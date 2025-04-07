Pierre Poilievre with maple leaves in his sunglasses
Who Stands to Win in Poilievre’s Canada

The people, industries and institutions that will benefit from a Poilievre victory
April 7, 2025

The next federal election will be the most transformative in a decade, as Canadians stare down threats from abroad and pressures from within. For the first time in years, there’s a fighting chance that the federal Conservatives will take power—and CPC Leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to fix what he calls a “broken” Canada. In part, that means empowering the people and industries that fell out of favour during the Trudeau era: he’s pledged new pipelines for the oil and gas industry, faster shovels in the ground for mining firms, less regulation for big tech and an Ottawa alliance with the renegade Canadian West. Here’s a deeper look at the big winners in Poilievre’s Canada.

Pierre Poilievre in front of a tank

The Military

Expect more recruitment, more military spending and more pro-defence rhetoric
Philip Preville
A man speaking into a mic, with a "play" button in front of him

Right-Wing Media

Conservative streamers, podcasters and news outlets will thrive under a Poilievre government
Matthew Halliday
A man riding a horse

(Some) First Nations

Poilievre wants to make it faster and easier to extract resources on First Nations land. It could pay off for some communities—but leave others out in the cold.
Matthew Halliday
A smiling man beside a mining truck

Mining Companies

An aggressive, dig-baby-dig attitude to extraction will benefit the minerals sector
Philip Preville
A man looking into a video camera

Social Media Giants

Big social media and streaming companies will be deregulated, at Canadians’ expense
Rachel Pulfer
A smiling man holding a wrench

Oil Magnates

A Poilievre government will pump the brakes on environmental regulations and hit the gas on pipelines, exploration and support for the fossil-fuel business
David Moscrop
A man smiling and pointing at a robot

The Tech Industry

Canada’s tech leaders will get less regulation, lower taxes and a sympathetic PMO
By Siri Agrell
WestMacs_WEB

The West

PM Poilievre would bring the West’s anti-Ottawa grievances to the heart of power
Jordan Michael Smith
A doctor with a stethoscope. The end of the stethoscope is attached to a pile of dollar bills.

Private Health Companies

A close read of Poilievre’s record suggests plenty of support for private health providers
Emily Landau
A smiling man in a suit and tie beside a coin that says "CRYPTO"

Crypto Evangelists

Poilievre has muted his crypto enthusiasm. That doesn’t mean he’s stopped believing.
By Alexander Vronces

This story appears in the May 2025 issue of Maclean’s. You can subscribe to the magazine here or send a gift subscription here.

