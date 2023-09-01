Private School Directory Fall 2023

The Academy for Gifted Children – P.A.C.E.

12 Bond Cres., Richmond, OntarioPace.ca

The Academy for Gifted Children – P.A.C.E. is devoted entirely to meeting the needs of identified intellectually gifted students in Grades 1 to Grade 8. Through a differentiated curriculum built on greater depth and breadth of instruction, P.A.C.E.’s mission is to enhance the abilities of its students while simultaneously addressing their social and emotional needs. Gifted children need high-powered learning experiences to challenge their minds and ensure intellectual growth and achievement.

Grades
Grade 1 to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Academic, Compacted, Accelerated, Gifted
Average Class Size
18
Total enrolment
300
Tuition
$18,500
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Visit pace.ca/admission-form for more information.
The Bishop Strachan School

298 Lonsdale Rd., Toronto, Ontario | bss.on.ca

The Bishop Strachan School (BSS) is a leading independent junior kindergarten to Grade 12 day and boarding school for girls. The school’s rigorous, inquiry-based curriculum prepares students for university and beyond. The campus includes STEAM- focused learning spaces, design, and athletics facilities. As an inclusive girls’ school, the school fosters belonging by affirming a diverse community. For more than 150 years, BSS has inspired students to be fearless and educated them to be leaders.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All girls, inquiry-based 
Average Class Size
18 to 22
Total enrolment
940
Tuition
$37,500 (day student), $69,300 (domestic boarding), $72,400 (international boarding)
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 19, 2023: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Junior school)
October 26, 2023: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Middle and senior school)
Canadian College Italy

Lanciano, Italy | canadiancollegeitaly.com

Since 1995, Canadian College Italy has been providing the highest quality private boarding school education in an unparalleled Italian setting. Live in a safe and picturesque medieval town between the mountains and sea. Study in small classes with expert educators committed to your success. Develop your skills with extensive extracurriculars. Find worldliness in educational trips around Italy, and make lifelong friends in our close and supportive international community.

Grades
Grades 9 to 12, including gap year
Type/curriculum
Academic, co-educational university preparatory boarding school, Ontario Secondary School Diploma
Average Class Size
10 to 12
Total enrolment
100
Tuition
Full year: €42,900
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Email [email protected] or call 1-877-272-8907 to book. Private virtual and on-site campus tours are available upon request.
Collingwood School

Senior school: 70 Morven Dr., West Vancouver, British Columbia; Junior school: 2605 Wentworth Ave., West Vancouver, British Columbiacollingwood.org

Collingwood’s personalized approach fosters aca- demic excellence and well-being as students pursue their passions across academics, athletics, arts, and service learning. With an emphasis on belonging, the school values authentic, real-world educational experiences, collaboration, character development, and problem-solving. Graduates receive offers to global post-secondary institutions and are ready to enter the world as resilient critical thinkers.

Grades
Junior kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, gender-inclusive day school
Average Class Size
20
Total enrolment
1,256
Tuition
$25,100 to $29,450
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 17,18, 24, 2023
November 21, 22, 23, 2023
Greenwood College School

443 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto greenwoodcollege.org

Greenwood College School is a gender-inclusive independent school established in 2002 with a mis- sion to provide a personalized education that challenges, inspires and supports students. Students can pursue their passions through co-curricular athletics and arts. Greenwood emphasizes character development through its extensive outdoor education program and its service-learning programs. The school’s classrooms and curriculum leverage experiential learning and are highly collaborative, student- centred and fully integrated with technology.

