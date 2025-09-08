Alberta’s New Separatists

Canada’s most renegade province has been threatening to go it alone for more than a century. Now they mean it more than ever.

Alberta separatism has been a fixture of Canadian politics for as long as Alberta has existed. In the 1930s, supporters of premier William Aberhart agitated for secession after the feds kiboshed his attempts to implement a fringe economic theory called social credit, which involved total government regulation of the economy. Pierre Trudeau sparked the modern era of western alienation in 1980 with his government’s National Energy Program, a system of price controls and revenue-sharing that Albertans saw as a federal imposition on their jurisdiction. And in 2019, the Wexit movement flared after Justin Trudeau’s re-election.

Today, talk of sovereignty is rising again. It would be easy for Canadians to dismiss it as a resurgence of age-old grievances—after all, despite a century of western alienation, Alberta is still here. The difference is that this time there may actually be a referendum on separation, and soon. Albertans can propose “citizen initiatives” to put forth referendum topics. Previously, proponents needed to collect 600,000 supporting signatures in 90 days to do so. This May, Premier Danielle Smith lowered that to 177,000 signatures in 120 days. A group called the Alberta Prosperity Project is already planning to collect enough signatures to force a secession referendum by 2026.

The rest of Canada can’t understand why so many Albertans are dissatisfied. In the past 25 years, it has been the fastest-growing province. It has the highest incomes, lowest taxes and some of the most affordable housing. Yet separatist sentiment remains as strong as ever. An Angus Reid poll conducted in May found 36 per cent of respondents supported separation—a dramatic jump from a survey by the same pollster before the election, which showed one quarter in support.

What unites today’s separatists—with one another and with those of the past—is anger. Some of it is fuelled by convictions that fall clearly to the political margins: that the federal government is intentionally strangling the Alberta economy, or that environmentalism is a plot against oil and gas. But the movement is not exclusively, or even mostly, driven by hardcore political beliefs. Its supporters’ anxieties are common nationwide: crime, the cost of living, a lacklustre job market. And some also feel that Alberta is in decline. Ten years ago, median family incomes in the province were 30 per cent higher than other Canadians’. But incomes went down after the 2014 oil-price crash, and are now only 15 per cent higher. In other words, Albertans are richer than other Canadians, but not as rich as they used to be.

Below, six Alberta separatists share why they believe Canada is holding them back—and why they believe they’d be better off in a new, independent republic of their own.

Tanya Clemens, 46

Farmer, Okotoks

I’m a fourth-generation grain farmer; my ancestors homesteaded here in 1909. I operate a multi-generational farm along with my husband, my two sisters and two almost-grown kids. They’ll go off to get an education when they’re old enough, then decide if they want to come back.

A farm is like any other business: you input resources, hoping to get a certain output back. You stick to a budget and, ideally, you turn a profit. That’s true of businesses and households, and I believe it should also be true of countries. But it seems like somewhere along the way, Canada lost sight of that. Like many Albertans, I’ve watched with frustration as Ottawa has punished our industries and drained our communities with carbon taxes and tanker bans and other policies.

More than anything else, the pandemic showed me how much control we’d given away. The federal government implemented rules without consultation. Families were shut out of hockey rinks because they didn’t have vaccine paperwork. It seemed as if Alberta could have done things differently, and better, if we’d been standing on our own two feet.

I first heard about the Alberta Prosperity Project on social media; it’s a grassroots organization that supports a sovereign Alberta. I attended my first meeting in November of 2021 at a community hall in Calgary. I already knew things weren’t fair, but hearing the numbers was legitimately shocking. The first thing that struck me from that night was when Dennis Modry, a doctor and the Project’s co-leader, described how much better off we’d be without the National Energy Program implemented by Pierre Trudeau. And without all those years of transfer payments since, we could’ve had a flat income tax of less than 10 per cent. It wasn’t just that. We could’ve had a much smaller government. We could’ve had elected representatives who actually represent us. People would feel like the power had returned to them.

