hallmark of St. Mildred’s–Lightbourn School today.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls
- Average Class Size
- Varies
- Total enrolment
- 550
- Tuition
- $26,187 to $33,602
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 5, 2023: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
October 19, 2023: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 21, 2023: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
October 24, 2023: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Visit smls.on.ca/apply/visit-smls for more information and to RSVP.
The Sterling Hall School
99 Cartwright Ave., Toronto | sterlinghall.com
The Sterling Hall School (SHS) delivers innovative academic practices and boy-focused programming that inspires growth, curiosity, and a passion for learning. The school specializes in educating boys from junior kindergarten to Grade 8, providing foundational learning and leading-edge curriculum taught by dedicated faculty. SHS boys are challenged to develop new interests, build character strengths and foster leadership skills, all supported by a welcoming and nurturing community. Visit SHS to learn more about the school where boys belong.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- All boys, progressive
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 20
- Total enrolment
- 325
- Tuition
- $35,000 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 20, 2023
November 3, 2023
November 24, 2023
Visit sterlinghall.com/admissions/inquire for more information and to RSVP today.
Trafalgar Castle School
401 Reynolds St., Whitby, Ontario | trafalgarcastle.ca
Trafalgar Castle School, an independent day and boarding school for girls, located in Whitby, Ontario, has been educating students since 1874. A warm and progressive community, Trafalgar offers exceptional academics and prepares students to make a difference in the world. By challenging minds, strengthening voices and nurturing hearts, Trafalgar prepares students for a future of endless possibilities.
- Grades
- Grade 4 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, all girls
- Average Class Size
- 16
- Total enrolment
- 240
- Tuition
- Grade 4 to Grade 6: $27,950; Grade 7 to Grade 8: $28,770; Grade 9 to Grade 12: $32,030
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 3, 2023: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. November 25, 2023: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Trinity College School
55 Deblaquire St. N., Port Hope, Toronto, Ontario | tcs.on.ca
Trinity College School attracts motivated students locally, nationally and internationally and respects each person as a true individual. Students are surrounded by caring adults who support them to find their personal path. With more than 120 courses offered, the curriculum is collaborative, rich in discussion, and writing-intensive. The school’s variety of athletic and arts co-curricular allow students to explore, discover and focus on what matters most to them.
- Grades
- Grade 5 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Advanced Placement, Liberal Arts, Day and Boarding School
- Average Class Size
- 14
- Total enrolment
- 600
- Tuition
- Day School: $31,000
Boarding School: $71,500
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 14, 2023: 10:00 a.m. (Senior School)
October 28, 2023: 10:00 a.m. (Junior School)
November 25, 2023: 10:00 a.m. (Senior School)
February 3, 2024 10:00 a.m (Junior School)
On-campus tours available by appointment. Email: [email protected] for details.
Waldorf Academy
250 Madison Ave., Toronto, Ontario | waldorfacademy.org
Waldorf Academy is a global name in holistic, arts-enriched education. The school offers children the best possible start by keeping their imagination and sense of wonder at the heart of the curriculum. Integrating experiential learning with academic depth, graduates emerge with a strong sense of self and readiness for high school. Nestled beneath majestic Casa Loma in the heart of Toronto, Waldorf Academy provides a world-class education that centres children amid beauty, nature and the love of learning.
- Grades
- Nursery (18 months) to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational
- Average Class Size
- 10 to 18
- Total enrolment
- 130
- Tuition
- $21,700 to $24,700
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Visit waldorfacademy.org for details.
The York School
Junior School: 1639 Yonge St.
Middle and Senior Schools: 1320 Yonge St.| yorkschool.com
The York School is a gender-inclusive International Baccalaureate (IB) school in the heart of Toronto. It prioritizes its students’ physical and emotional well-being alongside building their academic strengths to prepare them for the future. Students are inquiring, knowledgeable, caring and engaged world citizens. The school integrates the richness of the IB curriculum with hands-on experiential learning and the latest technological advances. The York School is an urban school with a global outlook.
- Grades
- Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Gender Inclusive, International Baccalaureate
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 20
- Total enrolment
- 755
- Tuition
- $36,750 per year
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- October 24, 2023: 6:00 p.m. (Junior School Open House)
November 1, 2023: 6:00 p.m. (Middle School Open House)
November 2, 2023: 6:00 p.m. (Senior School Open House)