Grades
Grades 7 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, gender inclusive, progressive
Average Class Size
15 to 19
Total enrolment
500
Tuition
$42,780 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 12, 2023: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (in-person)
Weekly tours begin September 14 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. until December 19, 2023. In 2024, tours will run once a week.
Hudson College

21 Ascot Ave., Toronto, Ontario hudsoncollege.ca

For more than 20 years, Hudson College has continued to serve a diverse community of families from across Toronto. Starting with a Reggio Emilia–inspired approach, the Lower School promotes a strong foundation in math, language and science while interweaving arts, athletics and character education. The Upper School’s three-semester system continues this tradition of balance and enrichment with fewer subjects at a time, guided study periods for individual support, and extracurricular activities to nurture every student’s unique interests.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic
Average Class Size
16 to 20
Total enrolment
440
Tuition
$18,250 to $19,500
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 21, 2023; November 7 & 8, 2023
Tours available daily Monday to Thursday.
The Linden School

10 Rosehill Ave., Torontolindenschool.ca

Founded in 1993, The Linden School is recognized for its academically motivating and socially progressive program. Linden’s welcoming community is small enough for everyone to be truly seen, yet large enough to offer a range of vibrant programming, extracurriculars and community engagement opportunities. Taught by nationally recognized educators, students enjoy STEM, arts, humanities, outdoor edu- cation, languages, athletics and more. Linden empowers students to craft their talents, take risks and graduate ready to build a better world.

Grades
Senior kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, progressive, girls and non-binary
Average Class Size
11 to 13
Total enrolment
113
Tuition
 $21,850 to $29,450. Excludes one-time infrastructure fee.
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 19, 2023: 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (In-person) November 9, 2023: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (In-person)
Visit lindenschool.ca for more winter and spring open house events.
Rosseau Lake College

1967 Bright St., Rosseau, Ontariorosseaulakecollege.com

Rosseau Lake College is an independent co-educational day and boarding school. The school was established in 1967 in the heart of Muskoka, Ontario, a region dotted with pristine lakes and areas of hardwood forest. The lakefront campus provides a unique environment for an innovative academic program that immerses your child in powerful experiential learning that’s impossible to gain in traditional classroom settings.

Grades
Grade 7 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic
Average Class Size
18
Total enrolment
140
Tuition
$24,400 to $71,300 (day school to international boarding)
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
In-person and virtual appointments are available by appointment.
St. Clement's School

21 St. Clements Ave., Torontoscs.on.ca

The energy at St. Clement’s School is filled with curiosity and courage. It’s how students approach things, from learning to discovery to play. It’s how the school teaches—more than just the requisite skills; the ability to think deeply, critically, creatively, and become more self-aware. The school fundamentally believes each student is unique and should be known and valued as such.

Grades
Grade 1 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, all girls
Average Class Size
16
Total enrolment
460
Tuition
$36,225 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 13, 2023: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (In-person) November 17, 2023: 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (In-person) October 24, 2023: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Virtual) Visit scs.on.ca/open-house to register and for addi- tional open house details.
St. John's-Ravenscourt School

400 South Dr., Winnipeg, Manitobasjr.mb.ca

Nestled within an oxbow of the Red River lies Western Canada’s oldest independent school, St. John’s–Ravenscourt. As a co-educational kindergarten to Grade 12 school with boarding and day programs, students are engaged in an enriching experience. The school’s strong educational offerings balance academic excellence, social responsibility, creative expression, and active healthy living. The school prepares students for their future with exceptional debate, public speaking, and leadership programs.

Grades
Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
University preparatory, STEM, debating, day and boarding school
Average Class Size
20
Total enrolment
896
Tuition
$26,670 to $28,635 (day), $50,700 to $60,234 (domestic boarding), $72,000
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Visit sjr.mb.ca/admissions/important-dates for a list of open house dates.
St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School

1080 Linbrook Rd., Oakville, Ontario | smls.on.ca

St. Mildred’s–Lightbourn School has a proud history of educational excellence for girls and young women. From day one, the school has been a pioneer in women’s education, delivering a well- rounded curriculum of rigorous academic studies, global citizenship, competitive sport, healthy active living and community service. The tradition of inspir- ing and empowering women continues to be the hallmark of St. Mildred’s–Lightbourn School today.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All girls
Average Class Size
Varies
Total enrolment
550
Tuition
$26,187 to $33,602
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 5, 2023: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
October 19, 2023: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 21, 2023: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
October 24, 2023: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Visit smls.on.ca/apply/visit-smls for more information and to RSVP.
The Sterling Hall School