I still wasn’t necessarily pro-independence at that point, but the last federal election changed things. I worked on a campaign for the Conservatives and I thought, This is our chance. We had so much momentum, and it felt very powerful—change was really going to happen. We hoped that a Conservative government would work with Alberta on our income tax collection, pension plan, immigration policy and to create a provincial police force. We could implement steps to become sovereign within Canada. Then the results started coming in. Everyone was very solemn, very sombre. It seemed like the system was rigged. I was blown away that we lost. I just don’t see a future in Canada anymore.

Now I sit on the board of the Alberta Prosperity Project. We had 45,000 members before the federal election, and afterwards, a huge surge of new people joined. We’re a province of builders and problem-solvers. We’re gaining strength, and the federal government is being put on notice. They don’t want to lose us—but if something doesn’t change fast, they might.

Tanya Francoeur, 51

Office manager, Calgary

Ten years ago, I moved my three small kids from Vancouver to Calgary. It had become so expensive there and so affordable here, and I had a job offer. After living here for a year or so I knew I was home. The cost of living was much lower, I didn’t have to worry about gangs recruiting my children, and they could attend publicly funded Catholic school—I’m Christian, and that’s important to me.

But things aren’t what they used to be. The cost of living has soared, especially for a single-income household like mine. I make about $80,000—a fine, normal wage—but we’re still pretty much living in poverty. We have a little two-bedroom condo in an okay part of Calgary, but it costs almost $2,000 a month, far more than it would have before the influx of international students spiked rental prices. Two years ago, my 17-year-old had lots of offers for part-time jobs; this year, she’s sent out 400 resumés and heard nothing back. It hurts me to see her hurting. At the grocery store, we have to think hard about everything we buy, and our nutrition has suffered because we can’t afford enough veggies.

Yet billions of dollars are leaving Alberta to go to Ottawa, and the feds don’t give us any support. Indigenous communities in Alberta still have boil-water advisories, yet Canada sends foreign aid to improve water quality in other countries. I also struggle with the mass immigration we’ve seen in recent years—some people come here with ill intentions and take advantage of our country. Other newcomers mean well, but they in turn are abused by the government, which has nothing for them when they arrive.

So when the Liberals were re-elected, I just couldn’t understand it. Nobody here thought they’d win. Nobody. The entire country went through 10 years of hell and then voted them back in? I’m over it. If I were 25 or 30 today, I’d never dream of having a kid. Everything is just too broken.

If Alberta separated, we would no longer have to be victimized by our own government. In an independent Alberta, the immigration system would be tightly run. We’d bring in people ready to contribute so that the rest of us don’t drown—and people who do come here wouldn’t end up sleeping on the street. Everyone who lives here would have a better quality of life if we were independent, because right now Alberta gives everything away. Our young people would have affordable places to live, and there would be enough jobs for everyone. Canadians already want to move here, because we have a leader who stands for the people. If the province became its own country, I think more people would want to be part of a free Alberta.

Scott Gammer, 55

Retired, Sylvan Lake

I moved from Surrey, B.C., to Alberta to get a summer job back in 1989. I met my wife, and we raised both our boys here. As they grew up, they earned hockey scholarships and moved to the States. They started getting job offers down there, and they both chose to stay in the U.S. They could earn more money there, right out of university, and they saw more opportunity.

The quality of life in Canada seems to be going down, and it’s been this way for a long time. I’ve always been disappointed in our politics, but in my opinion, it’s Justin Trudeau who really flushed the country down the toilet. I thought that for sure the Liberals would be kicked out in the last election, but I was wrong. And if you look at the map of election results, it’s clear that there are two totally different ideas about what Canada is. I love a lot about the Canadian experience: fishing, hunting and living off the land. My grandfather fought in the Second World War. But I think he’d be appalled to see what’s happened to Canada today.

