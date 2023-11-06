What went down at BMO’s BlueCarpet Premiere of Spotlight – Women in Asset Management

On October 11, more than 70 BMO Global Asset Management (GAM) employees joined Maclean’s and their colleagues at TIFF Bell Lightbox’s Luma to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion with a launch party and VIP screening of BMO’s Fall 2023 Spotlight – Women in Asset Management video campaign.
Guests were also among the first to preview the 2024 Maclean’s University Guide – a sought-after resource for tomorrow’s talent.
Upon arrival, guests hit the walk of fame and struck a pose on the blue carpet before grabbing mini tubs of popcorn and sitting down to watch Spotlight – Women in Asset Management—a series of short vignettes profiling the women of BMO GAM, their career learnings and investment wisdom.
The audience was treated to the ‘director’s cut’ of the film, which included bloopers—“I like noodles,” confessed Stephanie Ng, Inside Sales Wholesaler, Mutual Fund in one outtake—and trivia about the women of BMO GAM—did you know that BMO ETFs VP of Online Distribution Erin Allen’s first job was Santa’s elf at the mall?
The exclusive premiere event wrapped up with networking, canapés and drinks provided by Luma. It was a fun and educational opportunity to learn more about BMO GAM’s incredible women leaders, and get the inside scoop on their careers beyond the numbers.
The women of BMO GAM include:
- Erin Allen VP of Online Distribution, BMO ETFs
- Samantha Cleyn, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Sales & Service
- Lynn Kahrkling, VP of Strategic Communications and Distribution Support
- Stephanie Ng, Inside Sales Wholesaler, Mutual Fund
- Shannon Lewis, Associate at Sales Activities, Distribution Support
- Bonnie Li, Associate, Alternative Investments
- Asma Panjwani, Director at Synthetic Asset Management
- Sara Petrcich, Managing Director and Head of ETF & Structured Solutions
- Sabrina Fanelli, Senior Associate, National Accounts
- McKenzie Box Alaimo, Director, ETF Product Management and Strategy
Click here to view BMO’s Spotlight – Women in Asset Management.