99 Cartwright Ave., Torontosterlinghall.com

The Sterling Hall School (SHS) delivers innovative academic practices and boy-focused programming that inspires growth, curiosity, and a passion for learning. The school specializes in educating boys from junior kindergarten to Grade 8, providing foundational learning and leading-edge curriculum taught by dedicated faculty. SHS boys are challenged to develop new interests, build character strengths and foster leadership skills, all supported by a welcoming and nurturing community. Visit SHS to learn more about the school where boys belong.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
All boys, progressive
Average Class Size
16 to 20
Total enrolment
325
Tuition
$35,000 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 20, 2023
November 3, 2023
November 24, 2023
Visit sterlinghall.com/admissions/inquire for more information and to RSVP today.
Trafalgar Castle School

401 Reynolds St., Whitby, Ontariotrafalgarcastle.ca

Trafalgar Castle School, an independent day and boarding school for girls, located in Whitby, Ontario, has been educating students since 1874. A warm and progressive community, Trafalgar offers exceptional academics and prepares students to make a difference in the world. By challenging minds, strengthening voices and nurturing hearts, Trafalgar prepares students for a future of endless possibilities.

Grades
Grade 4 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, all girls
Average Class Size
16
Total enrolment
240
Tuition
Grade 4 to Grade 6: $27,950; Grade 7 to Grade 8: $28,770; Grade 9 to Grade 12: $32,030
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 3, 2023: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. November 25, 2023: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Trinity College School

55 Deblaquire St. N., Port Hope, Toronto, Ontario tcs.on.ca

Trinity College School attracts motivated students locally, nationally and internationally and respects each person as a true individual. Students are surrounded by caring adults who support them to find their personal path. With more than 120 courses offered, the curriculum is collaborative, rich in discussion, and writing-intensive. The school’s variety of athletic and arts co-curricular allow students to explore, discover and focus on what matters most to them.

Grades
Grade 5 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Advanced Placement, Liberal Arts, Day and Boarding School
Average Class Size
14
Total enrolment
600
Tuition
Day School: $31,000
Boarding School: $71,500
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 14, 2023: 10:00 a.m. (Senior School)
October 28, 2023: 10:00 a.m. (Junior School)
November 25, 2023: 10:00 a.m. (Senior School)
February 3, 2024 10:00 a.m (Junior School)
​​On-campus tours available by appointment. Email: [email protected] for details.
Waldorf Academy

250 Madison Ave., Toronto, Ontario waldorfacademy.org

Waldorf Academy is a global name in holistic, arts-enriched education. The school offers children the best possible start by keeping their imagination and sense of wonder at the heart of the curriculum. Integrating experiential learning with academic depth, graduates emerge with a strong sense of self and readiness for high school. Nestled beneath majestic Casa Loma in the heart of Toronto, Waldorf Academy provides a world-class education that centres children amid beauty, nature and the love of learning. 

Grades
Nursery (18 months) to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational
Average Class Size
10 to 18
Total enrolment
130
Tuition
$21,700 to $24,700
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Visit waldorfacademy.org for details.
The York School

Junior School: 1639 Yonge St.
Middle and Senior Schools: 1320 Yonge St.yorkschool.com

The York School is a gender-inclusive International Baccalaureate (IB) school in the heart of Toronto. It prioritizes its students’ physical and emotional well-being alongside building their academic strengths to prepare them for the future. Students are inquiring, knowledgeable, caring and engaged world citizens. The school integrates the richness of the IB curriculum with hands-on experiential learning and the latest technological advances. The York School is an urban school with a global outlook.

Grades
Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Gender Inclusive, International Baccalaureate
Average Class Size
16 to 20
Total enrolment
755
Tuition
$36,750 per year
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
October 24, 2023: 6:00 p.m. (Junior School Open House)
November 1, 2023: 6:00 p.m. (Middle School Open House)
November 2, 2023: 6:00 p.m. (Senior School Open House)