Conversations about separatism used to be whispered, but people are talking much louder now. I keep coming back to the same idea: if Alberta were a colony, and Canada came knocking and asked us to join, would we? Not a chance. It would be a terrible deal. The government seems to be against everything that strengthens Alberta. Federal policies cost us more than any other province. Take Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act. It requires major resource projects to be assessed for health, environmental, economic and social impacts, and for impacts on Indigenous people, before they can go ahead. Or the federal carbon tax, or clean electricity and net-zero mandates. It’s easy to come up with ideas like those when you’re not paying the price. It’s like we’re sending money to Ottawa just so they can create policies to hurt us.

This trade war with the States? I think we have worse relations with our own country. Ever since I came here, Alberta has been the cowboy rebel in search of freedom. People here won’t just bow. Yet our political voice has always been a non-factor; elections are decided in the East.

Ten years ago, I had medical complications after an islet cell transplant morphed into lymphoma. I had a naval orange–sized tumour in my intestine and nearly died in the ICU. Six months after that, I woke up with double vision, vertigo and a headache. It was brain cancer, and it was everywhere. Doctors said I had two months; I was right at the edge of life and death. But I’m still here, and I’m tickled to be alive. My hope is that when I die, my children will want what my wife and I leave them, including our Sylvan Lake house. But if for some reason they choose to sell it and continue life in the U.S., I can’t blame them. They have to make the best of their lives. As I always say, make hay while, and where, the sun shines.

Zuzana Janosova-Den Boer

Piping engineer, Calgary

I grew up in communist Czechoslovakia in the 1980s. There was no private business, and speaking out against the government could mean imprisonment, or worse. I came to Canada in 1997. It had a great reputation as a peaceful country with boundless opportunity and personal freedom. When I got here, I felt like I had wings. I was amazed I could speak freely, debate openly and choose my own path without fear. I worked in the oil and gas industry and married a born-and-raised Calgarian. For a long time, I was a proud Canadian.

That started changing about 10 years ago. The media began writing more and more about climate change, in a way that made it seem like it wasn’t up for debate. Workers like me, in oil and gas, were being painted as environmental criminals, getting astronomically rich without any concern for the planet. I think environmentalism is now used to suppress our freedoms: green mandates tell us what kind of energy to use, net-zero policies threaten reliable power grids, and the government pushes us to buy electric cars. Canadians are open to this because they’re altruistic and want to do the right thing—but that also makes us open to exploitation.

I’ve already seen how a government can manipulate its people, silence dissent and reshape a nation through propaganda. This kind of subversion isn’t a takeover by a foreign army; it happens from within. A big part of it is polarization. We saw the vaccinated turn against the unvaccinated during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the people in power have implemented policies that erode freedoms. The government has dictated medical decisions, like vaccines, and energy use. Grocery prices have soared. There’s talk of universal basic income, where everyone gets the same regardless of whether they work or not. This is an impossible, unachievable utopian fantasy. I know because I lived through it.

Something snapped inside me after the last election. The Liberals had failed so badly—crime rose, inflation soared and the housing crisis got worse—and Canadians still voted them back into power. This country may be at a tipping point, but Alberta still has a choice: remain complicit in the nation’s descent, or choose a new path as an independent, prosperous and free society. We need to stop feeding the beast. We must choose freedom. We must choose Alberta.

Brandon Borhen, 31

Truck driver, Edmonton

I was born and raised in Edmonton. I left school at 16 to work, first as a mechanic, then a hydrovac operator. Now I’m in commercial truck driving. I’ve been doing that for 10 years, living in different places across the province: Fort McMurray, Athabasca, Red Deer. Now I’m back in Edmonton to be near my family, even though I’m gone most days. I love being on the road. Sometimes I work 10 or 12 hours a day, and if it’s a good month it’s six days a week.

I haven’t always been in favour of Alberta’s independence. But in the past five years or so I’ve become frustrated enough to feel like separating is the best answer to protect our people and our democracy. Alberta is one of Canada’s powerhouses, but we’re told to sit down, shut up and keep paying. It’s not fair. And our voice isn’t valued as it should be. People here are still waiting in line to vote when elections have already been called in Ontario.

