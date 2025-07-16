When Donald Trump kicked off his malevolent, idiotic trade war earlier this year, he expected Canadians to capitulate immediately. Instead, we raised our elbows—and about 41 million polite but firm middle fingers. The last few months have been alternately confusing, infuriating, nausea-inducing and wallet-draining, but they’ve also been kind of exciting. After years of political polarization, we’re suddenly (mostly) united. Our cars and homes and restaurants are bedecked with maple leaves. We’re demonstrating a David-versus-Goliath resilience that we didn’t realize we had. Here, with glowing hearts, Maclean’s presents an invigorating collection of essays featuring brilliant, occasionally radical ideas about how to fight back against Trump’s attacks—and secure a stronger future for Canada. The message is clear: forget post-nationalism. It’s taken the risk of losing Canada to realize how much we appreciate it.