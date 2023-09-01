Private School Directory Fall 2023

21 St. Clements Ave., Toronto | scs.on.ca

The energy at St. Clement’s School is filled with curiosity and courage. It’s how students approach things, from learning to discovery to play. It’s how the school teaches—more than just the requisite skills; the ability to think deeply, critically, creatively, and become more self-aware. The school fundamentally believes each student is unique and should be known and valued as such.