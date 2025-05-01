RBC-Powered Electric Vehicle Tour Hits the Road

Plug’n Drive’s “EVs are for EVeryone Tour,” Championed by RBC, is making stops in over 50 cities and towns across Canada.

From left to right, Trevor Shuttleworth, Cary Lehmberg, and Ray Warren of RBC at the Western Canada tour kickoff event in Kelowna, BC. Plug’n Drive’s "EVs are for EVeryone Tour", Championed by RBC, is making stops in over 50 cities across Canada over the next two years.

The electric vehicle (EV) market in Canada has experienced significant growth in recent years. According to Statistics Canada, there are currently over 700,000 electric and hybrid electric vehicles on Canadian roads. However, many Canadians face perceived barriers to EV adoption.

A new two-year EV cross-country tour, launched in April, is aiming to break down some of these barriers and perceptions, particularly for Canadians in mid-sized and smaller communities.

Plug’n Drive’s “EVs Are for EVeryone Tour,” championed by RBC, is bringing EV education and test drives to communities nationwide. Featuring a lineup of the latest models from various manufacturers, the 2025 tour will give attendees the opportunity to get behind the wheel in a relaxed and informative setting.

This year’s tour will be stopping in over 50 cities and towns across both Western and Eastern Canada.

“Canadians want to make informed decisions about their next vehicle, and there’s no better way to learn about EVs than getting behind the wheel,” said Cara Clairman, President and CEO of Plug’n Drive.

“With RBC’s support, we are bringing EV education and test drives directly to communities nationwide, ensuring more Canadians can experience the economic and environmental benefits of driving electric.”

Accessibility is at the heart of this initiative. The tour will visit urban centres and smaller communities, ensuring that Canadians, regardless of location, will have the opportunity to participate.

“Research shows that hands-on experience is important to accelerating EV adoption,” says Thea Silver, Senior Director Environmental Impact at RBC.

“Whether you’re a long-time advocate for electric mobility or just beginning to explore your options, this is a chance to engage, learn, and take part in shaping Canada’s transportation future.”

Car manufacturers have also been putting an emphasis on showcasing their EV models to Canadians, as seen at the 2025 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.

“This year, we had 25 different models participating in the EV Test track, which is double the number from the 2023 show,” said Dave McClean, Director of Marketing at the Canadian International Auto Show.

“We also had over 40 models on display overall, triple the number from five years ago.”

The “EVs are for EVeryone Tour” will deliver hands-on EV education through interactive Mobile EV Education Trailers (MEETs) and dynamic EV Roadshows. The tour features two transportable MEETs, one stationed in Eastern Canada and Western Canada. These trailers will stay in each community for two-to-four weeks before moving to the next location.

The 2025 tour kickoff events took place in April at RBC branch locations in Kelowna, BC, and St. Thomas, Ontario, marking the beginning of the two-year tour.

“This was my first time driving an EV,” said Zenaida Filippelli, RBC Community Manager, who hosted the Eastern Tour’s kickoff event in St. Thomas. “It was great to test drive the cars without the pressure of a sale. I learned a lot, and it definitely has me considering an EV for the future.”