One of the biggest things on my mind is safety. When I was younger, Edmonton was very different. As a kid, I never ran into any issues, but now crime and drugs have ramped up. I see needles all over downtown, and I avoid going there at all costs because I just don’t feel safe anymore. Recently, I was driving with a date a few blocks from where I live when this dude flew by and swerved in front of me. When I flipped my light bar at him, he slammed the brakes and got out with a plank of wood to fight.

The federal government should crack down on criminals—especially when it comes to drugs. I don’t think drug users deserve harsher punishments, but the people who are dealing, making and smuggling do. Trump tries to bully us into dealing with the fentanyl crisis, but our government plays it down.

With our current system, I’ve lost faith in pretty much everybody. If Alberta was to become independent, we might have a government that cares for us and protects our people and our democracy. Our politicians could have stricter eligibility rules, including long-term Alberta residency and mandatory foreign-influence disclosures. Our elections and campaign funding could have more transparency. We could have a strong, clear constitution that ensures our leaders work for us, fighting for our energy, our oil and gas.

Being taken for granted by the feds isn’t so different from being the victim of a crime. You feel powerless. Unfortunately there are people who get very emotional about independence. I don’t agree with everything they say; I go online and see comments like, “We’ve gotta get these Indians out of here,” and I’m like, “Guys, stop. You’re why people think we’re all rednecks.” Canada and Alberta are built on immigrants. I’d say I’m more centrist than a lot of people. Mostly, I’d just like to know our representatives actually represent Albertans like me.

Stacie Diemer, 54

Skating instructor, Canmore

I was born and raised in Cottam, Ontario, a small community near Windsor. I married a local boy, and we bought a farm in our 20s, where we built a house and raised four daughters.

There was a time when I mostly voted Liberal—my mom’s family, dairy farmers in Essex County, always did. Liberals seemed progressive. But around COVID I started to feel like the federal and provincial governments were overreaching. People were losing their jobs over vaccines, dying alone in nursing homes and keeping tabs on their neighbours. Even worse to me was seeing Canadians shamed by the media, politicians, neighbours and friends for their medical choices. I taught figure skating for 30 years, and I met families from Romania, Poland, Russia and China. They said this was how government control started.

In 2022, my husband and I started thinking seriously about leaving Ontario. We liked Danielle Smith—she represented change to us—and we felt the Alberta government was more likely to listen to feedback from citizens. In the fall of 2023, we packed up a U-Haul and drove across the country. We landed in Canmore and rented a house. Soon we sold the farm and family home, and settled in Canmore for good.

Since we’ve arrived, we’ve met lots of Ontario expats and found people of our generation and younger more open to conservative views. I first heard about Alberta separatism through Facebook groups about freedom, and I follow Rebel News and True North, which stream the Alberta Prosperity Project’s town halls. Separatism has become a widespread movement, and it includes a lot of newcomers like me—people who moved here for freedom. It’s always been bubbling under the surface, but this time it’s different. More Albertans are ready for change. People thought it might come from Pierre Poilievre but, after he lost, they realized we would have four more years of the same. Federal interference in pipelines and business opportunity is an overreach Albertans don’t want to tolerate any longer.

It’s going to be a long road, but what do we have to lose? Young people can’t buy a house. The health-care system is broken. The cost of living goes up and up. The goal for Alberta should be a smaller government and more money for everyday citizens. By eliminating equalization payments to the federal government, there will be more available to spend on health care, education and strengthening our economy.

If Alberta separates, it will have to prove itself—but in time, we could attract more residents. It will become obvious that people here will have more money to spend, that businesses will do better, that patients won’t wait months for surgeries. My two daughters, who live here, would have a chance at a more prosperous life, with more opportunity.

People back home in Ontario were surprised when we left. And it was hard. But here, I feel safer and more optimistic. It’s all about prosperity and freedom for the next generation.