Building Canada’s AI-Ready Workforce

In the last couple of years, AI has gone from theoretical to mainstream, putting new capabilities at Canadians’ fingertips. But as much as AI-powered solutions seem ubiquitous now, we are only just beginning to tap into the possibilities.

According to new research by Public First, one in five Canadian workers say they’re now using AI in their jobs. That number is even higher for younger Canadians—nearly one in three say AI gives them a helping hand at work.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. According to the report, generative AI alone could increase Canada’s economy by $230 billion, saving the average worker more than 175 hours a year.

“AI has the potential to increase our productivity and will assist workers in developing innovative, forward-thinking solutions,” says Sabrina Geremia, VP & Country managing director at Google Canada. “AI can assist, complement, empower, and inspire people across almost every field. It can help people and organizations make decisions, solve problems, and be more productive and creative.”

But there is one key thing that needs to happen for Canadians to start realizing these gains.

Helping Canadians master AI basics

“The first step in Canada’s success is equipping people with the right skills,” Geremia says.

Although AI is more accessible and easy to use for the average worker than ever before, mastering some basic skills can open up possibilities for using new innovations at work and also drive better results. That’s where Google comes in.

“In my role at Google, I’ve been leading teams who work with AI for more than 10 years, and I’ve always said that continuous learning is foundational. Not everyone needs to know how to build a Large Language Model, but learning how to work with these new technologies to create value is critical, whether it’s using Gemini for Workspace to help you create a presentation, or NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews to summarize briefing documents before a meeting,” says Geremia.

For those not familiar with Grow with Google, the company offers tools and professional-level training to help all Canadians learn how to grow their careers and businesses with technology.

“It’s core to our DNA at Google to support upskilling and build accessible technology. For example, over 35,500 people in Canada have graduated from the Google Career Certificate program, with 75 per cent of certificate graduates reporting a positive career outcome, such as a new job, promotion or raise, within six months of completion,” Geremia says.

Unlocking the potential of AI

Google’s new AI Essentials is designed to give learners the practical knowledge they need to quickly start seeing improvements in their roles.

“The course can be completed in under 10 hours and requires no previous experience with AI. I’ve taken it and talked to many people who have graduated - they all tell me how accessible it was and that it gave them some great tips on how to use AI in helpful ways at work and in everyday life,” says Geremia. “That’s really how it differs from other AI-skilling initiatives. The course will do more than just teach you about AI; it will show you how to actually use it.”

What’s more, Google’s training isn’t one-size fits all—it’s designed to help people across industries discover the use cases and skills they need to see improvements within their specific jobs. There’s even a course specifically for teachers, Generative AI for Educators.

“I come from a family of educators and I know how hard our teachers work to create lesson plans. With Gen AI for educators, in just two hours of self-paced study, educators learn how to use generative AI tools to to create engaging lesson plans, tailor instruction for different abilities and speed up everyday tasks like drafting emails or correspondence with parents. Teachers who have used these tools report an 80% increase in confidence in their ability to use AI, and 86% of teachers say what they learned will likely save them over two hours per week. These are hours that can be re-invested in what matters most - spending time with students” Geremia says. It’s through offerings like these, Geremia believes, that Canadians can unlock the true potential of AI.

“Like other transformative technologies–the automobile, the personal computer, the internet–AI has the potential to create new jobs and entirely new fields,” she says. “But we’ll only realize that potential if the tools and innovations it powers are available to people of all backgrounds and skill sets and can be adopted across industries. That’s why we’re working with organizations like NPower Canada, Canada Learning Code, the Vector Institute, First Work, comIT, and others to provide free scholarships to individuals from underrepresented communities.”