Who Stands to Win in Poilievre’s Canada

The next federal election will be the most transformative in a decade, as Canadians stare down threats from abroad and pressures from within. For the first time in years, there’s a fighting chance that the federal Conservatives will take power—and CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to fix what he calls a “broken” Canada. In part, that means empowering the people and industries that fell out of favour during the Trudeau era: he’s pledged new pipelines for the oil and gas industry, faster shovels in the ground for mining firms, less regulation for big tech and an Ottawa alliance with the renegade Canadian West. Here’s a deeper look at the big winners in Poilievre’s Canada.